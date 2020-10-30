 

Sorbitol Market To Be Worth USD 2.18 Billion By 2027. Company strategies and Financials of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM (NYSE)), DuPont (DD (NYSE)), Merck KGaA (MRK (ETR)) & Others

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 13:13  |  44   |   |   

- Increasing inclination towards organic personal care products is one of the significant factors influencing sorbitol market growth

- Market Size – USD 1.38 Billion in 2019, Industrial growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Rising health issues owing to sugar consumption

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sorbitol Market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027. Increasing inclination towards organic cosmetic products is anticipated to drive industrial growth. Sorbitol is used in cosmetics as a humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others. As a humectant ingredient, it checks the moisture loss by drawing water from the air through osmosis, therefore maintaining both the skin and the hair's moisture level. Moreover, it is also commonly used in gel products, owing to its capacity to retain moisture. It is used widely in cosmetics as a thickening agent due to its ability to give favored features such as consistency, viscosity, or adhesion to the products.

Reports And Data Logo

The surging growth of the food & beverage sector is playing a significant role in boosting industrial demand. Sorbitol also finds usage in the making of baked goods, confectionery, and chocolate, wherein the manufactured goods tend to harden or become dry owing to their property to retain the product's moisture content. Its moisture-stabilizing features help maintain the initial freshness of manufactured goods during storage, thereby increasing their shelf life. Additionally, sorbitol is highly stable as it can bear high temperatures. It is compatible with other food ingredients, including sugars, gelling agents, proteins, and vegetable fats, as well as other kinds of sweeteners.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2457

Furthermore, the increasing demand for sorbitol in personal care products is expected to impact industrial growth. It is mostly used in toothpaste and mouthwash products as a moistener as well as a binding agent.

The COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 is expected to have a moderate impact on the industry. Global production has suffered immensely due to the imposition of social distancing and other lockdown restrictions. With most economies, particularly in the Asian region, crippled, the industry is projected to witness disruption in the supply chain. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by creating supply chain and market disruption, by directly affecting production and demand, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. With the ease of restrictions and government initiatives to start economic activities, countries can hope for the industry's imminent recovery.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Global Payment As A Service (PaaS) Market Booming Despite Current Economic and Health Crisis
SciBase releases next generation platform, Nevisense Go.
Whole Foods Predicts 2021's Biggest Health Food Trends
Topia Named Strategic Leader in the new Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success
Micro Mobile Data Center Market worth $6.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Four new patents under the belt: Shin Kong Bank and TPIsoftware revolutionize finance industry with new API management applications
Swrve Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms
DENSO Products and Services Americas Named 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of ...
Nel signs LoI with Statkraft for a green hydrogen project with up to 50MW of electrolyser capacity
Titel
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks