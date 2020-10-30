9M20

Oil price - Brent ($/b) 42.9 -31% 41.1 -36%

European gas price - NBP ($/Mbtu) 2.9 -26% 2.5 -47%

Adjusted net income (Group share)1

- in billions of dollars (B$) 0.85 -72% 2.76 -68%

- in dollars per share 0.29 -74% 0.97 -70%

DACF1 (B$) 4.3 -41% 12.7 -39%

Cash Flow from operations (B$) 4.4 -47% 9.1 -50%

Net income (Group share) of 202 M$ in 3Q20

Net-debt-to-capital ratio of 22.0% at September 30, 2020 vs. 23.6% at June 30, 20202

Hydrocarbon production of 2,715 kboe/d in 3Q20, a decrease of 11% compared to 3Q19

Third 2020 interim dividend set at 0.66 €/share

Total SE’s Board of Directors met on October 29, 2020, under the chairmanship of CEO Patrick Pouyanné to approve the Group’s third quarter 2020 financial statements. On this occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:

“After a second quarter in which the Group faced exceptional circumstances with oil prices falling below $20/b and a very strong slowdown of global activity linked to the health crisis, the Group benefited during the third quarter from a more favorable environment, with oil prices above $40/b thanks to strong OPEC+ discipline as well as the demand recovery for petroleum products for road transportation. However, the environment was mixed with low natural gas prices and severely depressed refining margins due to excess production capacity relative to demand and high inventories.

In this context, the Group is once again demonstrating its resilience thanks to its integrated model, by generating cash flow (DACF) of more than $4 billion, conforming to forecasts with a $40/b crude price, and reducing gearing to 22% given its investment and cost discipline. Adjusted net income was close to $850 million, and the organic cash breakeven remained below $25/b.

Upstream carries the Group’s results with adjusted net operating income of $1.1 billion, notably thanks to low production costs of $5/boe, despite lower LNG prices and lower production. Given the strict discipline with which OPEC+ has implemented quotas and the lack of production in Libya until October 2020, the Group now anticipates full-year 2020 production below 2.9 Mboe/d.

In Downstream, Refining faced losses while Petrochemicals resisted, and Marketing & Services generated net operating income of more than $400 million, better than in the third quarter 2019. Following the announcement of the sale of the Lindsey refinery in the United Kingdom in July, the Group continued to adapt its European refining with the conversion of Grandpuits in France to a zero-oil platform that will produce biofuels and bioplastics.

During the quarter, the Group accelerated the implementation of its renewable energy strategy, notably by acquiring a 3.3 GW solar portfolio in Spain and taking positions in floating offshore wind in South Korea and France. In addition to the gross renewable installed capacity of 5.1 GW at the end of the third quarter, the Group is developing a portfolio of 19 GW of projects, of which 9 GW already benefit from long-term power purchase agreements.

Confident in the fundamentals of the Group, the Board of Directors confirmed the third interim dividend payment maintained at €0.66 per share and reaffirmed that the dividend is supported in a context of $40/b, particularly in view of the results this quarter.”

Highlights3

Sustainability

Recognition of the Group as a “LEAD” company by the United Nations Global Compact

New Biodiversity Ambition with enhanced commitments

Signature as co-founder of the “Sea Cargo Charter” to provide transparent and standard reporting of greenhouse gas emissions related to maritime transport activities

First publication of the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board” report (Exploration & Production standard)

Renewables and electricity

Acquired a 3.3 GW portfolio of solar projects in Spain, bringing the total capacity to more than 5 GW of solar projects in development in the country

Decision to cover the entire electricity consumption of the Group’s industrial sites in Europe by 2025 with green electricity produced by its Spanish solar sites, through a 3 GW “corporate PPA”

Finalization by SunPower of the Maxeon Solar Technologies spin-off in the US

Strengthened partnership with Adani in solar, with expansion of portfolio to 2.3 GW in India

Agreement with Macquarie to develop 2 GW portfolio of floating offshore wind in South Korea

Acquired 20% stake in the Eolmed 30 MW floating offshore wind project in the Mediterranean

Creation of Automotive Cells Company JV with Groupe PSA to develop and manufacture batteries in Europe for electric vehicles

Acquired Blue Point London, operator of London’s largest charging network with 1,600 electric vehicle charging points

Liquids

Launched third development phase of the giant Mero field in Brazil

Finalized the “Host Government Agreement” with the Ugandan government on the EACOP pipeline, a major step toward sanctioning the Tilenga project

Agreement to sell to Perenco interests in 7 mature non-operated offshore fields and the Cap Lopez oil terminal in Gabon

Completed sale to Neo Energy of mature fields in the UK North Sea

Announced conversion of the Grandpuits refinery in France to a zero-oil platform by 2024

Key figures from Total’s consolidated financial statements4

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 1,459 821 3,673 -60% Adjusted net operating income from business segments 4,580 10,675 -57% 801 (209) 1,734 -54% Exploration & Production 1,295 5,478 -76% 285 326 574 -50% Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power 1,524 1,595 -4% (88) 575 952 ns Refining & Chemicals 869 2,423 -64% 461 129 413 +12% Marketing & Services 892 1,179 -24% 352 11 521 -32% Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 1,021 1,592 -36% 45.7% -6.8% 30.7% Group effective tax rate5 32.3% 34.9% 848 126 3,017 -72% Adjusted net income (Group share) 2,755 8,663 -68% 0.29 0.02 1.13 -74% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars)6 0.97 3.20 -70% 0.24 0.02 1.01 -76% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)* 0.86 2.85 -70% 2,637 2,598 2,614 +1% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,612 2,621 - 202 (8,369) 2,800 -93% Net income (Group share) (8,133) 8,667 ns 2,184 2,201 3,296 -34% Organic investments7 6,908 9,107 -24% (272) 721 3,422 ns Net acquisitions8 1,551 4,131 -62% 1,912 2,922 6,718 -72% Net investments9 8,459 13,238 -36% 3,791 3,644 6,737 -44% Operating cash flow before working capital changes**10 11,199 19,318 -42% 4,281 4,143 7,269 -41% Operating cash flow before working capital changes

w/o financial charges (DACF)11 12,701 20,854 -39% 4,351 3,479 8,206 -47% Cash flow from operations 9,129 18,086 -50%

From 2019, data take into account the impact of the IFRS16 “Leases” rule, effective January 1, 2019.

* Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.1689 in the third quarter 2020 and 1.1250 in the first nine months 2020.

** 2Q20, 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated

Key figures of environment and Group production

> Environment* – liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 42.9 29.6 62.0 -31% Brent ($/b) 41.1 64.6 -36% 2.1 1.8 2.3 -9% Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 1.9 2.6 -25% 2.9 1.7 3.9 -26% NBP ($/Mbtu) 2.5 4.8 -47% 3.6 2.1 4.7 -23% JKM ($/Mbtu) 3.1 5.4 -42% 39.9 23.4 58.0 -31% Average price of liquids ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 35.6 60.0 -41% 2.52 2.61 3.48 -27% Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 2.84 3.93 -28% 3.57 4.40 5.93 -40% Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 4.81 6.25 -23% -2.7 14.3 47.4 ns Variable cost margin - Refining Europe, VCM ($/t) 13.6 36.2 -62%

* The indicators are shown on page 16.

