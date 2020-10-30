Total Third Quarter 2020 Results
Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|
3Q20
|
Change
9M20
Change
vs 9M19
42.9
-31%
41.1
-36%
2.9
-26%
2.5
-47%
- in billions of dollars (B$)
0.85
-72%
2.76
-68%
- in dollars per share
0.29
-74%
0.97
-70%
4.3
-41%
12.7
-39%
4.4
-47%
9.1
-50%
Total SE’s Board of Directors met on October 29, 2020, under the chairmanship of CEO Patrick Pouyanné to approve the Group’s third quarter 2020 financial statements. On this occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:
“After a second quarter in which the Group faced exceptional circumstances with oil prices falling below $20/b and a very strong slowdown of global activity linked to the health crisis, the Group benefited during the third quarter from a more favorable environment, with oil prices above $40/b thanks to strong OPEC+ discipline as well as the demand recovery for petroleum products for road transportation. However, the environment was mixed with low natural gas prices and severely depressed refining margins due to excess production capacity relative to demand and high inventories.
In this context, the Group is once again demonstrating its resilience thanks to its integrated model, by generating cash flow (DACF) of more than $4 billion, conforming to forecasts with a $40/b crude price, and reducing gearing to 22% given its investment and cost discipline. Adjusted net income was close to $850 million, and the organic cash breakeven remained below $25/b.
Upstream carries the Group’s results with adjusted net operating income of $1.1 billion, notably thanks to low production costs of $5/boe, despite lower LNG prices and lower production. Given the strict discipline with which OPEC+ has implemented quotas and the lack of production in Libya until October 2020, the Group now anticipates full-year 2020 production below 2.9 Mboe/d.
In Downstream, Refining faced losses while Petrochemicals resisted, and Marketing & Services generated net operating income of more than $400 million, better than in the third quarter 2019. Following the announcement of the sale of the Lindsey refinery in the United Kingdom in July, the Group continued to adapt its European refining with the conversion of Grandpuits in France to a zero-oil platform that will produce biofuels and bioplastics.
During the quarter, the Group accelerated the implementation of its renewable energy strategy, notably by acquiring a 3.3 GW solar portfolio in Spain and taking positions in floating offshore wind in South Korea and France. In addition to the gross renewable installed capacity of 5.1 GW at the end of the third quarter, the Group is developing a portfolio of 19 GW of projects, of which 9 GW already benefit from long-term power purchase agreements.
Confident in the fundamentals of the Group, the Board of Directors confirmed the third interim dividend payment maintained at €0.66 per share and reaffirmed that the dividend is supported in a context of $40/b, particularly in view of the results this quarter.”
Highlights3
Sustainability
- Recognition of the Group as a “LEAD” company by the United Nations Global Compact
- New Biodiversity Ambition with enhanced commitments
- Signature as co-founder of the “Sea Cargo Charter” to provide transparent and standard reporting of greenhouse gas emissions related to maritime transport activities
- First publication of the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board” report (Exploration & Production standard)
Renewables and electricity
- Acquired a 3.3 GW portfolio of solar projects in Spain, bringing the total capacity to more than 5 GW of solar projects in development in the country
- Decision to cover the entire electricity consumption of the Group’s industrial sites in Europe by 2025 with green electricity produced by its Spanish solar sites, through a 3 GW “corporate PPA”
- Finalization by SunPower of the Maxeon Solar Technologies spin-off in the US
- Strengthened partnership with Adani in solar, with expansion of portfolio to 2.3 GW in India
- Agreement with Macquarie to develop 2 GW portfolio of floating offshore wind in South Korea
- Acquired 20% stake in the Eolmed 30 MW floating offshore wind project in the Mediterranean
- Creation of Automotive Cells Company JV with Groupe PSA to develop and manufacture batteries in Europe for electric vehicles
- Acquired Blue Point London, operator of London’s largest charging network with 1,600 electric vehicle charging points
Liquids
- Launched third development phase of the giant Mero field in Brazil
- Finalized the “Host Government Agreement” with the Ugandan government on the EACOP pipeline, a major step toward sanctioning the Tilenga project
- Agreement to sell to Perenco interests in 7 mature non-operated offshore fields and the Cap Lopez oil terminal in Gabon
- Completed sale to Neo Energy of mature fields in the UK North Sea
- Announced conversion of the Grandpuits refinery in France to a zero-oil platform by 2024
Key figures from Total’s consolidated financial statements4
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|
In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
1,459
|
821
|
3,673
|
-60%
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
|
4,580
|
10,675
|
-57%
|
801
|
(209)
|
1,734
|
-54%
|Exploration & Production
|
1,295
|
5,478
|
-76%
|
285
|
326
|
574
|
-50%
|Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power
|
1,524
|
1,595
|
-4%
|
(88)
|
575
|
952
|ns
|Refining & Chemicals
|
869
|
2,423
|
-64%
|
461
|
129
|
413
|+12%
|Marketing & Services
|
892
|
1,179
|
-24%
|
352
|
11
|
521
|
-32%
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
|
1,021
|
1,592
|
-36%
|
45.7%
|
-6.8%
|
30.7%
|Group effective tax rate5
|
32.3%
|
34.9%
|
848
|
126
|
3,017
|
-72%
|Adjusted net income (Group share)
|
2,755
|
8,663
|
-68%
|
0.29
|
0.02
|
1.13
|
-74%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars)6
|
0.97
|
3.20
|
-70%
|
0.24
|
0.02
|
1.01
|
-76%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)*
|
0.86
|
2.85
|
-70%
|
2,637
|
2,598
|
2,614
|+1%
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
|
2,612
|
2,621
|
-
|
202
|
(8,369)
|
2,800
|
-93%
|Net income (Group share)
|
(8,133)
|
8,667
|ns
|
2,184
|
2,201
|
3,296
|
-34%
|Organic investments7
|
6,908
|
9,107
|
-24%
|
(272)
|
721
|
3,422
|ns
|Net acquisitions8
|
1,551
|
4,131
|
-62%
|
1,912
|
2,922
|
6,718
|
-72%
|Net investments9
|
8,459
|
13,238
|
-36%
|
3,791
|
3,644
|
6,737
|
-44%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes**10
|
11,199
|
19,318
|
-42%
|
4,281
|
4,143
|
7,269
|
-41%
|
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
w/o financial charges (DACF)11
|
12,701
|
20,854
|
-39%
|
4,351
|
3,479
|
8,206
|
-47%
|Cash flow from operations
|
9,129
|
18,086
|
-50%
From 2019, data take into account the impact of the IFRS16 “Leases” rule, effective January 1, 2019.
* Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.1689 in the third quarter 2020 and 1.1250 in the first nine months 2020.
** 2Q20, 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated
Key figures of environment and Group production
> Environment* – liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
42.9
|
29.6
|
62.0
|
-31%
|Brent ($/b)
|
41.1
|
64.6
|
-36%
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
-9%
|Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
|
1.9
|
2.6
|
-25%
|
2.9
|
1.7
|
3.9
|
-26%
|NBP ($/Mbtu)
|
2.5
|
4.8
|
-47%
|
3.6
|
2.1
|
4.7
|
-23%
|JKM ($/Mbtu)
|
3.1
|
5.4
|
-42%
|
39.9
|
23.4
|
58.0
|
-31%
|
Average price of liquids ($/b)
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
35.6
|
60.0
|
-41%
|
2.52
|
2.61
|
3.48
|
-27%
|
Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
2.84
|
3.93
|
-28%
|
3.57
|
4.40
|
5.93
|
-40%
|
Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
|
4.81
|
6.25
|
-23%
|
-2.7
|
14.3
|
47.4
|ns
|Variable cost margin - Refining Europe, VCM ($/t)
|
13.6
|
36.2
|
-62%
* The indicators are shown on page 16.
The average LNG sales price fell by 19% in the third quarter 2020 compared to the previous quarter, due to the delayed impact of lower oil prices in the first half 2020 on long-term LNG contracts.
> Production*
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
2,715
|
2,846
|
3,040
|
-11%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
|
2,882
|
2,981
|
-3%
|
1,196
|
1,315
|
1,441
|
-17%
|Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
|
1,319
|
1,424
|
-7%
|
1,519
|
1,531
|
1,599
|
-5%
|Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
|
1,563
|
1,557
|
-
|
2,715
|
2,846
|
3,040
|
-11%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
|
2,882
|
2,981
|
-3%
|
1,437
|
1,553
|
1,720
|
-16%
|Liquids (kb/d)
|
1,563
|
1,658
|
-6%
|
6,973
|
7,045
|
7,200
|
-3%
|Gas (Mcf/d)**
|
7,193
|
7,225
|
-
* Group production = EP production + iGRP production.
** 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated
Hydrocarbon production was 2,715 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter 2020, a decrease of 11% year-on-year, comprised of:
- -7% due to compliance with OPEC+ quotas, notably in Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, Angola, Kazakhstan and Iraq, as well as voluntary reductions in Canada and disruptions in Libya.
- -1% due to portfolio effect, notably linked to the sale of Block CA1 in Brunei and the sale of assets in the United Kingdom.
- +3% due to the start-up and ramp-up of new projects, notably Culzean in the United Kingdom, Johan Sverdrup in Norway, Iara in Brazil and Tempa Rossa in Italy.
- -3% due to the natural decline of fields.
- -3% due to maintenance.
Hydrocarbon production was 2,715 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter 2020, a decrease of 5% compared to the previous quarter, comprised of:
- -3% due to reinforcement OPEC+ quotas, notably in Nigeria.
- -1% due to portfolio effect, notably linked to the sale of assets in the United Kingdom.
- +1% due to the ramp-up of recently started projects, notably Ichthys in Australia, Tempa Rossa in Italy and Iara in Brazil.
- -2% due to the natural decline of fields and maintenance.
