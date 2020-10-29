The Pennant Group Expands Leadership Team

EAGLE, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced it will expand its leadership team, appointing Brent Guerisoli as Pennant’s new President, to be effective January 1, 2021. Daniel Walker, who has been serving as Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer and President since the organization’s spin-off from The Ensign Group, Inc., will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer.



Throughout his tenure at Pennant, Mr. Guerisoli has helped develop dozens of leaders and directed the organization’s growth efforts across several states. After receiving his Master of Business Administration from the Walter A. Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, Mr. Guerisoli completed the executive training program and later served as a business manager at AT&T. Since joining the organization in 2012, Mr. Guerisoli has made significant contributions to the financial, clinical and cultural achievements of Cornerstone Healthcare, Pennant’s home health and hospice portfolio company, and has played a key role in the organization’s overall leadership recruiting and training. Since 2018, Mr. Guerisoli has been serving as president of Cornerstone Healthcare, helping lead the segment as it grew from 54 to 73 agencies and improved clinically and financially.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Walker said, “Brent has been a trusted partner to me for many years since Pennant was just a collection of small new business ventures at Ensign. His unique ability to recruit and develop Pennant leaders and his data-driven focus on financial and clinical excellence have been instrumental to our growth over the years. His influence is felt in all parts of the organization, and I could not be more pleased he has agreed to serve in this new position where his leadership, capabilities and vision will have a more pronounced impact on our future. It is a true privilege to partner with him as we help Pennant achieve even greater results.”

“I joined the organization because I was attracted to our operating model built around empowering and supporting local leaders that are seeking unique opportunities to build healthcare operations that provide life-changing service,” said Mr. Guerisoli. “This powerful model attracts leaders of all backgrounds and is the most important ingredient to our success. I am honored to serve as President of Pennant and look forward to supporting our current and new local Pennant leaders as we seek to be the provider of choice in healthcare communities across the country. As we stay committed to the principles that have helped us get to where we are today, our future prospects have never been brighter.”