The average LNG sales price fell by 19% in the third quarter 2020 compared to the previous quarter, due to the delayed impact of lower oil prices in the first half 2020 on long-term LNG contracts.

> Production*

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 2,715 2,846 3,040 -11% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,882 2,981 -3% 1,196 1,315 1,441 -17% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,319 1,424 -7% 1,519 1,531 1,599 -5% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,563 1,557 - 2,715 2,846 3,040 -11% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,882 2,981 -3% 1,437 1,553 1,720 -16% Liquids (kb/d) 1,563 1,658 -6% 6,973 7,045 7,200 -3% Gas (Mcf/d)** 7,193 7,225 -

* Group production = EP production + iGRP production.

** 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated

Hydrocarbon production was 2,715 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter 2020, a decrease of 11% year-on-year, comprised of:

-7% due to compliance with OPEC+ quotas, notably in Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, Angola, Kazakhstan and Iraq, as well as voluntary reductions in Canada and disruptions in Libya.

-1% due to portfolio effect, notably linked to the sale of Block CA1 in Brunei and the sale of assets in the United Kingdom.

+3% due to the start-up and ramp-up of new projects, notably Culzean in the United Kingdom, Johan Sverdrup in Norway, Iara in Brazil and Tempa Rossa in Italy.

-3% due to the natural decline of fields.

-3% due to maintenance.

Hydrocarbon production was 2,715 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter 2020, a decrease of 5% compared to the previous quarter, comprised of:

-3% due to reinforcement OPEC+ quotas, notably in Nigeria.

-1% due to portfolio effect, notably linked to the sale of assets in the United Kingdom.

+1% due to the ramp-up of recently started projects, notably Ichthys in Australia, Tempa Rossa in Italy and Iara in Brazil.

-2% due to the natural decline of fields and maintenance.

Analysis of business segments

Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power (iGRP)

> Production and sales of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electricity

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Hydrocarbon production for LNG 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 518 520 539 -4% iGRP (kboe/d) 530 539 -2% 70 66 73 -5% Liquids (kb/d) 70 71 -2% 2,445 2,471 2,546 -4% Gas (Mcf/d)* 2,509 2,562 -2% 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 8.1 10.4 7.4 +9% Overall LNG sales 28.3 23.7 +19% 4.3 4.3 4.2 +3% incl. Sales from equity production** 13.3 12.0 +11% 6.6 8.7 5.5 +20% incl. Sales by Total from equity production and third party purchases 23.2 18.3 +27%

* 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated

** The Group's equity production may be sold by Total or by the joint ventures.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Renewables & Electricity 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 5.1 5.1 2.7 +85% Gross renewables installed capacity (GW)* 5.1 2.7 +85% 14.2 Gross renewables installed or in development capacity

with PPA (GW)* 14.2 4.1 2.9 2.9 +41% Net power production (TWh)** 9.9 7.9 +25% 1.0 1.1 0.5 x2.1 incl. Power production from renewables 2.8 1.4 x2 4.4 4.2 4.1 +7% Clients power - BtB and BtC (Million)* 4.4 4.1 +7% 1.7 1.7 1.6 +4% Clients gas - BtB and BtC (Million)* 1.7 1.6 +7% 10.2 9.4 9.9 +3% Sales power - BtB and BtC (TWh) 33.8 33.2 +2% 13.5 17.3 13.5 - Sales gas - BtB and BtC (TWh) 64.4 65.5 -2%

* Capacity at end of period.

** Solar, wind, biogas, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.

Hydrocarbon production for LNG was stable compared to the previous quarter and down 4% compared to last year.

Total LNG sales:

increased by 9% in the third quarter 2020 compared to last year, notably due to an increase in trading activities.

increased by 19% for the first nine months 2020 compared to the same period last year for the same reason and thanks to the ramp-up of Yamal LNG, Ichthys LNG and the start-up of the first two Cameron LNG trains in the US.

Gross installed renewable power generation capacity was 5.1 GW end of third quarter, a strong 85% increase year-on-year, notably thanks to the acquisition in India of 50% of a portfolio of more than 2 GW from the Adani Group.

The Group continues to implement its strategy to integrate along the gas and electricity chain in Europe and has seen the number of its power and gas customers grow compared to last year by 7% and 4%, respectively, and for the first nine months 2020 by 7%.

Net electricity production was 4.1 TWh in the third quarter, up 41% year-on-year, notably due to higher demand on the Group’s CCGTs and the doubling of renewable electricity production.

Electricity sales increased by 2% in the first nine months 2020 compared to the same period last year, while gas sales decreased by 2% in the same comparison, impacted by lower demand linked to the lockdown in Europe.

> Results

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 In millions of dollars 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 285 326 574 -50% Adjusted net operating income* 1,524 1,595 -4% 99 (69) 206 -52% including income from equity affiliates 278 656 -58% 450 618 640 -30% Organic investments 1,714 1,575 +9% 36 433 3,375 -99% Net acquisitions 1,606 3,934 -59% 486 1,051 4,015 -88% Net investments 3,320 5,509 -40% 695 1,051 732 -5% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 2,346 2,052 +14% 654 1,389 401 +63% Cash flow from operations *** 1,554 1,934 -20%

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases. 2Q20, 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated.

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP segment was:

$285 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $574 million in the third quarter 2019, due to the drop in LNG prices.

$1,524 million in the first nine months 2020, a decrease of 4% compared to the same period last year for the same reason.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $695 million in the third quarter 2020, a 5% decrease year-on-year, and $2,346 million in the first nine months 2020, an increase of 14% compared to the same period last year and in line with the 19% increase in LNG sales.

Exploration & Production

> Production

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Hydrocarbon production 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 2,197 2,326 2,501 -12% EP (kboe/d) 2,352 2,442 -4% 1,367 1,487 1,647 -17% Liquids (kb/d) 1,493 1,587 -6% 4,528 4,574 4,654 -3% Gas (Mcf/d) 4,684 4,663 -

> Results

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 801 (209) 1,734 -54% Adjusted net operating income* 1,295 5,478 -76% 268 48 297 -10% including income from equity affiliates 706 749 -6% 32.9% 56.6% 39.7% Effective tax rate** 39.7% 42.8% 1,266 1,112 2,064 -39% Organic investments 3,950 6,017 -34% (309) 311 (3) ns Net acquisitions (4) 239 ns 957 1,423 2,061 -54% Net investments 3,946 6,256 -37% 2,646 1,810 4,451 -41% Operating cash flow before working capital changes *** 7,032 13,579 -48% 2,043 910 5,007 -59% Cash flow from operations *** 6,876 12,711 -46%

* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Tax on adjusted net operating income / (adjusted net operating income - income from equity affiliates - dividends received from investments - impairment of goodwill + tax on adjusted net operating income).

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Exploration & Production adjusted net operating income was:

$801 million in the third quarter compared to $1,734 million a year ago due to the sharp drop in oil and gas prices and lower production.

$1,295 million in the first nine months 2020, a 76% decrease compared to the same period last year for the same reasons.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $2,646 million in the third quarter, down 41% year-on-year, and $7,032 million in the first nine months 2020, a 48% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)

> Results

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 In millions of dollars 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 373 704 1,365 -73% Adjusted net operating income* 1,761 3,602 -51% 449 457 570 -21% Organic investments 1,183 1,447 -18% 2 (20) 52 -96% Net acquisitions (48) (42) ns 451 437 622 -27% Net investments 1,135 1,405 -19% 971 1,488 1,995 -51% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 3,523 5,113 -31% 2,060 1,899 3,058 -33% Cash flow from operations ** 2,377 5,021 -53%

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Refining & Chemicals

> Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Refinery throughput and utilization rate* 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 1,212 1,249 1,719 -29% Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,302 1,725 -25% 267 205 503 -47% France 242 514 -53% 540 595 757 -29% Rest of Europe 630 753 -16% 405 449 459 -12% Rest of world 429 458 -6% 57% 59% 82% Utlization rate based on crude only** 62% 83%

* Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing & Services segment.

** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 1,255 1,391 1,402 -11% Monomers* (kt) 4,033 3,788 +6% 1,248 1,193 1,268 -2% Polymers (kt) 3,642 3,692 -1% 75% 84% 91% Vapocracker utilization rate** 81% 81%

* Olefins.

** Based on olefins production from steamcrackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.

Refinery throughput volumes:

Decreased by 29% in the third quarter 2020 compared to the previous year, mainly due to high inventories of refined products and the drop in demand. The extended shutdown of the distillation unit at the Normandy platform following an incident at the end of 2019 and the safety outage at the Port Arthur refinery in the US in September related to Hurricane Laura also contributed to the reduction.

Decreased by 25% in the first nine months 2020 year-on-year for the same reasons.

Monomer production:

Decreased 11% in the third quarter 2020 year-on-year to 1,255 kt, essentially due to prolonged unscheduled maintenance on the Port Arthur cracker.

Increased 6% in the first nine months 2020 year-on-year as a result of 2019 planned maintenance on the steamcracker at Daesan in South Korea.

Polymer production:

Slight decrease of 2% in the third quarter 2020 year-on-year to 1,248 kt, due to the drop in demand.

Stable in the first nine months 2020 compared to the first nine months 2019, due to planned maintenance of the steamcracker upstream of the polymer units at Daesan in South Korea in 2019 and offset by the closure of the polystyrene site at El Pratt in Spain and the planned maintenance at the Qatofin platform in Qatar in the first quarter 2020.



> Results

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 In millions of dollars 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 (88) 575 952 ns Adjusted net operating income* 869 2,423 -64% 291 302 355 -18% Organic investments 761 948 -20% (1) (15) 19 ns Net acquisitions (52) (163) ns 290 287 374 -22% Net investments 709 785 -10% 242 996 1,373 -82% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 1,912 3,283 -42% 1,027 1,080 1,575 -35% Cash flow from operations ** 924 2,695 -66%

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Refining & Chemicals adjusted net operating income:

Decreased to a loss of -$88 million in the third quarter 2020. The drop was due to negative refining margins resulting from weak demand, notably for distillates as a result of particularly depressed demand for air transport.

Decreased to $869 million in the first nine months 2020, down 64% compared to the same period last year, due to refining margin deterioration and low plant utilization based on crude oil throughput of 62%, partially offset by resilient petrochemical margins and outperformance of the trading activities in the second quarter 2020.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes fell to $242 million in the third quarter 2020, down 82% compared to a year ago, and to $1,912 million in the first nine months 2020, down by 42%.

Marketing & Services

> Petroleum product sales

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Sales in kb/d* 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 1,442 1,301 1,848 -22% Total Marketing & Services sales 1,466 1,848 -21% 819 740 1,034 -21% Europe 822 1,017 -19% 623 561 814 -23% Rest of world 645 831 -22%

* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales

Petroleum product sales volumes decreased by 22% compared to a year ago and by 21% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, notably due to the impact of Covid-19 and associated lockdown on global demand. However, there was an improvement over the previous quarter thanks to the recovery in demand, mainly in Europe and Asia.

> Results

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 In millions of dollars 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 461 129 413 +12% Adjusted net operating income* 892 1,179 -24% 158 155 215 -27% Organic investments 422 499 -15% 3 (5) 33 -91% Net acquisitions 4 121 -97% 161 150 248 -35% Net investments 426 620 -31% 729 492 622 +17% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 1,611 1,830 -12% 1,033 819 1,483 -30% Cash flow from operations ** 1,453 2,326 -38%

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases

Adjusted net operating income was $461 million in the third quarter 2020, an increase of 12% compared to a year ago, due to rising margins.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes increased by 17% to $729 million in the third quarter.

Group results

> Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from the business segments was:

$1,459 million in the third quarter 2020, a decrease of 60% compared to a year ago, due to lower Brent prices, natural gas prices and refining margins.

$4,580 million in the first nine months 2020, a decrease of 57% year-on-year for the same reasons.

> Adjusted net income (Group share)

Adjusted net income (Group share) was:

$848 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $3,017 million in the third quarter 2019, due to lower Brent prices, natural gas prices and refining margins.

$2,755 million in the first nine months 2020, a decrease of 68% year-on-year, for the same reasons.

Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of effects of changes in fair value3.

Total net income adjustments4 were -$646 million in the third quarter 2020, essentially related to the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery in France and the sale of the Lindsey refinery in the United Kingdom.

The effective tax rate for the Group was 45.7% in the third quarter 2020, compared to -6.8% in the previous quarter and 30.7% in the third quarter 2019. The rate of 45.7% reflects negative adjusted net results in the Refining & Chemicals segment which reduces the base for calculating the Group rate.

> Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share was:

$0.29 in the third quarter 2020, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,637 million fully-diluted shares, compared to $1.13 in the same period last year.

$0.97 in the first nine months 2020, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,612 million fully-diluted shares, compared to $3.20 in the same period last year.

The number of fully-diluted shares was 2,644 million on September 30, 2020.

> Acquisitions - asset sales

Finalized acquisitions were:

$150 million in the third quarter 2020, comprised notably of acquiring 51% of the Seagreen offshore wind project in the United Kingdom.

$2.7 billion in the first nine months 2020, comprised of the item above as well as the acquisition in India of 50% of a portfolio of installed solar activities from Adani Green Energy Limited, the closing of the acquisition of 37.4% stake in Adani Gas Ltd, the acquisition of interests in Blocks 20 and 21 in Angola, and the payment for a second tranche linked to taking the 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia.