Analysis of business segments
Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power (iGRP)
> Production and sales of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electricity
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Hydrocarbon production for LNG
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
518
|
520
|
539
|
-4%
|iGRP (kboe/d)
|
530
|
539
|
-2%
|
70
|
66
|
73
|
-5%
|Liquids (kb/d)
|
70
|
71
|
-2%
|
2,445
|
2,471
|
2,546
|
-4%
|Gas (Mcf/d)*
|
2,509
|
2,562
|
-2%
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
8.1
|
10.4
|
7.4
|+9%
|Overall LNG sales
|
28.3
|
23.7
|+19%
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
4.2
|+3%
|incl. Sales from equity production**
|
13.3
|
12.0
|+11%
|
6.6
|
8.7
|
5.5
|+20%
|incl. Sales by Total from equity production and third party purchases
|
23.2
|
18.3
|+27%
* 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated
** The Group's equity production may be sold by Total or by the joint ventures.
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Renewables & Electricity
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
2.7
|+85%
|Gross renewables installed capacity (GW)*
|
5.1
|
2.7
|+85%
|
14.2
|
Gross renewables installed or in development capacity
with PPA (GW)*
|
14.2
|
4.1
|
2.9
|
2.9
|+41%
|Net power production (TWh)**
|
9.9
|
7.9
|+25%
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
0.5
|x2.1
|incl. Power production from renewables
|
2.8
|
1.4
|x2
|
4.4
|
4.2
|
4.1
|+7%
|Clients power - BtB and BtC (Million)*
|
4.4
|
4.1
|+7%
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
1.6
|+4%
|Clients gas - BtB and BtC (Million)*
|
1.7
|
1.6
|+7%
|
10.2
|
9.4
|
9.9
|+3%
|Sales power - BtB and BtC (TWh)
|
33.8
|
33.2
|+2%
|
13.5
|
17.3
|
13.5
|
-
|Sales gas - BtB and BtC (TWh)
|
64.4
|
65.5
|
-2%
* Capacity at end of period.
** Solar, wind, biogas, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.
Hydrocarbon production for LNG was stable compared to the previous quarter and down 4% compared to last year.
Total LNG sales:
- increased by 9% in the third quarter 2020 compared to last year, notably due to an increase in trading activities.
- increased by 19% for the first nine months 2020 compared to the same period last year for the same reason and thanks to the ramp-up of Yamal LNG, Ichthys LNG and the start-up of the first two Cameron LNG trains in the US.
Gross installed renewable power generation capacity was 5.1 GW end of third quarter, a strong 85% increase year-on-year, notably thanks to the acquisition in India of 50% of a portfolio of more than 2 GW from the Adani Group.
The Group continues to implement its strategy to integrate along the gas and electricity chain in Europe and has seen the number of its power and gas customers grow compared to last year by 7% and 4%, respectively, and for the first nine months 2020 by 7%.
Net electricity production was 4.1 TWh in the third quarter, up 41% year-on-year, notably due to higher demand on the Group’s CCGTs and the doubling of renewable electricity production.
Electricity sales increased by 2% in the first nine months 2020 compared to the same period last year, while gas sales decreased by 2% in the same comparison, impacted by lower demand linked to the lockdown in Europe.
> Results
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|In millions of dollars
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
285
|
326
|
574
|
-50%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|
1,524
|
1,595
|
-4%
|
99
|
(69)
|
206
|
-52%
|including income from equity affiliates
|
278
|
656
|
-58%
|
450
|
618
|
640
|
-30%
|Organic investments
|
1,714
|
1,575
|+9%
|
36
|
433
|
3,375
|
-99%
|Net acquisitions
|
1,606
|
3,934
|
-59%
|
486
|
1,051
|
4,015
|
-88%
|Net investments
|
3,320
|
5,509
|
-40%
|
695
|
1,051
|
732
|
-5%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|
2,346
|
2,052
|+14%
|
654
|
1,389
|
401
|+63%
|Cash flow from operations ***
|
1,554
|
1,934
|
-20%
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases. 2Q20, 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated.
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP segment was:
- $285 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $574 million in the third quarter 2019, due to the drop in LNG prices.
- $1,524 million in the first nine months 2020, a decrease of 4% compared to the same period last year for the same reason.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $695 million in the third quarter 2020, a 5% decrease year-on-year, and $2,346 million in the first nine months 2020, an increase of 14% compared to the same period last year and in line with the 19% increase in LNG sales.
Exploration & Production
> Production
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Hydrocarbon production
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
2,197
|
2,326
|
2,501
|
-12%
|EP (kboe/d)
|
2,352
|
2,442
|
-4%
|
1,367
|
1,487
|
1,647
|
-17%
|Liquids (kb/d)
|
1,493
|
1,587
|
-6%
|
4,528
|
4,574
|
4,654
|
-3%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
|
4,684
|
4,663
|
-
> Results
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
801
|
(209)
|
1,734
|
-54%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|
1,295
|
5,478
|
-76%
|
268
|
48
|
297
|
-10%
|including income from equity affiliates
|
706
|
749
|
-6%
|
32.9%
|
56.6%
|
39.7%
|Effective tax rate**
|
39.7%
|
42.8%
|
1,266
|
1,112
|
2,064
|
-39%
|Organic investments
|
3,950
|
6,017
|
-34%
|
(309)
|
311
|
(3)
|ns
|Net acquisitions
|
(4)
|
239
|ns
|
957
|
1,423
|
2,061
|
-54%
|Net investments
|
3,946
|
6,256
|
-37%
|
2,646
|
1,810
|
4,451
|
-41%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes ***
|
7,032
|
13,579
|
-48%
|
2,043
|
910
|
5,007
|
-59%
|Cash flow from operations ***
|
6,876
|
12,711
|
-46%
* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Tax on adjusted net operating income / (adjusted net operating income - income from equity affiliates - dividends received from investments - impairment of goodwill + tax on adjusted net operating income).
