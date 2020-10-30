RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

($ in millions) Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Change GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) Net sales $146.3 $181.9 -19.6% Gross margin $56.6 $58.6 $71.1 $71.2 -20.4% -17.7% Gross margin % 38.7% 40.0% 39.1% 39.1% Operating income $26.4 $29.9 $37.3 $38.4 -29.3% -22.2% Operating income % 18.0% 20.4% 20.5% 21.1% Net income $20.4 $23.2 $31.3 $32.3 -34.7% -28.2% Diluted EPS $0.82 $0.93 $1.26 $1.30 -34.9% -28.5% (1) Results exclude items in reconciliation below.

Six Month Financial Highlights

($ in millions) Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Change GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) GAAP Adjusted (1) Net sales $302.8 $364.6 -16.9% Gross margin $116.0 $118.0 $141.8 $141.9 -18.2% -16.8% Gross margin % 38.3% 39.0% 38.9% 38.9% Operating income $55.2 $59.8 $75.8 $76.9 -27.2% -22.2% Operating income % 18.2% 19.8% 20.8% 21.1% Net income $43.1 $46.8 $61.8 $62.9 -30.2% -25.5% Diluted EPS $1.73 $1.88 $2.49 $2.53 -30.5% -25.7% (1) Results exclude items in reconciliation below.

“Our second quarter results showed strong profitability from our core products” said Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking to the back half of the fiscal year, we remain committed to the preservation of our healthy balance sheet and taking great advantage of our resources to develop new products to address the emerging and urgent needs presented by both space and defense markets.”

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $146.3 million, a decrease of 19.6% from $181.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, and organic net sales decreased 19.8% year over year. Net sales for the aerospace markets decreased 25.8% while industrial market net sales declined 8.3% or 8.9% on an organic basis. Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $56.6 million compared to $71.1 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $58.6 million compared to an adjusted $71.2 million for the same quarter last year.

SG&A for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $26.0 million, a decrease of $4.8 million from $30.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower personnel-related costs of $4.9 million offset by $0.1 million of other items. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 17.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 16.9% for the same period last year.

Other operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $4.2 million compared to $3.0 million for the same period last year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, other operating expenses consisted primarily of $1.5 million of restructuring costs and related items, $2.6 million of amortization of intangible assets and $0.1 million of other items. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, other operating expenses were comprised mainly of $2.3 million in amortization of intangible assets and $0.9 million of acquisition costs partially offset by $0.2 million of other income.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $26.4 million compared to $37.3 million for the same period last year. Excluding other restructuring charges and related items of $3.5 million, adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $29.9 million compared to adjusted operating income of $38.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales was 20.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 21.1% for the same period last year.

Interest expense, net was $0.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.4 million compared to $5.4 million for the same period last year. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 20.9% compared to 14.7% for the same period last year. The current quarter income tax expense included $0.4 million of tax benefits from share-based stock compensation compared to $2.5 million for the same period last year.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $20.4 million compared to $31.3 million for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was $23.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $32.3 million for the same period last year.

Diluted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.82 per share compared to $1.26 per share for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was $0.93 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $1.30 per share for the same period last year.

Backlog as of September 26, 2020 was $403.0 million compared to $473.2 million as of September 28, 2019.

Restructuring and Consolidation

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021 the company consolidated two of its manufacturing facilities. This resulted in $2.6 million of non-cash restructuring charges comprised of $2.0 million of inventory rationalization charges within cost of sales and $0.6 million of other charges within other operating expenses. Other restructuring charges during the quarter included personnel-related costs of $0.5 million and $0.4 million of other non-cash items.

Liquidity

The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2021 with a strong cash balance and liquidity position. Cash as of September 26, 2020 was $166.4 million and the Company had approximately $259.5 million of undrawn revolving credit on its two bank facilities. The Company ended the quarter with total debt of $20.4 million and was in full compliance with all covenants under its credit agreements.

Outlook for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

The Company expects net sales to be approximately $140.0 million to $145.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $177.0 million last year.