Finalized asset sales were:

$422 million in the third quarter 2020, comprised notably of the sale of non-strategic assets in the UK North Sea.

$1.1 billion in the first nine months 2020, comprised notably of the sale above, as well as closing the sale of Block CA1 in Brunei, the sale of the Group’s interest in the Fos Cavaou regasification terminal in France, and 50% of the sale of a portfolio of solar and wind assets from Total Quadran in France.

> Net cash flow

Net cash flow5 for the Group was:

$1,879 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $19 million in the third quarter 2019, which takes into account a decrease in net investments from $6,718 million to $1,912 million and a decrease in operating cash flow before working capital changes from $6,737 million to $3,791 million.

$2.7 billion in the first nine months 2020 compared to $6.1 billion in the first nine months 2019, due to the decrease of $8.1 billion in operating cash flow before working capital changes, partially offset by a reduction in net investments of $4.8 billion.

> Profitability

The return on equity was 5.5% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020.

In millions of dollars October 1, 2019 July 1, 2019 October 1, 2018 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Adjusted net income 5,960 8,214 12,104 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 108,885 109,448 117,037 Return on equity (ROE) 5.5% 7.5% 10.3%

The return on average capital employed was 5.4% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020.

In millions of dollars October 1, 2019 July 1, 2019 October 1, 2018 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Adjusted net operating income 7,801 10,125 14,094 Average capital employed 144,061 145,621 146,222 ROACE 5.4% 7.0% 9.6%

Total SE accounts

Net income for Total SE, the parent company, was €4,727 million in the first nine months 2020 compared to €5,934 million a year ago.

2020 Sensitivities*

Change Estimated impact on adjusted

net operating income Estimated impact on cash

flow from operations Dollar +/- 0.1 $ per € -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price** +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.9 B$ +/- 3.3 B$ European gas price - NBP ($/Mbtu) +/- 1 $/Mbtu +/- 0.35 B$ +/- 0.35 B$ Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.5 B$ +/- 0.6 B$

* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year’s fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about the Group’s portfolio in 2020. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining & Chemicals. Please find the indicators detailed page 16.

** In a 60 $/b Brent environment.

Summary and outlook

The oil market environment remains uncertain and will depend notably on the speed of the global demand recovery, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oil prices have remained above $40/b since June, supported by strong compliance with OPEC+ quotas and lower hydrocarbon production in North America. In this context, given the quotas, the Group now anticipates full-year 2020 production below 2.9 Mboe/d.

Total anticipates that the increase in oil prices over the second and third quarters will have a positive impact on its average LNG selling price in the fourth quarter, which is expected to be over $4/Mbtu.

In the Downstream, since the beginning of the fourth quarter, European refining margins have averaged more than $10/t and remain fragile given the low demand for jet fuel that weighs on the valuation of all distillates. In this context, the Group expects the Downstream to contribute more than $4.5 billion to the Group’s cash flow in 2020.

In this context, the Group maintains strong discipline on spending. The Group’s operating cost reduction program will surpass its objective with savings of more than $1 billion in 2020. Net investments will be less than $13 billion in 2020, including $2 billion for renewables and electricity.

The Group’s priority is the generation of a level of cash flow that allows it to continue to invest in profitable projects, support the dividend and maintain a solid balance sheet. The Group’s teams remain fully committed to the four priorities of HSE, operational excellence, cost reduction and cash flow generation.

Operating information by segment

> Group production (Exploration & Production + iGRP)

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 969 1,032 1,004 -3% Europe and Central Asia 1,032 997 +4% 598 653 733 -18% Africa 651 705 -8% 576 641 720 -20% Middle East and North Africa 633 703 -10% 343 314 363 -5% Americas 343 364 -6% 229 206 221 +4% Asia-Pacific 223 212 +5% 2,715 2,846 3,040 -11% Total production 2,882 2,981 -3% 667 699 698 -4% includes equity affiliates 706 719 -2% 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Liquids production by region (kb/d) 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 359 381 367 -2% Europe and Central Asia 381 349 +9% 458 514 583 -21% Africa 509 558 -9% 432 494 562 -23% Middle East and North Africa 481 543 -12% 144 127 163 -11% Americas 150 167 -10% 44 37 44 -1% Asia-Pacific 42 41 +3% 1,437 1,553 1,720 -16% Total production 1,563 1,658 -6% 197 199 210 -6% includes equity affiliates 203 217 -6% 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 3,284 3,506 3,431 -4% Europe and Central Asia 3,507 3,498 - 713 706 768 -7% Africa* 722 755 -4% 801 818 866 -8% Middle East and North Africa 844 879 -4% 1,115 1,047 1,124 -1% Americas 1,085 1,111 -2% 1,060 968 1,011 +5% Asia-Pacific* 1,035 982 +5% 6,973 7,045 7,200 -3% Total production* 7,193 7,225 - 2,540 2,698 2,635 -4% includes equity affiliates* 2,714 2,719 -

* 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated

> Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 1,475 1,449 1,999 -26% Europe 1,565 2,013 -22% 541 463 677 -20% Africa 562 695 -19% 673 861 920 -27% Americas 767 868 -12% 460 433 541 -15% Rest of world 446 564 -21% 3,149 3,208 4,136 -24% Total consolidated sales 3,340 4,141 -19% 417 366 544 -23% Includes bulk sales 427 545 -22% 1,290 1,541 1,745 -26% Includes trading 1,447 1,748 -17% 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 Petrochemicals production* (kt) 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 1,274 1,275 1,377 -7% Europe 3,821 4,110 -7% 513 637 648 -21% Americas 1,813 1,737 +4% 716 672 646 +11% Middle-East and Asia 2,040 1,633 +25%

* Olefins, polymers

Adjustment items to net income (Group share)

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 In millions of dollars 9M20 9M19 (706) (8,321) (156) Special items affecting net income (Group share) (9,361) (226) - - - Gain (loss) on asset sales - - (70) (20) (20) Restructuring charges (170) (53) (293) (8,101) (160) Impairments (8,394) (217) (343) (200) 24 Other (797) 44 4 (94) (71) After-tax inventory effect : FIFO vs. replacement cost (1,504) 289 56 (80) 10 Effect of changes in fair value (23) (59) (646) (8,495) (217) Total adjustments affecting net income (10,888) 4

Investments - Divestments

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 In millions of dollars 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 2,184 2,201 3,296 -34% Organic investments ( a ) 6,908 9,107 -24% 148 162 152 -3% capitalized exploration 445 569 -22% 290 733 242 +20% increase in non-current loans 1,302 742 +75% (330) (58) (61) ns repayment of non-current loans,

excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates* (505) (449) ns (11) (47) (109) ns change in debt from renewable projects (Group share) (163) (109) ns 150 857 4,429 -97% Acquisitions ( b ) 2,651 5,713 -54% 422 136 1,007 -58% Asset sales ( c ) 1,100 1,582 -30% 7 22 105 -93% change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) 90 105 -14% - - - ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests ( d ) - - ns 1,912 2,922 6,718 -72% Net investments ( a + b - c - d ) 8,459 13,238 -36% (1) (41) (101) ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates* ( e ) (35) (200) ns 18 69 214 -92% Change in debt from renewable projects financing ** ( f ) 253 214 +18% 28 22 - ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts ( g ) 74 - ns 1,901 2,928 6,831 -72% Cash flow used in investing activities ( a + b - c + e + f -g) 8,603 13,252 -35%

* Effective second quarter 2019, organic loan repayments from equity affiliates are defined as loan repayments from equity affiliates coming from their cash flow from operations.