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Exploration & Production adjusted net operating income was:
- $801 million in the third quarter compared to $1,734 million a year ago due to the sharp drop in oil and gas prices and lower production.
- $1,295 million in the first nine months 2020, a 76% decrease compared to the same period last year for the same reasons.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $2,646 million in the third quarter, down 41% year-on-year, and $7,032 million in the first nine months 2020, a 48% decrease compared to the same period last year.
Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)
> Results
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|In millions of dollars
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
373
|
704
|
1,365
|
-73%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|
1,761
|
3,602
|
-51%
|
449
|
457
|
570
|
-21%
|Organic investments
|
1,183
|
1,447
|
-18%
|
2
|
(20)
|
52
|
-96%
|Net acquisitions
|
(48)
|
(42)
|ns
|
451
|
437
|
622
|
-27%
|Net investments
|
1,135
|
1,405
|
-19%
|
971
|
1,488
|
1,995
|
-51%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|
3,523
|
5,113
|
-31%
|
2,060
|
1,899
|
3,058
|
-33%
|Cash flow from operations **
|
2,377
|
5,021
|
-53%
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Refining & Chemicals
> Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Refinery throughput and utilization rate*
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
1,212
|
1,249
|
1,719
|
-29%
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
|
1,302
|
1,725
|
-25%
|
267
|
205
|
503
|
-47%
|France
|
242
|
514
|
-53%
|
540
|
595
|
757
|
-29%
|Rest of Europe
|
630
|
753
|
-16%
|
405
|
449
|
459
|
-12%
|Rest of world
|
429
|
458
|
-6%
|
57%
|
59%
|
82%
|Utlization rate based on crude only**
|
62%
|
83%
* Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing & Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Petrochemicals production and utilization rate
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
1,255
|
1,391
|
1,402
|
-11%
|Monomers* (kt)
|
4,033
|
3,788
|+6%
|
1,248
|
1,193
|
1,268
|
-2%
|Polymers (kt)
|
3,642
|
3,692
|
-1%
|
75%
|
84%
|
91%
|Vapocracker utilization rate**
|
81%
|
81%
* Olefins.
** Based on olefins production from steamcrackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.
Refinery throughput volumes:
- Decreased by 29% in the third quarter 2020 compared to the previous year, mainly due to high inventories of refined products and the drop in demand. The extended shutdown of the distillation unit at the Normandy platform following an incident at the end of 2019 and the safety outage at the Port Arthur refinery in the US in September related to Hurricane Laura also contributed to the reduction.
- Decreased by 25% in the first nine months 2020 year-on-year for the same reasons.
Monomer production:
- Decreased 11% in the third quarter 2020 year-on-year to 1,255 kt, essentially due to prolonged unscheduled maintenance on the Port Arthur cracker.
- Increased 6% in the first nine months 2020 year-on-year as a result of 2019 planned maintenance on the steamcracker at Daesan in South Korea.
Polymer production:
- Slight decrease of 2% in the third quarter 2020 year-on-year to 1,248 kt, due to the drop in demand.
- Stable in the first nine months 2020 compared to the first nine months 2019, due to planned maintenance of the steamcracker upstream of the polymer units at Daesan in South Korea in 2019 and
offset by the closure of the polystyrene site at El Pratt in Spain and the planned maintenance at the Qatofin platform in Qatar in the first quarter 2020.
> Results
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|In millions of dollars
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
(88)
|
575
|
952
|ns
|Adjusted net operating income*
|
869
|
2,423
|
-64%
|
291
|
302
|
355
|
-18%
|Organic investments
|
761
|
948
|
-20%
|
(1)
|
(15)
|
19
|ns
|Net acquisitions
|
(52)
|
(163)
|ns
|
290
|
287
|
374
|
-22%
|Net investments
|
709
|
785
|
-10%
|
242
|
996
|
1,373
|
-82%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|
1,912
|
3,283
|
-42%
|
1,027
|
1,080
|
1,575
|
-35%
|Cash flow from operations **
|
924
|
2,695
|
-66%
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Refining & Chemicals adjusted net operating income:
- Decreased to a loss of -$88 million in the third quarter 2020. The drop was due to negative refining margins resulting from weak demand, notably for distillates as a result of particularly depressed demand for air transport.
- Decreased to $869 million in the first nine months 2020, down 64% compared to the same period last year, due to refining margin deterioration and low plant utilization based on crude oil throughput of 62%, partially offset by resilient petrochemical margins and outperformance of the trading activities in the second quarter 2020.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes fell to $242 million in the third quarter 2020, down 82% compared to a year ago, and to $1,912 million in the first nine months 2020, down by 42%.
Marketing & Services
> Petroleum product sales
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Sales in kb/d*
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
1,442
|
1,301
|
1,848
|
-22%
|Total Marketing & Services sales
|
1,466
|
1,848
|
-21%
|
819
|
740
|
1,034
|
-21%
|Europe
|
822
|
1,017
|
-19%
|
623
|
561
|
814
|
-23%
|Rest of world
|
645
|
831
|
-22%
* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales
Petroleum product sales volumes decreased by 22% compared to a year ago and by 21% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, notably due to the impact of Covid-19 and associated lockdown on global demand. However, there was an improvement over the previous quarter thanks to the recovery in demand, mainly in Europe and Asia.
