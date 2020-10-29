Everest Re Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Net Income of $243.1 Million and 16% Growth in Gross Written Premium Year Over Year

Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade commented: “Everest is benefitting from a flight to quality and strength in the reinsurance and insurance markets. This is an underwriter’s market. Our broadly diversified reinsurance and insurance franchises, our financial strength, deep distribution relationships, and our focus on providing solutions to our customers position us well for this environment. Everest’s core strength is evidenced by our third quarter 2020 results where we achieved 16% growth in gross written premium, an improved attritional combined ratio of 85.8% and net income of $243 million.”

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) today reported that for the three months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $243.1 million, or $6.07 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $104.4 million, or $2.56 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. After-tax operating income¹ for the quarter was $97.0 million, or $2.42 per diluted common share, compared to after-tax operating income¹ of $138.4 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

Group Quarterly Results

Excluding the catastrophe and Covid-19 Pandemic (“Pandemic”) losses, the Company reported an attritional combined ratio of 85.8%, as compared to 87.1% in the same period during 2019.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses in the amount of $300 million, this amount is net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums. These losses include the impact of Hurricanes Laura, Isaias and Sally, wildfires in California and Oregon, and other events including the Midwest United States Derecho windstorm.

$125 million of net pre-tax losses related to the Pandemic, primarily IBNR and attributed $110 million to reinsurance and $15 million to insurance. To date, Everest has incurred $435 million of losses related to the Pandemic.

Segmental Quarterly Results

Reinsurance segment

Gross written premiums of $2.1 billion, a 20% increase over the same period in 2019

Strong premium growth in facultative risk and property and casualty treaty reinsurance in the US, Canada, and Latin America

Attritional combined ratio of 83.0%, excluding catastrophe and Pandemic losses vs. the prior year comparative figure of 84.0%

Combined ratio of 105.4%, which included catastrophe losses of 16.3% and Pandemic losses of 6.7%

Pre-tax catastrophe losses of $262.7 million, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, and pre-tax net pandemic losses of $110 million

Insurance segment

Gross written premiums of $705 million, a 6% increase over the same period in 2019

Strong renewal rate change of 19% excluding Worker’s Comp and 13% across all lines

Attritional combined ratio of 94.2%, excluding catastrophe and Pandemic, vs. the prior year comparative figure of 96.0%

Combined ratio of 104.5%, which included catastrophe losses of 7.0% and Pandemic losses of 3.4%

Pre-tax catastrophe losses of $37.5 million, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, and pre-tax net pandemic losses of $15.0 million

Balance Sheet and Investments

Shareholders’ equity increased to a record $9.6 billion

Book value per diluted share of $239.98, up 9.3% on a dividend adjusted basis since year end 2019

Net investment income of $234.2 million includes limited partnership gains of $88.8 million. Note that net investment income from limited partnerships is generally subject to a quarterly reporting lag, with current quarter results reflective of the rebound in US and global equity markets during the second quarter of 2020

Net after-tax realized gains of $88.9 million for the quarter, with net after-tax unrealized gains of $52.0 million

Cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion for the quarter

Common share dividends declared and paid of $1.55 per share, equal to $61.9 million

The Company repurchased no common shares in the quarter

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2020. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company’s web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company’s web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company’s results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the “Financial Reports” section of the “Investor Center”. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

_______________________________________________

1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Common Common Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) $ 243,057 $ 6.07 $ 104,398 $ 2.56 $ 450,549 $ 11.18 $ 791,817 $ 19.38 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 88,911 2.22 (10,143) (0.25) 67,067 1.66 89,756 2.20 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) 57,157 1.43 (23,821) (0.58) 39,233 0.97 (39,530) (0.97) After-tax operating income (loss) $ 96,989 $ 2.42 $ 138,362 $ 3.39 $ 344,249 $ 8.54 $ 741,592 $ 18.15 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company’s insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company’s success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company’s performance.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned $ 2,205,811 $ 1,905,619 $ 6,285,030 $ 5,455,615 Net investment income 234,233 181,058 420,116 501,062 Net realized capital gains (losses): Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities 6,196 - (19,641) - Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities - (7,314) - (15,404) Other net realized capital gains (losses) 104,007 (5,629) 103,904 124,965 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 110,203 (12,943) 84,263 109,561 Net derivative gain (loss) 2,456 (189) (1,048) 3,395 Other income (expense) 57,481 (31,025) 48,354 (52,550) Total revenues 2,610,184 2,042,520 6,836,715 6,017,083 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,736,210 1,371,924 4,574,066 3,515,104 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 445,332 443,076 1,360,170 1,253,500 Other underwriting expenses 138,875 118,158 385,865 321,976 Corporate expenses 10,618 8,435 29,184 22,622 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 6,641 7,907 21,477 23,972 Total claims and expenses 2,337,676 1,949,500 6,370,762 5,137,174 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 272,508 93,020 465,953 879,909 Income tax expense (benefit) 29,451 (11,378) 15,404 88,092 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 243,057 $ 104,398 $ 450,549 $ 791,817 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 63,480 93,765 335,835 524,589 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) (11,453) (529) 12,689 (4,220) Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 52,027 93,236 348,524 520,369 Foreign currency translation adjustments 60,628 (3,426) 30,390 (15,206) Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1,806 1,363 4,532 3,665 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1,806 1,363 4,532 3,665 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 114,461 91,173 383,446 508,828 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 357,518 $ 195,571 $ 833,995 $ 1,300,645 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 6.08 $ 2.56 $ 11.20 $ 19.44 Diluted 6.07 2.56 11.18 19.38