** Change in debt from renewable projects (Group share and partner share).

Cash flow

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs

3Q19 In millions of dollars 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs

9M19 4,281 4,143 7,269 -41% Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financials charges (DACF) 12,701 20,854 -39% (491) (499) (532) ns Financial charges (1,502) (1,536) ns 3,791 3,644 6,737 -44% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ( a ) * 11,199 19,318 -42% 475 (65) 1,639 -71% (Increase) decrease in working capital ** (223) (1,489) ns 90 (42) (69) ns Inventory effect (1,748) 457 ns (4) (17) - ns capital gain from renewable projects sale (64) - ns (1) (41) (101) ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (35) (200) ns 4,351 3,479 8,206 -47% Cash flow from operations 9,129 18,086 -50% 2,184 2,201 3,296 -34% Organic investments ( b ) 6,908 9,107 -24% 1,607 1,443 3,441 -53% Free cash flow after organic investments,

w/o net asset sales ( a - b ) 4,291 10,211 -58% 1,912 2,922 6,718 -72% Net investments ( c ) 8,459 13,238 -36% 1,879 722 19 x98.9 Net cash flow ( a - c ) 2,740 6,080 -55%

* Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP’s contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale (effective first quarter 2020).

Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of iGRP sector’s contracts.

** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP’s contracts.

Gearing ratio

In millions of dollars 09/30/2020 06/30/2020 09/30/2019 Current borrowings 14,980 16,154 14,631 Net current financial assets (5,815) (6,159) (3,012) Net financial assets classified as held for sale 5 - - Non-current financial debt 61,477 61,540 47,923 Non-current financial assets (3,155) (2,431) (767) Cash and cash equivalents (30,593) (29,727) (27,454) Net debt (a) 36,899 39,377 31,321 of which leases 7,499 7,383 6,888 Shareholders’ equity - Group share 102,234 101,205 114,994 Non-controlling interests 2,177 2,334 2,319 Shareholders' equity (b) 104,411 103,539 117,313 Net-debt-to-capital ratio = a / (a + b) * 26.1% 27.6% 21.1% Net-debt-to-capital ratio excluding leases 22.0% 23.6% 17.2%

* The net-debt-to-capital ratios include the impact of the IFRS 16 rule, effective January 1, 2019.

Return on average capital employed

> Twelve months ended September 30, 2020

In millions of dollars Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration &

Production Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Group Adjusted net operating income 2,318 3,326 1,449 1,366 7,801 Capital employed at 09/30/2019* 41,516 88,560 11,658 7,570 147,145 Capital employed at 09/30/2020* 43,799 78,548 11,951 8,211 140,976 ROACE 5.4% 4.0% 12.3% 17.3% 5.4%

> Twelve months ended June 30, 2020

In millions of dollars Integrated Gas,

Renewables & Power Exploration &

Production Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Group Adjusted net operating income 2,607 4,259 2,489 1,318 10,125 Capital employed at 06/30/2019* 37,290 90,633 12,300 8,535 148,617 Capital employed at 06/30/2020* 43,527 79,096 12,843 8,366 142,625 ROACE 6.5% 5.0% 19.8% 15.6% 7.0%

* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).

This press release presents the results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 from the consolidated financial statements of TOTAL SE as of September 30, 2020. The limited review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The notes to the consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the Total website total.com.

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TOTAL. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives and goals of the Group, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by the Group, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TOTAL. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as “envisions”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “considers”, “plans”, “expects”, “thinks”, “targets”, “aims” or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by the Group as of the date of this document.

These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences including those due to epidemics such as Covid-19. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.

Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group’s business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio and operating cash flow before working capital changes. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TOTAL and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of the Group.

These adjustment items include:

(i) Special items

Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.

(ii) Inventory valuation effect

The adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments’ performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments’ performance with those of its competitors.

In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.

(iii) Effect of changes in fair value

The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL’s management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.

IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.

TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group’s internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.

Furthermore, TOTAL enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.

The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.

Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors – The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as “potential reserves” or “resources”, that the SEC’s guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F/A, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier – Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault - 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC’s website sec.gov.

Total financial statements

Third quarter and nine months 2020 consolidated accounts, IFRS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$)(a) 2020 2020 2019 Sales 33,142 25,730 48,589 Excise taxes (5,925) (4,168) (6,051) Revenues from sales 27,217 21,562 42,538 Purchases, net of inventory variation (16,885) (12,025) (27,898) Other operating expenses (5,610) (6,321) (6,362) Exploration costs (139) (114) (96) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,493) (11,593) (4,173) Other income 457 362 167 Other expense (281) (108) (559) Financial interest on debt (547) (530) (598) Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents 89 50 Cost of net debt (458) (480) (598) Other financial income 134 419 163 Other financial expense (165) (161) (178) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 94 (447) 1,381 Income taxes (690) 484 (1,540) Consolidated net income 181 (8,422) 2,845 Group share 202 (8,369) 2,800 Non-controlling interests (21) (53) 45 Earnings per share ($) 0.04 (3.27) 1.05 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 0.04 (3.27) 1.04 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$) 2020 2020 2019 Consolidated net income 181 (8,422) 2,845 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (6) (356) 5 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 221 90 19 Tax effect - 101 (1) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company 3,663 1,780 (3,520) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 3,878 1,615 (3,497) Currency translation adjustment (1,830) (919) 1,207 Cash flow hedge 363 231 (202) Variation of foreign currency basis spread (35) 14 (4) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (804) 296 73 Other (7) - (6) Tax effect (115) (78) 69 Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (2,428) (456) 1,137 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) 1,450 1,159 (2,360) Comprehensive income 1,631 (7,263) 485 Group share 1,536 (7,253) 462 Non-controlling interests 95 (10) 23