> Results
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|In millions of dollars
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
461
|
129
|
413
|+12%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|
892
|
1,179
|
-24%
|
158
|
155
|
215
|
-27%
|Organic investments
|
422
|
499
|
-15%
|
3
|
(5)
|
33
|
-91%
|Net acquisitions
|
4
|
121
|
-97%
|
161
|
150
|
248
|
-35%
|Net investments
|
426
|
620
|
-31%
|
729
|
492
|
622
|+17%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|
1,611
|
1,830
|
-12%
|
1,033
|
819
|
1,483
|
-30%
|Cash flow from operations **
|
1,453
|
2,326
|
-38%
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases
Adjusted net operating income was $461 million in the third quarter 2020, an increase of 12% compared to a year ago, due to rising margins.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes increased by 17% to $729 million in the third quarter.
Group results
> Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Adjusted net operating income from the business segments was:
- $1,459 million in the third quarter 2020, a decrease of 60% compared to a year ago, due to lower Brent prices, natural gas prices and refining margins.
- $4,580 million in the first nine months 2020, a decrease of 57% year-on-year for the same reasons.
> Adjusted net income (Group share)
Adjusted net income (Group share) was:
- $848 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $3,017 million in the third quarter 2019, due to lower Brent prices, natural gas prices and refining margins.
- $2,755 million in the first nine months 2020, a decrease of 68% year-on-year, for the same reasons.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of effects of changes in fair value3.
Total net income adjustments4 were -$646 million in the third quarter 2020, essentially related to the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery in France and the sale of the Lindsey refinery in the United Kingdom.
The effective tax rate for the Group was 45.7% in the third quarter 2020, compared to -6.8% in the previous quarter and 30.7% in the third quarter 2019. The rate of 45.7% reflects negative adjusted net results in the Refining & Chemicals segment which reduces the base for calculating the Group rate.
> Adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share was:
- $0.29 in the third quarter 2020, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,637 million fully-diluted shares, compared to $1.13 in the same period last year.
- $0.97 in the first nine months 2020, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,612 million fully-diluted shares, compared to $3.20 in the same period last year.
The number of fully-diluted shares was 2,644 million on September 30, 2020.
> Acquisitions - asset sales
Finalized acquisitions were:
- $150 million in the third quarter 2020, comprised notably of acquiring 51% of the Seagreen offshore wind project in the United Kingdom.
- $2.7 billion in the first nine months 2020, comprised of the item above as well as the acquisition in India of 50% of a portfolio of installed solar activities from Adani Green Energy Limited, the closing of the acquisition of 37.4% stake in Adani Gas Ltd, the acquisition of interests in Blocks 20 and 21 in Angola, and the payment for a second tranche linked to taking the 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia.
Finalized asset sales were:
- $422 million in the third quarter 2020, comprised notably of the sale of non-strategic assets in the UK North Sea.
- $1.1 billion in the first nine months 2020, comprised notably of the sale above, as well as closing the sale of Block CA1 in Brunei, the sale of the Group’s interest in the Fos Cavaou regasification terminal in France, and 50% of the sale of a portfolio of solar and wind assets from Total Quadran in France.
> Net cash flow
Net cash flow5 for the Group was:
- $1,879 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $19 million in the third quarter 2019, which takes into account a decrease in net investments from $6,718 million to $1,912 million and a decrease in operating cash flow before working capital changes from $6,737 million to $3,791 million.
- $2.7 billion in the first nine months 2020 compared to $6.1 billion in the first nine months 2019, due to the decrease of $8.1 billion in operating cash flow before working capital changes, partially offset by a reduction in net investments of $4.8 billion.
> Profitability
The return on equity was 5.5% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020.
|In millions of dollars
|
October 1, 2019
|
July 1, 2019
|
October 1, 2018
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
September 30, 2019
|Adjusted net income
|
5,960
|
8,214
|
12,104
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
|
108,885
|
109,448
|
117,037
|Return on equity (ROE)
|
5.5%
|
7.5%
|
10.3%
The return on average capital employed was 5.4% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020.
|In millions of dollars
|
October 1, 2019
|
July 1, 2019
|
October 1, 2018
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
September 30, 2019
|Adjusted net operating income
|
7,801
|
10,125
|
14,094
|Average capital employed
|
144,061
|
145,621
|
146,222
|ROACE
|
5.4%
|
7.0%
|
9.6%
Total SE accounts
Net income for Total SE, the parent company, was €4,727 million in the first nine months 2020 compared to €5,934 million a year ago.
2020 Sensitivities*
|
Change
|
Estimated impact on adjusted
|
Estimated impact on cash
|Dollar
|
+/- 0.1 $ per €
|
-/+ 0.1 B$
|
~0 B$
|Average liquids price**
|
+/- 10 $/b
|
+/- 2.9 B$
|
+/- 3.3 B$
|European gas price - NBP ($/Mbtu)
|
+/- 1 $/Mbtu
|
+/- 0.35 B$
|
+/- 0.35 B$
|Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM)
|
+/- 10 $/t
|
+/- 0.5 B$
|
+/- 0.6 B$
* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year’s fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about the Group’s portfolio in 2020.
Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially
attributable to Refining & Chemicals. Please find the indicators detailed page 16.
** In a 60 $/b Brent environment.
Summary and outlook
The oil market environment remains uncertain and will depend notably on the speed of the global demand recovery, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Oil prices have remained above $40/b since June, supported by strong compliance with OPEC+ quotas and lower hydrocarbon production in North America. In this context, given the quotas, the Group now anticipates full-year 2020 production below 2.9 Mboe/d.
Total anticipates that the increase in oil prices over the second and third quarters will have a positive impact on its average LNG selling price in the fourth quarter, which is expected to be over $4/Mbtu.
In the Downstream, since the beginning of the fourth quarter, European refining margins have averaged more than $10/t and remain fragile given the low demand for jet fuel that weighs on the valuation of all distillates. In this context, the Group expects the Downstream to contribute more than $4.5 billion to the Group’s cash flow in 2020.
In this context, the Group maintains strong discipline on spending. The Group’s operating cost reduction program will surpass its objective with savings of more than $1 billion in 2020. Net investments will be less than $13 billion in 2020, including $2 billion for renewables and electricity.
The Group’s priority is the generation of a level of cash flow that allows it to continue to invest in profitable projects, support the dividend and maintain a solid balance sheet. The Group’s teams remain fully committed to the four priorities of HSE, operational excellence, cost reduction and cash flow generation.
* * * * *
To listen to the conference call with CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 13:00 (Paris time) please log on to total.com or call +44 (0) 207 192 8338 in Europe or +1 646 741 3167 in the United States (code: 2124019).
The conference replay will be available on total.com after the event.
* * * * *
Operating information by segment
> Group production (Exploration & Production + iGRP)
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|
Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
969
|
1,032
|
1,004
|
-3%
|Europe and Central Asia
|
1,032
|
997
|+4%
|
598
|
653
|
733
|
-18%
|Africa
|
651
|
705
|
-8%
|
576
|
641
|
720
|
-20%
|Middle East and North Africa
|
633
|
703
|
-10%
|
343
|
314
|
363
|
-5%
|Americas
|
343
|
364
|
-6%
|
229
|
206
|
221
|+4%
|Asia-Pacific
|
223
|
212
|+5%
|
2,715
|
2,846
|
3,040
|
-11%
|Total production
|
2,882
|
2,981
|
-3%
|
667
|
699
|
698
|
-4%
|includes equity affiliates
|
706
|
719
|
-2%
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
359
|
381
|
367
|
-2%
|Europe and Central Asia
|
381
|
349
|+9%
|
458
|
514
|
583
|
-21%
|Africa
|
509
|
558
|
-9%
|
432
|
494
|
562
|
-23%
|Middle East and North Africa
|
481
|
543
|
-12%
|
144
|
127
|
163
|
-11%
|Americas
|
150
|
167
|
-10%
|
44
|
37
|
44
|
-1%
|Asia-Pacific
|
42
|
41
|+3%
|
1,437
|
1,553
|
1,720
|
-16%
|Total production
|
1,563
|
1,658
|
-6%
|
197
|
199
|
210
|
-6%
|includes equity affiliates
|
203
|
217
|
-6%
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
3,284
|
3,506
|
3,431
|
-4%
|Europe and Central Asia
|
3,507
|
3,498
|
-
|
713
|
706
|
768
|
-7%
|Africa*
|
722
|
755
|
-4%
|
801
|
818
|
866
|
-8%
|Middle East and North Africa
|
844
|
879
|
-4%
|
1,115
|
1,047
|
1,124
|
-1%
|Americas
|
1,085
|
1,111
|
-2%
|
1,060
|
968
|
1,011
|+5%
|Asia-Pacific*
|
1,035
|
982
|+5%
|
6,973
|
7,045
|
7,200
|
-3%
|Total production*
|
7,193
|
7,225
|
-
|
2,540
|
2,698
|
2,635
|
-4%
|includes equity affiliates*
|
2,714
|
2,719
|
-
* 3Q19 and 9M19 data restated
> Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
1,475
|
1,449
|
1,999
|
-26%
|Europe
|
1,565
|
2,013
|
-22%
|
541
|
463
|
677
|
-20%
|Africa
|
562
|
695
|
-19%
|
673
|
861
|
920
|
-27%
|Americas
|
767
|
868
|
-12%
|
460
|
433
|
541
|
-15%
|Rest of world
|
446
|
564
|
-21%
|
3,149
|
3,208
|
4,136
|
-24%
|Total consolidated sales
|
3,340
|
4,141
|
-19%
|
417
|
366
|
544
|
-23%
|Includes bulk sales
|
427
|
545
|
-22%
|
1,290
|
1,541
|
1,745
|
-26%
|Includes trading
|
1,447
|
1,748
|
-17%
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|Petrochemicals production* (kt)
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
1,274
|
1,275
|
1,377
|
-7%
|Europe
|
3,821
|
4,110
|
-7%
|
513
|
637
|
648
|
-21%
|Americas
|
1,813
|
1,737
|+4%
|
716
|
672
|
646
|+11%
|Middle-East and Asia
|
2,040
|
1,633
|+25%
* Olefins, polymers
Adjustment items to net income (Group share)
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|In millions of dollars
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
(706)
|
(8,321)
|
(156)
