 

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1.6MM, or $0.59 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $2.5MM, or $0.92 per basic common share.

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.1B, total loans, net, were $730MM, and total deposits were $876MM at September 30, 2020.
  • Year-to-date net income before gains on marketable equity securities, net, was $3.8MM.
  • Loans, net, increased $101MM when compared to December 31, 2019, which was due in part to the Bank processing 705 Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loans in the aggregate amount of $71MM as of September 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $876MM, an increase of $144MM, or 20%, from December 31, 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to federal and state funds from COVID-19 economic relief and stimulus programs deposited into our customers’ accounts.
  • In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Bank granted short term modifications totaling $124MM. As of September 30, 2020, only $16MM have requested a second modification.
  • The net interest margin for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 was 2.98% driven by the extremely low interest rate environment and increase in cash balances.
  • For the nine months ending September 2020, a $1.5MM provision for loan losses was recorded.
  • Regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2020 were 9.50% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.12% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 12.80% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.41% at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2019.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of October 23, 2020, was $22.50.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  9/30/2020   9/30/2019   9/30/2020   9/30/2019
               
Interest and Dividend Income $ 7,777   $ 8,720   $ 23,669     $ 26,412
Interest Expense   926     1,245     2,935       4,185
Net Interest and Dividend Income   6,851     7,475     20,734       22,227
Provision for Loan Losses   750     -     1,500       210
All Other Noninterest Income   2,328     1,757     5,846       5,032
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   -     282     1,175       827
Noninterest Expense   7,336     6,989     22,408       21,881
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net   1,093     2,525     3,847       5,995
Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net   91     188     26       686
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net   730     152     (1,089 )     2,316
Income before Income Tax Expense   1,914     2,865     2,784       8,997
Income Tax Expense   300     525     246       1,616
Net Income $ 1,614   $ 2,340   $ 2,538     $ 7,381
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,614   $ 2,340   $ 2,538     $ 7,381
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.59   $ 0.85   $ 0.92     $ 2.68
                         


  9/30/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019  
             
Balance Sheet            
Total Assets $ 1,100,700   $ 916,995   $ 898,550  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits   134,069     78,639     41,068  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value   177,066     160,484     166,228  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value   16,608     11,899     18,211  
Loans, Net, including loans held for sale   729,733     628,797     636,037  
Total Liabilities   1,007,319     825,616     808,805  
Retail non-maturity deposits   669,908     508,724     507,265  
Municipal non-maturity deposits   104,949     110,602     91,127  
Certificates of deposit   101,313     111,771     120,811  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   -     -     -  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   96,206     64,329     59,125  
Junior Subordinated Debentures   20,620     20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity   93,381     91,379     89,745  
Profitability and Efficiency            
Net Interest Margin   2.98 %   3.45 %   3.46 %
Yield on Earning Assets   3.39     4.05     4.09  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities   0.55     0.77     0.80  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 33.94   $ 33.21   $ 32.61  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   30.33     29.60     29.00  
Capital and Credit            
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets   9.50 %   11.43 %   11.11 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital   12.80     13.61     12.86  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   15.87     16.89     16.02  
Total Risk-Based Capital   17.12     18.10     17.20  
Common Shares Outstanding   2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic   2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.41     0.49     0.48  
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans   288     230     238  
                   

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:      Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377
     

Northway Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...