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 9 months 9 months (M$)(a) 2020 2019 Sales 102,742 151,036 Excise taxes (15,386) (18,172) Revenues from sales 87,356 132,864 Purchases, net of inventory variation (56,978) (88,009) Other operating expenses (18,875) (20,165) Exploration costs (393) (554) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (18,721) (11,300) Other income 1,399 735 Other expense (809) (957) Financial interest on debt (1,646) (1,727) Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents (16) (70) Cost of net debt (1,662) (1,797) Other financial income 741 649 Other financial expense (507) (561) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 379 2,904 Income taxes (169) (5,020) Consolidated net income (8,239) 8,789 Group share (8,133) 8,667 Non-controlling interests (106) 122 Earnings per share ($) (3.22) 3.22 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) (3.22) 3.20 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 9 months 9 months (M$) 2020 2019 Consolidated net income (8,239) 8,789 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (229) (54) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 147 126 Tax effect 86 13 Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company 3,467 (3,994) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 3,471 (3,909) Currency translation adjustment (2,770) 1,394 Cash flow hedge (930) (575) Variation of foreign currency basis spread 35 50 Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (1,731) 326 Other (4) (4) Tax effect 252 176 Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (5,148) 1,367 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (1,677) (2,542) Comprehensive income (9,916) 6,247 Group share (9,888) 6,099 Non-controlling interests (28) 148

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TOTAL September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (M$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 33,145 33,114 33,178 31,539 Property, plant and equipment, net 104,355 104,925 116,408 116,900 Equity affiliates : investments and loans 27,386 27,470 27,122 27,172 Other investments 1,822 1,627 1,778 1,738 Non-current financial assets 3,155 2,431 912 767 Deferred income taxes 6,952 7,257 6,216 5,689 Other non-current assets 2,570 2,539 2,415 2,264 Total non-current assets 179,385 179,363 188,029 186,069 Current assets Inventories, net 12,373 12,688 17,132 16,226 Accounts receivable, net 12,893 13,481 18,488 18,568 Other current assets 14,637 17,155 17,013 14,925 Current financial assets 6,011 6,570 3,992 3,781 Cash and cash equivalents 30,593 29,727 27,352 27,454 Assets classified as held for sale 1,090 421 1,288 418 Total current assets 77,597 80,042 85,265 81,372 Total assets 256,982 259,405 273,294 267,441 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 8,267 8,159 8,123 8,300 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 107,632 107,934 121,170 123,805 Currency translation adjustment (12,275) (13,265) (11,503) (13,297) Treasury shares (1,390) (1,623) (1,012) (3,814) Total shareholders' equity - Group share 102,234 101,205 116,778 114,994 Non-controlling interests 2,177 2,334 2,527 2,319 Total shareholders' equity 104,411 103,539 119,305 117,313 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 10,367 10,346 11,858 11,333 Employee benefits 3,719 3,612 3,501 3,273 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 19,351 19,487 20,613 20,903 Non-current financial debt 61,477 61,540 47,773 47,923 Total non-current liabilities 94,914 94,985 83,745 83,432 Current liabilities Accounts payable 18,880 19,198 28,394 26,237 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 22,806 24,790 25,749 24,728 Current borrowings 14,980 16,154 14,819 14,631 Other current financial liabilities 196 411 487 769 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 795 328 795 331 Total current liabilities 57,657 60,881 70,244 66,696 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity 256,982 259,405 273,294 267,441

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$) 2020 2020 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 181 (8,422) 2,845 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 3,634 11,701 4,242 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes (88) (796) 235 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (309) (131) (74) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 178 978 (876) (Increase) decrease in working capital 980 431 1,523 Other changes, net (225) (282) 311 Cash flow from operating activities 4,351 3,479 8,206 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (2,157) (2,409) (2,210) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - - (4,385) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (229) (136) (258) Increase in non-current loans (301) (733) (242) Total expenditures (2,687) (3,278) (7,095) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 363 219 63 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 4 12 (1) Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 77 20 40 Repayment of non-current loans 342 99 162 Total divestments 786 350 264 Cash flow used in investing activities (1,901) (2,928) (6,831) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders - 374 1 - Treasury shares - (2) (420) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (825) (1,928) - - Non-controlling interests (103) (76) (21) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes 331 - - Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (22) (134) - Other transactions with non-controlling interests (75) (22) - Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 224 15,430 4,466 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (2,343) (6,604) (3,209) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 730 449 (310) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (2,083) 7,487 507 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 367 8,038 1,882 Effect of exchange rates 499 55 (1,151) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 29,727 21,634 26,723 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 30,593 29,727 27,454

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TOTAL (unaudited) 9 months 9 months (M$) 2020 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income (8,239) 8,789 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 19,065 11,777 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes (1,545) 614 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (649) (438) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 569 (1,350) (Increase) decrease in working capital 527 (1,764) Other changes, net (599) 458 Cash flow from operating activities 9,129 18,086 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (6,930) (7,795) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (188) (4,593) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (1,899) (1,448) Increase in non-current loans (1,329) (742) Total expenditures (10,346) (14,578) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 626 226 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 158 145 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 392 306 Repayment of non-current loans 567 649 Total divestments 1,743 1,326 Cash flow used in investing activities (8,603) (13,252) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders 374 451 - Treasury shares (611) (2,190) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (4,635) (4,765) - Non-controlling interests (179) (114) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes 331 - Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (253) (315) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (145) (150) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 15,696 8,047 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (6,162) (4,698) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities (1,816) (368) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 2,600 (4,102) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,126 732 Effect of exchange rates 115 (1,185) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,352 27,907 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 30,593 27,454

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL (unaudited) Common shares issued Paid-in surplus

and retained

earnings Currency

translation

adjustment Treasury

shares Shareholders' equity

- Group

Share Non-controlling

interests Total shareholders'

equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2019 2,640,602,007 8,227 120,569 (11,313) (32,473,281) (1,843) 115,640 2,474 118,114 Net income of the first nine months 2019 - - 8,667 - - - 8,667 122 8,789 Other comprehensive income - - (584) (1,984) - - (2,568) 26 (2,542) Comprehensive Income - - 8,083 (1,984) - - 6,099 148 6,247 Dividend - - (5,781) - - - (5,781) (114) (5,895) Issuance of common shares 26,388,503 73 1,269 - - - 1,342 - 1,342 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (40,871,207) (2,189) (2,189) - (2,189) Sale of treasury shares(a) - - (218) - 4,278,158 218 - - - Share-based payments - - 157 - - - 157 - 157 Share cancellation - - - - - - - - - Net issuance (repayment) of

perpetual subordinated notes - - (4) - - - (4) - (4) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes - - (280) - - - (280) - (280) Other operations with non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (150) (150) Other items - - 10 - - - 10 (39) (29) As of September 30, 2019 2,666,990,510 8,300 123,805 (13,297) (69,066,330) (3,814) 114,994 2,319 117,313 Net income of the fourth quarter 2019 - - 2,600 - - - 2,600 49 2,649 Other comprehensive income - - (75) 1,794 - - 1,719 42 1,761 Comprehensive Income - - 2,525 1,794 - - 4,319 91 4,410 Dividend - - (1,949) - - - (1,949) (1) (1,950) Issuance of common shares - 1 (4) - - - (3) - (3) Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (11,518,129) (621) (621) - (621) Sale of treasury shares(a) - - (1) - 790 1 - - - Share-based payments - - 50 - - - 50 - 50 Share cancellation (65,109,435) (178) (3,244) - 65,109,435 3,422 - - - Net issuance (repayment) of