|Special items affecting net income (Group share)
|
(9,361)
|
(226)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Gain (loss) on asset sales
|
-
|
-
|
(70)
|
(20)
|
(20)
|Restructuring charges
|
(170)
|
(53)
|
(293)
|
(8,101)
|
(160)
|Impairments
|
(8,394)
|
(217)
|
(343)
|
(200)
|
24
|Other
|
(797)
|
44
|
4
|
(94)
|
(71)
|After-tax inventory effect : FIFO vs. replacement cost
|
(1,504)
|
289
|
56
|
(80)
|
10
|Effect of changes in fair value
|
(23)
|
(59)
|
(646)
|
(8,495)
|
(217)
|Total adjustments affecting net income
|
(10,888)
|
4
Investments - Divestments
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|In millions of dollars
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
2,184
|
2,201
|
3,296
|
-34%
|Organic investments ( a )
|
6,908
|
9,107
|
-24%
|
148
|
162
|
152
|
-3%
|capitalized exploration
|
445
|
569
|
-22%
|
290
|
733
|
242
|+20%
|increase in non-current loans
|
1,302
|
742
|+75%
|
(330)
|
(58)
|
(61)
|ns
|
repayment of non-current loans,
excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates*
|
(505)
|
(449)
|ns
|
(11)
|
(47)
|
(109)
|ns
|change in debt from renewable projects (Group share)
|
(163)
|
(109)
|ns
|
150
|
857
|
4,429
|
-97%
|Acquisitions ( b )
|
2,651
|
5,713
|
-54%
|
422
|
136
|
1,007
|
-58%
|Asset sales ( c )
|
1,100
|
1,582
|
-30%
|
7
|
22
|
105
|
-93%
|change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
|
90
|
105
|
-14%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|ns
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests ( d )
|
-
|
-
|ns
|
1,912
|
2,922
|
6,718
|
-72%
|Net investments ( a + b - c - d )
|
8,459
|
13,238
|
-36%
|
(1)
|
(41)
|
(101)
|ns
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates* ( e )
|
(35)
|
(200)
|ns
|
18
|
69
|
214
|
-92%
|Change in debt from renewable projects financing ** ( f )
|
253
|
214
|+18%
|
28
|
22
|
-
|ns
|Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts ( g )
|
74
|
-
|ns
|
1,901
|
2,928
|
6,831
|
-72%
|Cash flow used in investing activities ( a + b - c + e + f -g)
|
8,603
|
13,252
|
-35%
* Effective second quarter 2019, organic loan repayments from equity affiliates are defined as loan repayments from equity affiliates coming from their cash flow from operations.
** Change in debt from renewable projects (Group share and partner share).
Cash flow
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q19
|
3Q20
vs
3Q19
|In millions of dollars
|
9M20
|
9M19
|
9M20
vs
9M19
|
4,281
|
4,143
|
7,269
|
-41%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financials charges (DACF)
|
12,701
|
20,854
|
-39%
|
(491)
|
(499)
|
(532)
|ns
|Financial charges
|
(1,502)
|
(1,536)
|ns
|
3,791
|
3,644
|
6,737
|
-44%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes ( a ) *
|
11,199
|
19,318
|
-42%
|
475
|
(65)
|
1,639
|
-71%
|(Increase) decrease in working capital **
|
(223)
|
(1,489)
|ns
|
90
|
(42)
|
(69)
|ns
|Inventory effect
|
(1,748)
|
457
|ns
|
(4)
|
(17)
|
-
|ns
|capital gain from renewable projects sale
|
(64)
|
-
|ns
|
(1)
|
(41)
|
(101)
|ns
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
|
(35)
|
(200)
|ns
|
4,351
|
3,479
|
8,206
|
-47%
|Cash flow from operations
|
9,129
|
18,086
|
-50%
|
2,184
|
2,201
|
3,296
|
-34%
|Organic investments ( b )
|
6,908
|
9,107
|
-24%
|
1,607
|
1,443
|
3,441
|
-53%
|
Free cash flow after organic investments,
w/o net asset sales ( a - b )
|
4,291
|
10,211
|
-58%
|
1,912
|
2,922
|
6,718
|
-72%
|Net investments ( c )
|
8,459
|
13,238
|
-36%
|
1,879
|
722
|
19
|x98.9
|Net cash flow ( a - c )
|
2,740
|
6,080
|
-55%
* Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect
of iGRP’s contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale (effective first quarter 2020).
Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of iGRP sector’s contracts.
** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP’s contracts.
Gearing ratio
|In millions of dollars
|09/30/2020
|06/30/2020
|09/30/2019
|Current borrowings
|
14,980
|
16,154
|
14,631
|Net current financial assets
|
(5,815)
|
(6,159)
|
(3,012)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale
|
5
|
-
|
-
|Non-current financial debt
|
61,477
|
61,540
|
47,923
|Non-current financial assets
|
(3,155)
|
(2,431)
|
(767)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
(30,593)
|
(29,727)
|
(27,454)
|Net debt (a)
|
36,899
|
39,377
|
31,321
|of which leases
|
7,499
|
7,383
|
6,888
|Shareholders’ equity - Group share
|
102,234
|
101,205
|
114,994
|Non-controlling interests
|
2,177
|
2,334
|
2,319
|Shareholders' equity (b)
|
104,411
|
103,539
|
117,313
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio = a / (a + b) *
|
26.1%
|
27.6%
|
21.1%
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio excluding leases
|
22.0%
|
23.6%
|
17.2%
* The net-debt-to-capital ratios include the impact of the IFRS 16 rule, effective January 1, 2019.
