 

Wabash National Corporation Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 11:55  |  37   |   |   

Hydro wins Pinnacle Award for Supplier of the Year; 28 additional companies earn awards for performance excellence

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is recognizing top suppliers for exceptional performance over the past year that supported Wabash National in fulfilling its purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You.

“This year has become one for the record books,” said Richard Mansilla, Vice President, Global Procurement. “All of our supplier award winners are being recognized for their commitment to keeping Wabash National operating during some of the most challenging months of the global pandemic. When most of the economy shut down, Wabash National kept running as an essential business so our customers could keep critical goods moving from first to final mile. We couldn’t have managed through that period without the commitment of our supply chain partners.”

The top award, the Pinnacle Award for Supplier of the Year, goes to Hydro, a leader in the global aluminum industry with operations in 40 countries all over the world. Hydro has supplied Wabash National with aluminum extrusions and components for over 12 years.

“We’re honored to recognize Hydro as our Supplier of the Year for their commitment to growing and scaling alongside our business,” said Byron Shea, Global Category Manager. “In the past year they successfully completed tooling and PPAP of dozens of new part numbers, which was an unprecedented level of PPAP activity for any Wabash National supplier. They also launched a program to localize extrusions and fabrication of components to support growth for our truck body business on the west coast.”

This is the first Pinnacle Award for Hydro and third Wabash National supplier award overall.

Twenty-three companies are receiving Platinum Awards for excellence in supply chain performance. Award criteria include scorecard metrics of delivery, quality, cost and service, as well as key initiatives of logistics optimization, supporting Wabash National’s growth and accelerating innovation. Platinum Award winners are (in alphabetical order):

All State Fastener Mervis Industries
Axalta Coating Systems Old Dominion Freight Line
Betts Industries Rockland Flooring
Clarience Technologies Sherwin-Williams Company
Dayton Freight  Steel of West Virginia
Dow Chemical The Lincoln Electric Company
Engineered Components Company Transland
Havco Wood Products WABCO
Hendrickson Webb Wheel
Hutchens Industries Whiting Door Manufacturing Corp.
Lafayette Steel Sales Wiley Metal Fabrication
Maverick USA  

In addition, Aluminum Line Products Co., Crossroads Galvanizing LLC, Lafayette Cleaning, Millhouse, and Northern Safety & Industrial / Wurth Group are receiving Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding customer service, business responsiveness and performance.

About Wabash National Corporation
As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National, Beall, Benson, Brenner Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate, Extract Technology, Supreme, Transcraft, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
communications@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Investor Relations
(765) 771-5808
Ryan.Reed@wabashnational.com


Wabash National Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Scatec Solar ASA: Primary insider trading
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Wabash National Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call