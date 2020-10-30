NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5, 2020.

NexTech AR invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: November 5th, 2020

TIME: 12:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2HDdBgd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Q3 Key Highlights:



Record Q3 2020 Total Bookings of $6.7 million* which exceeded all of 2019 revenue of $6mill

331% growth over Q3 2019 revenue of $1,561,425

NexTech filed to uplist its stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market July 2nd.

Record cash on hand of $16.3 million

cash on hand of $16.3 million Raised $13.2 million , through underwritten offering by Mackie Research of 2,035,000 shares at a price of $6.50

, through underwritten offering by Mackie Research of 2,035,000 shares at a price of $6.50 Hired Eugen Winschel 18-year SAP Executive as new COO

Doubled the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities.

the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities. Company became approved Microsoft partner

Launched New Distribution Deals with Well Known Consumer Brands, Including: Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cusinart

New Distribution Deals with Well Known Consumer Brands, Including: Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cusinart Landed $250,000 edTech AR contract with Ryerson University

$250,000 edTech AR contract with Ryerson University Appointed Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures.

Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures. Acquired the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration

the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration Launches “Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software to Accelerate Business Opportunities

“Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software to Accelerate Business Opportunities Began building Collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities to Rival Zoom and Address Telemedicine and Edtech Markets

NexTech attributes this massive growth to new customer acquisitions and the expansion of services for existing customers as the demand for AR and remote work solutions intensified.