Live Webcast

RBC Bearings Incorporated will host a webcast on Friday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the quarterly results. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, and click on the webcast icon. If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 844-419-1755 (international callers dial 216-562-0468) and provide conference ID # 7558975. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:45 p.m. ET October 30, 2020 until 1:45 p.m. ET November 6, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (international callers dial 404-537-3406) and providing conference call ID # 7558975. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results of operations that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures adjust for items that management believes are unusual. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s results of operations, as these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures disclosed in this press release with the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial table attached to this press release.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including the following: the section of this press release entitled “Outlook”; any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items relating to the Company, any statement of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed future growth rates in the markets we serve; any statements of belief; any characterization of and the Company’s ability to control contingent liabilities; anticipated trends in the Company’s businesses; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements may include the words “may,” “would,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” and other similar words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions, COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical factors, future levels of general industrial manufacturing activity, future financial performance, market acceptance of new or enhanced versions of the Company’s products, the pricing of raw materials, changes in the competitive environments in which the Company’s businesses operate, the outcome of pending or future litigation and governmental proceedings and approvals, estimated legal costs, increases in interest rates, tax legislation and changes, the Company’s ability to meet its debt obligations, the Company’s ability to acquire and integrate complementary businesses, and risks and uncertainties listed or disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 146,335 $ 181,909 $ 302,828 $ 364,599 Cost of sales 89,739 110,795 186,779 222,791 Gross margin 56,596 71,114 116,049 141,808 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 26,023 30,774 52,852 60,861 Other, net 4,210 3,031 8,020 5,148 Total operating expenses 30,233 33,805 60,872 66,009 Operating income 26,363 37,309 55,177 75,799 Interest expense, net 343 473 768 1,020 Other non-operating expense (income) 211 195 253 364 Income before income taxes 25,809 36,641 54,156 74,415 Provision for income taxes 5,388 5,371 11,046 12,646 Net income $ 20,421 $ 31,270 $ 43,110 $ 61,769 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 1.27 $ 1.74 $ 2.52 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 1.26 $ 1.73 $ 2.49 Weighted average common shares: Basic 24,823,658 24,584,369 24,793,245 24,543,038 Diluted 24,957,158 24,905,173 24,944,608 24,856,561 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, Adjusted Gross Margin: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported gross margin $ 56,596 $ 71,114 $ 116,049 $ 141,808 Inventory purchase accounting adjustment - 84 - 84 Restructuring and consolidation 1,994 - 1,994 - Adjusted gross margin $ 58,590 $ 71,198 $ 118,043 $ 141,892 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, Adjusted Operating Income: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported operating income $ 26,363 $ 37,309 $ 55,177 $ 75,799 Inventory purchase accounting adjustment - 84 - 84 Acquisition costs - 901 - 901 Restructuring and consolidation 3,514 84 4,633 84 Adjusted operating income $ 29,877 $ 38,378 $ 59,810 $ 76,868 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income and Net Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Per Common Share to Adjusted Net Income and September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported net income $ 20,421 $ 31,270 $ 43,110 $ 61,769 Inventory purchase accounting adjustment (1) - 72 - 72 Acquisition costs (1) - 769 - 769 Restructuring and consolidation (1) 2,780 72 3,676 72 Foreign exchange translation loss (1) 115 65 176 348 Discrete and other tax items benefit (102 ) 82 (127 ) (151 ) Adjusted net income $ 23,214 $ 32,330 $ 46,835 $ 62,879 (1) After tax impact. Adjusted net income per common share: Basic $ 0.94 $ 1.32 $ 1.89 $ 2.56 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 1.30 $ 1.88 $ 2.53 Weighted average common shares: Basic 24,823,658 24,584,369 24,793,245 24,543,038 Diluted 24,957,158 24,905,173 24,944,608 24,856,561 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, Segment Data, Net External Sales: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Plain bearings segment $ 71,053 $ 90,007 $ 149,928 $ 177,496 Roller bearings segment 21,579 32,585 44,479 69,444 Ball bearings segment 21,099 17,424 39,939 35,134 Engineered products segment 32,604 41,893 68,482 82,525 $ 146,335 $ 181,909 $ 302,828 $ 364,599 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, Selected Financial Data: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Depreciation and amortization $ 8,437 $ 7,802 $ 16,833 $ 15,322 Share-based stock compensation expense 5,231 5,059 10,669 9,861 Adjusted operating income plus depreciation/amortization plus share-based stock compensation expense $ 43,545 $ 51,239 $ 87,312 $ 102,051 Cash provided by operating activities $ 26,120 $ 24,482 $ 74,479 $ 64,618 Capital expenditures $ 2,133 $ 8,176 $ 6,008 $ 20,216 Total debt $ 20,392 $ 37,777 Cash and short-term investments $ 166,352 $ 36,398 Repurchase of common stock $ 4,399 $ 9,848 Backlog $ 402,958 $ 473,233 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, Reconciliation of Total Net Sales to Organic Sales: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 146,335 $ 181,909 $ 302,828 $ 364,599 Swiss Tool - acquisition (433 ) - (2,619 ) - Organic net sales $ 145,902 $ 181,909 $ 300,209 $ 364,599 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, Reconciliation of Aerospace Net Sales to Organic Sales: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 87,141 $ 117,384 $ 186,123 $ 233,703 Swiss Tool - acquisition - - - - Organic net sales $ 87,141 $ 117,384 $ 186,123 $ 233,703 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, Reconciliation of Industrial Net Sales to Organic Sales: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 59,194 $ 64,525 $ 116,705 $ 130,896 Swiss Tool - acquisition (433 ) - (2,619 ) - Organic net sales $ 58,761 $ 64,525 $ 114,086 $ 130,896

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005068/en/