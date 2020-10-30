Scandinavian Tobacco Group expects to release the third quarter 2020 results 5 November 2020 at CET 08.00. A webcast and conference call will be held the same day at CET 10.00.

At the call, CEO Niels Frederiksen and CFO Marianne Rørslev Bock will present the Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 5 November 2020

Time: CET 10:00

In order to attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

Webcast

Go to the financial calendar http://investor.st-group.com/upcoming-events at st-group.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gumomzzg



Conference call

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, please call the appropriate participant dial-in number and enter the Event Plus Passcode stated below. Please leave any information requested after the tone.

Dial in details

Passcode: 1285294

Standard International: +44 (0) 203 0095709

Denmark (local): +45 80 71 70 45

UK (local): +44 (0) 844 493 6766

US (local): +1 646 787 1226

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

