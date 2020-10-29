United States Steel Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported third quarter 2020 net loss of $234 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. Adjusted net loss was $268 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. This compares to third quarter 2019 net loss of $84 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Adjusted net loss for third quarter 2019 was $35 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019

Net Sales $ 2,340 $ 3,069 $ 7,179 $ 10,113

Segment (loss) earnings before interest and income taxes

Flat-Rolled $ (159) $ 46 $ (523) $ 275

U. S. Steel Europe 13 (46) (27) (27)

Tubular (52) (25) (147) (21)

Other Businesses (13) 8 (33) 26

Total segment (loss) earnings before interest and income taxes $ (211) $ (17) $ (730) $ 253

Other items not allocated to segments — (63) (388) (107)

(Loss) earnings before interest and income taxes $ (211) $ (80) $ (1,118) $ 146

Net interest and other financial costs 47 48 144 151

Income tax (benefit) provision (24) (44) (48) (43)

Net (loss) earnings $ (234) $ (84) $ (1,214) $ 38

(Loss) earnings per diluted share $ (1.06) $ (0.49) $ (6.43) $ 0.22

Adjusted net (loss) earnings (a) $ (268) (35) $ (860) 124

Adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share (a) $ (1.21) $ (0.21) $ (4.56) $ 0.71

Adjusted (loss) earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (a) $ (49) 144 $ (249) 707

(a) Please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document for the reconciliation of these amounts.

“In the third quarter, the U. S. Steel team continued to execute with an unwavering commitment to safety as the market recovery took hold,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “Our third quarter results exceeded our guidance and demonstrated the power of the actions we have taken since the onset of COVID-19 with dramatically improved results in our Flat-rolled segment, positive EBITDA in U. S. Steel Europe, and cash from operations of $213 million. We expect to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter with excitement about our ‘Best of Both’ future.”

Commenting on the Company’s world competitive, “Best of Both” strategy, Burritt said, “I am pleased with the significant progress we have made executing our ‘Best of Both’ strategy so far this year. At the heart of our strategy is the customer, and this month we are celebrating the successful start-up of our electric arc furnace at Fairfield and the one-year anniversary of our investment in Big River Steel. Both of these investments expand our sustainable steel offerings for our customers. It has only been a year and we are confident and enthusiastic that the strategic rationale of our partnership with Big River Steel is being validated. Our teams of leading steel technologists are already proving that sustainable, high-end steel grades previously thought to be impossible for mini mills to produce can indeed be made at Big River with U. S. Steel R&D and know-how.”

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING STATISTICS Average realized price: ($/net ton unless otherwise noted)(a) Flat-Rolled 712 732 714 771 U. S. Steel Europe 608 656 616 660 U. S. Steel Europe (€/net ton) 520 590 548 587 Tubular 1,230 1,417 1,271 1,501 Steel shipments (thousands of net tons):(a) Flat-Rolled 2,155 2,654 6,454 8,183 U. S. Steel Europe 790 765 2,201 2,833 Tubular 71 174 390 576 Total Steel Shipments 3,016 3,593 9,045 11,592 Intersegment steel (unless otherwise noted) shipments (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled to Tubular — 79 101 212 Flat-Rolled to U. S. Steel Europe (iron ore pellets and fines) 687 235 912 424 Raw steel production (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled 2,207 2,783 6,823 8,842 U. S. Steel Europe 873 823 2,400 3,130 Raw steel capability utilization:(b) Flat-Rolled 52 % 65 % 53 % 70 % U. S. Steel Europe 69 % 65 % 64 % 84 % CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions) Flat-Rolled $ 81 $ 263 $ 391 $ 764 U. S. Steel Europe 16 36 64 111 Tubular 39 49 133 97 Other Businesses — 2 3 6 Total $ 136 $ 350 $ 591 $ 978 (a) Excludes intersegment shipments. (b) Based on annual raw steel production capability of 17.0 million net tons for Flat-Rolled and 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET SALES $ 2,340 $ 3,069 $ 7,179 $ 10,113 OPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Cost of sales (excludes items shown below) 2,295 2,902 7,174 9,301 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65 63 199 223 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 162 161 481 454 Loss (earnings) from investees 31 (31) 78 (68) Asset impairment charges — — 263 — Gain on equity investee transactions — — (31) — Restructuring and other charges — 54 130 54 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (2) (1) (2) 3 Other losses, net — 1 5 — Total operating expenses 2,551 3,149 8,297 9,967 (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES (211) (80) (1,118) 146 Net interest and other financial costs 47 48 144 151 (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (258) (128) (1,262) (5) Income tax (benefit) provision (24) (44) (48) (43) Net (loss) earnings (234) (84) (1,214) 38 Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — NET (LOSS) EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION $ (234) $ (84) $ (1,214) $ 38 COMMON STOCK DATA: Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation stockholders: Basic $ (1.06) $ (0.49) $ (6.43) $ 0.22 Diluted $ (1.06) $ (0.49) $ (6.43) $ 0.22 Weighted average shares, in thousands Basic 220,402 170,801 188,766 171,882 Diluted 220,402 170,801 188,766 172,511 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.15