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities - available for sale, at market value $ 17,856,377 $ 16,824,944 (amortized cost: 2020, $17,131,414; 2019, $16,473,491, credit allowances: 2020, $19,641; 2019, $0) Fixed maturities - available for sale, at fair value 3,748 5,826 Equity securities, at fair value 1,173,162 931,457 Short-term investments (cost: 2020, $1,221,198; 2019, $414,639) 1,220,753 414,706 Other invested assets (cost: 2020, $1,911,757; 2019, $1,763,531) 1,911,757 1,763,531 Cash 938,881 808,036 Total investments and cash 23,104,678 20,748,500 Accrued investment income 132,513 116,804 Premiums receivable 2,611,036 2,259,088 Reinsurance receivables 1,923,012 1,763,471 Funds held by reinsureds 548,940 489,901 Deferred acquisition costs 601,784 581,863 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 455,961 445,716 Income taxes 77,761 305,711 Other assets 697,342 612,997 TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,153,027 $ 27,324,051 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 15,233,125 13,611,313 Future policy benefit reserve 40,374 42,592 Unearned premium reserve 3,447,455 3,056,735 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 15,931 10,668 Other net payable to reinsurers 364,654 291,660 Losses in course of payment 184,894 51,950 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 397,164 397,074 Long term notes due 5/1/2067 223,649 236,758 Borrowings from FHLB 90,000 - Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 7,215 2,878 Equity index put option liability 6,632 5,584 Unsettled securities payable 119,869 30,650 Other liabilities 430,773 453,264 Total liabilities 20,561,735 18,191,126 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2020) 69,603 and (2019) 69,464 outstanding before treasury shares 696 694 Additional paid-in capital 2,235,378 2,219,660 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $74,481 at 2020 and $30,996 at 2019 411,598 28,152 Treasury shares, at cost; 29,636 shares (2020) and 28,665 shares (2019) (3,622,172) (3,422,152) Retained earnings 10,565,792 10,306,571 Total shareholders' equity 9,591,292 9,132,925 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 30,153,027 $ 27,324,051

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 450,549 $ 791,817 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (357,162) (219,637) Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (53,878) (17,961) Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables (172,454) (42,891) Decrease (increase) in income taxes 184,311 168,360 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (7,963) (145,846) Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,665,982 553,668 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (2,218) (2,502) Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 392,904 388,597 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 68,784 160,306 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 132,208 (6,438) Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (12,475) (104,987) Distribution of limited partnership income 55,576 62,359 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (131,224) (37,449) Non-cash compensation expense 29,337 25,386 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 32,594 23,642 Net realized capital (gains) losses (84,263) (109,561) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,190,608 1,486,863 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called - available for sale, at market value 1,781,821 1,631,298 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at market value 1,390,747 2,589,232 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at fair value 2,054 2,706 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 329,750 185,157 Distributions from other invested assets 210,527 215,800 Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale, at market value (3,874,890) (5,039,728) Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (460,953) (269,969) Cost of other invested assets acquired (392,650) (299,480) Net change in short-term investments (804,744) (213,048) Net change in unsettled securities transactions 89,064 (13,770) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,729,274) (1,211,802) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (13,617) (7,836) Purchase of treasury shares (200,020) (24,604) Dividends paid to shareholders (187,110) (171,131) Cost of debt repurchase (10,647) - FHLB advances (repayments) 90,000 - Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (15,298) (12,473) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (336,692) (216,044) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 6,203 2,060 Net increase (decrease) in cash 130,845 61,077 Cash, beginning of period 808,036 656,095 Cash, end of period $ 938,881 $ 717,172 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) $ (169,149) $ (80,544) Interest paid 16,731 19,078

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006204/en/