perpetual subordinated notes - - - - - - - - - Payments on perpetual subordinated notes - - (73) - - - (73) - (73) Other operations with non-controlling interests - - 55 - - - 55 108 163 Other items - - 6 - - - 6 10 16 As of December 31, 2019 2,601,881,075 8,123 121,170 (11,503) (15,474,234) (1,012) 116,778 2,527 119,305 Net income of the first nine months 2020 - - (8,133) - - - (8,133) (106) (8,239) Other comprehensive income - - (983) (772) - - (1,755) 78 (1,677) Comprehensive Income - - (9,116) (772) - - (9,888) (28) (9,916) Dividend - - (5,829) - - - (5,829) (234) (6,063) Issuance of common shares 51,242,950 144 1,470 - - - 1,614 - 1,614 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (13,236,044) (611) (611) - (611) Sale of treasury shares(a) - - (233) - 4,297,502 233 - - - Share-based payments - - 144 - - - 144 - 144 Share cancellation - - - - - - - - - Net issuance (repayment) of

perpetual subordinated notes - - 331 - - - 331 - 331 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes - - (227) - - - (227) - (227) Other operations with non-controlling interests - - (63) - - - (63) (82) (145) Other items - - (15) - - - (15) (6) (21) As of September 30, 2020 2,653,124,025 8,267 107,632 (12,275) (24,412,776) (1,390) 102,234 2,177 104,411 (a)Treasury shares related to the restricted stock grants.

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TOTAL

(unaudited) 3rd quarter 2020 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 1,142 1,995 13,607 16,397 1 - 33,142 Intersegment sales 4,248 480 4,167 63 24 (8,982) - Excise taxes - - (658) (5,267) - - (5,925) Revenues from sales 5,390 2,475 17,116 11,193 25 (8,982) 27,217 Operating expenses (2,435) (1,880) (16,799) (10,301) (201) 8,982 (22,634) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,187) (342) (678) (270) (16) - (3,493) Operating income 768 253 (361) 622 (192) - 1,090 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 251 225 (247) 14 (4) - 239 Tax on net operating income (243) (266) (51) (187) 3 - (744) Net operating income 776 212 (659) 449 (193) - 585 Net cost of net debt (404) Non-controlling interests 21 Net income - group share 202 3rd quarter 2020 (adjustments)(a) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales - 33 - - - - 33 Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - 33 - - - - 33 Operating expenses (51) (49) (48) (6) - - (154) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests - - (290) - - - (290) Operating income (b) (51) (16) (338) (6) - - (411) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 8 (64) (215) (6) - - (277) Tax on net operating income 18 7 (18) - - - 7 Net operating income (b) (25) (73) (571) (12) - - (681) Net cost of net debt 29 Non-controlling interests 6 Net income - group share (646) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - 95 (5) - - On net operating income - - 14 (6) - 3rd quarter 2020 (adjusted) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 1,142 1,962 13,607 16,397 1 - 33,109 Intersegment sales 4,248 480 4,167 63 24 (8,982) - Excise taxes - - (658) (5,267) - - (5,925) Revenues from sales 5,390 2,442 17,116 11,193 25 (8,982) 27,184 Operating expenses (2,384) (1,831) (16,751) (10,295) (201) 8,982 (22,480) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (2,187) (342) (388) (270) (16) - (3,203) Adjusted operating income 819 269 (23) 628 (192) - 1,501 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 243 289 (32) 20 (4) - 516 Tax on net operating income (261) (273) (33) (187) 3 - (751) Adjusted net operating income 801 285 (88) 461 (193) - 1,266 Net cost of net debt (433) Non-controlling interests 15 Adjusted net income - group share 848 3rd quarter 2020 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 1,291 874 317 185 20 2,687 Total divestments 362 380 17 25 2 786 Cash flow from operating activities 2,043 654 1,027 1,033 (406) 4,351

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TOTAL

(unaudited) 2nd quarter 2020 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 992 3,313 9,433 11,986 6 - 25,730 Intersegment sales 3,097 301 2,956 107 31 (6,492) - Excise taxes - - (469) (3,699) - - (4,168) Revenues from sales 4,089 3,614 11,920 8,394 37 (6,492) 21,562 Operating expenses (2,405) (3,406) (10,895) (7,931) (315) 6,492 (18,460) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (9,667) (1,282) (393) (229) (22) - (11,593) Operating income (7,983) (1,074) 632 234 (300) - (8,491) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 17 21 (35) 22 40 - 65 Tax on net operating income 398 322 (132) (127) (26) - 435 Net operating income (7,568) (731) 465 129 (286) - (7,991) Net cost of net debt (431) Non-controlling interests 53 Net income - group share (8,369) 2nd quarter 2020 (adjustments)(a) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales - (18) - - - - (18) Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - (18) - - - - (18) Operating expenses (27) (199) (48) 5 (36) - (305) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (7,338) (953) - - - - (8,291) Operating income (b) (7,365) (1,170) (48) 5 (36) - (8,614) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (57) (217) (63) (5) - - (342) Tax on net operating income 63 330 1 - 12 - 406 Net operating income (b) (7,359) (1,057) (110) - (24) - (8,550) Net cost of net debt 33 Non-controlling interests 22 Net income - group share (8,495) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - (26) (16) - - On net operating income - - (86) (9) - 2nd quarter 2020 (adjusted) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 992 3,331 9,433 11,986 6 - 25,748 Intersegment sales 3,097 301 2,956 107 31 (6,492) - Excise taxes - - (469) (3,699) - - (4,168) Revenues from sales 4,089 3,632 11,920 8,394 37 (6,492) 21,580 Operating expenses (2,378) (3,207) (10,847) (7,936) (279) 6,492 (18,155) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (2,329) (329) (393) (229) (22) - (3,302) Adjusted operating income (618) 96 680 229 (264) - 123 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 74 238 28 27 40 - 407 Tax on net operating income 335 (8) (133) (127) (38) - 29 Adjusted net operating income (209) 326 575 129 (262) - 559 Net cost of net debt (464) Non-controlling interests 31 Adjusted net income - group share 126 2nd quarter 2020 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 1,606 1,170 307 174 21 3,278 Total divestments 204 89 22 26 9 350 Cash flow from operating activities 910 1,389 1,080 819 (719) 3,479

