Eastman Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its third-quarter 2020 financial results.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006297/en/
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
3Q2020
3Q2019
Sales revenue
$2,122
$2,325
Earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”)
243
367
Adjusted EBIT*
310
369
Earnings per diluted share
1.18
1.93
Adjusted earnings per diluted share*
1.57
1.94
Net cash provided by operating activities
442
416
Free cash flow*
360
306
0 Kommentare