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Net (loss) earnings $ (1,214) $ 38 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 481 454 Asset impairment charges 263 — Gain on equity investee transactions (31) — Restructuring and other charges 130 54 Pensions and other postretirement benefits (18) 76 Deferred income taxes (36) (38) Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (2) 3 Working capital changes 210 (120) Income taxes receivable/payable 13 27 Other operating activities 55 (98) Total (149) 396 Cash used in investing activities: Capital expenditures (591) (978) Investment in Big River Steel (3) — Proceeds from sale of assets 3 4 Proceeds from sale of ownership interests in equity investees 8 — Investments, net (4) — Total (587) (974) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Issuance of short-term debt, net of financing costs 240 — Revolving credit facilities - borrowings, net of financing costs 1,474 165 Revolving credit facilities - repayments (1,633) — Issuance of long-term debt, net of financing costs 1,043 — Net proceeds from public offering of common stock 410 — Repayment of long-term debt (8) (4) Proceeds from Stelco Option Agreement 55 — Common stock repurchased — (88) Dividends paid (6) (26) Taxes paid for equity compensation plans (1) (7) Total 1,574 40 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 10 (6) Net Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 848 (544) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 939 1,040 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,787 $ 496

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,696 $ 749 Receivables, net 1,099 1,177 Inventories 1,398 1,785 Other current assets 51 102 Total current assets 4,244 3,813 Operating lease assets 225 230 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,430 5,447 Investments and long-term receivables, net 1,286 1,466 Intangible assets, net 131 150 Deferred income tax benefits 21 19 Other noncurrent assets 394 483 Total assets $ 11,731 $ 11,608 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,646 2,054 Payroll and benefits payable 312 336 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 262 14 Other current liabilities 243 221 Total current liabilities 2,463 2,625 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 174 177 Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 4,628 3,627 Employee benefits 543 532 Other long-term liabilities 419 554 United States Steel Corporation stockholders' equity 3,449 4,092 Noncontrolling interests 55 1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,731 $ 11,608

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) EARNINGS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation to adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation Net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (234) $ (84) $ (1,214) $ 38 Asset impairment charge — — 263 — Restructuring and other charges — 42 123 42 Gain on previously held investment in UPI — — (25) — Tubular Inventory Impairment — — 24 — December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire — 7 (4) 44 Big River Steel options mark to market (34) — (40) — FIN 48 Reserve — — 13 — Total adjustments (34) 49 354 86 Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (268) (35) $ (860) 124 Reconciliation to adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per share Diluted net earnings per share $ (1.06) $ (0.49) $ (6.43) $ 0.22 Asset impairment charge — — 1.39 — Restructuring and other charges — 0.24 0.64 0.24 Gain on previously held investment in UPI — — (0.13) — Tubular Inventory Impairment — — 0.13 — December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire — 0.04 (0.02) 0.25 Big River Steel options mark to market (0.15) — (0.21) — FIN 48 Reserve — — 0.07 — Total adjustments (0.15) 0.28 1.87 0.49 Adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per share $ (1.21) $ (0.21) $ (4.56) $ 0.71 (a) The adjustments included in this table for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been tax effected for our European operations and not tax effected for our U.S. operations due to the full valuation allowance on our domestic deferred tax assets. The adjustments included in this table for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been tax effected.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (234) $ (84) $ (1,214) $ 38 Income tax (benefit) provision (24) (44) (48) (43) Net interest and other financial costs 47 48 144 151 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 162 161 481 454 EBITDA (49) 81 (637) 600 Asset impairment charges — — 263 — Restructuring and other charges — 54 130 54 Gain on previously held investment in UPI — — (25) — Tubular inventory impairment charge — — 24 — December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire — 9 (4) 53 Adjusted EBITDA $ (49) $ 144 $ (249) $ 707

We present adjusted net (loss) earnings, adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share, (loss) earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, as additional measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA and segment EBITDA, considered along with net (loss) earnings and segment (loss) earnings before interest and income taxes, are relevant indicators of trends relating to our operating performance and provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies.

Adjusted net (loss) earnings and adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of items such as the asset impairment charge, restructuring and other charges, the gain on previously held investment in UPI, the Tubular inventory impairment, the December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire, the Big River Steel options mark to market and the FIN 48 reserve that are not part of the Company's core operations (Adjustment Items). Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP measure that excludes the financial effects of the Adjustment Items. We present adjusted net (loss) earnings, adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations, by excluding the Adjustment Items. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net (loss) earnings, adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company's liquidity. U. S. Steel’s management considers adjusted net (loss) earnings, adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net (loss) earnings, adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management’s view and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operating performance, because management does not consider the Adjustment Items when evaluating the Company’s financial performance. Adjusted net (loss) earnings, adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net (loss) earnings, (loss) earnings per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited), condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited), condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) and preliminary supplemental statistics (unaudited) for U. S. Steel are attached.