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TOTAL

(unaudited) 3rd quarter 2019 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 1,631 3,667 21,338 21,951 2 - 48,589 Intersegment sales 7,761 573 8,341 155 15 (16,845) - Excise taxes - - (713) (5,338) - - (6,051) Revenues from sales 9,392 4,240 28,966 16,768 17 (16,845) 42,538 Operating expenses (3,999) (3,558) (27,518) (15,963) (163) 16,845 (34,356) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (3,136) (361) (413) (247) (16) - (4,173) Operating income 2,257 321 1,035 558 (162) - 4,009 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 77 898 5 (15) 9 - 974 Tax on net operating income (1,094) (222) (221) (164) 70 - (1,631) Net operating income 1,240 997 819 379 (83) - 3,352 Net cost of net debt (507) Non-controlling interests (45) Net income - group share 2,800 3rd quarter 2019 (adjustments)(a) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales - 12 - - - - 12 Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - 12 - - - - 12 Operating expenses (100) (41) (96) 22 - - (215) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (153) (9) (22) (2) - - (186) Operating income (b) (253) (38) (118) 20 - - (389) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (90) 599 (23) (53) - - 433 Tax on net operating income (151) (138) 8 (1) - - (282) Net operating income (b) (494) 423 (133) (34) - - (238) Net cost of net debt (4) Non-controlling interests 25 Net income - group share (217) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - (94) 25 - - On net operating income - - (90) 19 - 3rd quarter 2019 (adjusted) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 1,631 3,655 21,338 21,951 2 - 48,577 Intersegment sales 7,761 573 8,341 155 15 (16,845) - Excise taxes - - (713) (5,338) - - (6,051) Revenues from sales 9,392 4,228 28,966 16,768 17 (16,845) 42,526 Operating expenses (3,899) (3,517) (27,422) (15,985) (163) 16,845 (34,141) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (2,983) (352) (391) (245) (16) - (3,987) Adjusted operating income 2,510 359 1,153 538 (162) - 4,398 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 167 299 28 38 9 - 541 Tax on net operating income (943) (84) (229) (163) 70 - (1,349) Adjusted net operating income 1,734 574 952 413 (83) - 3,590 Net cost of net debt (503) Non-controlling interests (70) Adjusted net income - group share 3,017 3rd quarter 2019 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 2,077 4,331 386 276 25 7,095 Total divestments 23 192 14 30 5 264 Cash flow from operating activities 5,007 401 1,575 1,483 (260) 8,206

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TOTAL

(unaudited) 9 months 2020 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 3,716 10,398 41,563 47,058 7 - 102,742 Intersegment sales 12,909 1,375 13,218 259 83 (27,844) - Excise taxes - - (1,777) (13,609) - - (15,386) Revenues from sales 16,625 11,773 53,004 33,708 90 (27,844) 87,356 Operating expenses (8,483) (10,278) (52,535) (32,031) (763) 27,844 (76,246) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (14,498) (1,958) (1,466) (743) (56) - (18,721) Operating income (6,356) (463) (997) 934 (729) - (7,611) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 691 645 (339) 46 160 - 1,203 Tax on net operating income (299) 64 152 (346) 5 - (424) Net operating income (5,964) 246 (1,184) 634 (564) - (6,832) Net cost of net debt (1,407) Non-controlling interests 106 Net income - group share (8,133) 9 months 2020 (adjustments)(a) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales - 17 - - - - 17 Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - 17 - - - - 17 Operating expenses (88) (367) (1,685) (347) (91) - (2,578) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (7,338) (953) (290) - - - (8,581) Operating income (b) (7,426) (1,303) (1,975) (347) (91) - (11,142) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 79 (356) (486) (11) - - (774) Tax on net operating income 88 381 408 100 12 - 989 Net operating income (b) (7,259) (1,278) (2,053) (258) (79) - (10,927) Net cost of net debt (39) Non-controlling interests 78 Net income - group share (10,888) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - (1,509) (239) - - On net operating income - - (1,357) (169) - 9 months 2020 (adjusted) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 3,716 10,381 41,563 47,058 7 - 102,725 Intersegment sales 12,909 1,375 13,218 259 83 (27,844) - Excise taxes - - (1,777) (13,609) - - (15,386) Revenues from sales 16,625 11,756 53,004 33,708 90 (27,844) 87,339 Operating expenses (8,395) (9,911) (50,850) (31,684) (672) 27,844 (73,668) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (7,160) (1,005) (1,176) (743) (56) - (10,140) Adjusted operating income 1,070 840 978 1,281 (638) - 3,531 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 612 1,001 147 57 160 - 1,977 Tax on net operating income (387) (317) (256) (446) (7) - (1,413) Adjusted net operating income 1,295 1,524 869 892 (485) - 4,095 Net cost of net debt (1,368) Non-controlling interests 28 Adjusted net income - group share 2,755 9 months 2020 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 4,556 4,335 850 519 86 10,346 Total divestments 687 813 118 97 28 1,743 Cash flow from operating activities 6,876 1,554 924 1,453 (1,678) 9,129

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TOTAL

(unaudited) 9 months 2019 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 5,698 13,875 65,558 65,901 4 - 151,036 Intersegment sales 23,063 1,832 24,651 456 78 (50,080) - Excise taxes - - (2,250) (15,922) - - (18,172) Revenues from sales 28,761 15,707 87,959 50,435 82 (50,080) 132,864 Operating expenses (12,233) (13,845) (84,020) (48,141) (569) 50,080 (108,728) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (8,352) (1,004) (1,176) (717) (51) - (11,300) Operating income 8,176 858 2,763 1,577 (538) - 12,836 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 444 1,939 265 86 36 - 2,770 Tax on net operating income (3,679) (845) (467) (498) 194 - (5,295) Net operating income 4,941 1,952 2,561 1,165 (308) - 10,311 Net cost of net debt (1,522) Non-controlling interests (122) Net income - group share 8,667 9 months 2019 (adjustments)(a) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales - (74) - - - - (74) Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - (74) - - - - (74) Operating expenses (100) (153) 353 62 - - 162 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (196) (20) (32) (2) - - (250) Operating income (b) (296) (247) 321 60 - - (162) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (90) 1,012 (70) (60) - - 792 Tax on net operating income (151) (408) (113) (14) - - (686) Net operating income (b) (537) 357 138 (14) - - (56) Net cost of net debt (12) Non-controlling interests 72 Net income - group share 4 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - 392 65 - - On net operating income - - 254 46 - 9 months 2019 (adjusted) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 5,698 13,949 65,558 65,901 4 - 151,110 Intersegment sales 23,063 1,832 24,651 456 78 (50,080) - Excise taxes - - (2,250) (15,922) - - (18,172) Revenues from sales 28,761 15,781 87,959 50,435 82 (50,080) 132,938 Operating expenses (12,133) (13,692) (84,373) (48,203) (569) 50,080 (108,890) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (8,156) (984) (1,144) (715) (51) - (11,050) Adjusted operating income 8,472 1,105 2,442 1,517 (538) - 12,998 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 534 927 335 146 36 - 1,978 Tax on net operating income (3,528) (437) (354) (484) 194 - (4,609) Adjusted net operating income 5,478 1,595 2,423 1,179 (308) - 10,367 Net cost of net debt (1,510) Non-controlling interests (194) Adjusted net income - group share 8,663 9 months 2019 Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 6,359 6,306 1,034 803 76 14,578 Total divestments 112 766 253 187 8 1,326 Cash flow from operating activities 12,711 1,934 2,695 2,326 (1,580) 18,086