Return on average capital employed
> Twelve months ended September 30, 2020
|In millions of dollars
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables & Power
|
Exploration &
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|
|
Group
|Adjusted net operating income
|
2,318
|
3,326
|
1,449
|
1,366
|
|
7,801
|Capital employed at 09/30/2019*
|
41,516
|
88,560
|
11,658
|
7,570
|
|
147,145
|Capital employed at 09/30/2020*
|
43,799
|
78,548
|
11,951
|
8,211
|
|
140,976
|ROACE
|
5.4%
|
4.0%
|
12.3%
|
17.3%
|
|
5.4%
> Twelve months ended June 30, 2020
|In millions of dollars
|
Integrated Gas,
|
Exploration &
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|
|
Group
|Adjusted net operating income
|
2,607
|
4,259
|
2,489
|
1,318
|
|
10,125
|Capital employed at 06/30/2019*
|
37,290
|
90,633
|
12,300
|
8,535
|
|
148,617
|Capital employed at 06/30/2020*
|
43,527
|
79,096
|
12,843
|
8,366
|
|
142,625
|ROACE
|
6.5%
|
5.0%
|
19.8%
|
15.6%
|
|
7.0%
* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).
This press release presents the results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 from the consolidated financial statements of TOTAL SE as of September 30, 2020. The limited review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The notes to the consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the Total website total.com.
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TOTAL. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives and goals of the Group, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by the Group, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TOTAL. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as “envisions”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “considers”, “plans”, “expects”, “thinks”, “targets”, “aims” or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by the Group as of the date of this document.
These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences including those due to epidemics such as Covid-19. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.
Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group’s business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio and operating cash flow before working capital changes. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TOTAL and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of the Group.
These adjustment items include:
(i) Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.
(ii) Inventory valuation effect
The adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments’ performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments’ performance with those of its competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.
(iii) Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL’s management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group’s internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
Furthermore, TOTAL enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.
Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors – The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as “potential reserves” or “resources”, that the SEC’s guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F/A, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier – Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault - 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC’s website sec.gov.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total financial statements
______________________
Third quarter and nine months 2020 consolidated accounts, IFRS
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
TOTAL
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
3rd quarter
|
(M$)(a)
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Sales
|
33,142
|
|
25,730
|
|
48,589
|
Excise taxes
|
(5,925)
|
|
(4,168)
|
|
(6,051)
|
Revenues from sales
|
27,217
|
|
21,562
|
|
42,538
|
|
Purchases, net of inventory variation
|
(16,885)
|
|
(12,025)
|
|
(27,898)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(5,610)
|
|
(6,321)
|
|
(6,362)
|
Exploration costs
|
(139)
|
|
(114)
|
|
(96)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|
(3,493)
|
|
(11,593)
|
|
(4,173)
|
Other income
|
457
|
|
362
|
|
167
|
Other expense
|
(281)
|
|
(108)
|
|
(559)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial interest on debt
|
(547)
|
|
(530)
|
|
(598)
|
Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents
|
89
|
|
50
|
|
|
Cost of net debt
|
(458)
|
|
(480)
|
|
(598)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial income
|
134
|
|
419
|
|
163
|
Other financial expense
|
(165)
|
|
(161)
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
|
94
|
|
(447)
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
(690)
|
|
484
|
|
(1,540)
|
Consolidated net income
|
181
|
|
(8,422)
|
|
2,845
|
Group share
|
202
|
|
(8,369)
|
|
2,800
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(21)
|
|
(53)
|
|
45
|
Earnings per share ($)
|
0.04
|
|
(3.27)
|
|
1.05
|
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
|
0.04
|
|
(3.27)
|
|
1.04
|
(a) Except for per share amounts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
3rd quarter
|
(M$)
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Consolidated net income
|
181
|
|
(8,422)
|
|
2,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses
|
(6)
|
|
(356)
|
|
5
|
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
|
221
|
|
90
|
|
19
|
Tax effect
|
-
|
|
101
|
|
(1)
|
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
|
3,663
|
|
1,780
|
|
(3,520)
|
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
|
3,878
|
|
1,615
|
|
(3,497)
|
Currency translation adjustment
|
(1,830)
|
|
(919)
|
|
1,207
|
Cash flow hedge
|
363
|
|
231
|
|
(202)
|
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
|
(35)
|
|
14
|
|
(4)
|
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
|
(804)
|
|
296
|
|
73
|
Other
|
(7)
|
|
-
|
|
(6)
|
Tax effect
|
(115)
|
|
(78)
|
|
69
|
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
|
(2,428)
|
|
(456)
|
|
1,137
|
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
|
1,450
|
|
1,159
|
|
(2,360)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
1,631
|
|
(7,263)
|
|
485
|
Group share
|
1,536
|
|
(7,253)
|
|
462
|
Non-controlling interests
|
95
|
|
(10)
|
|
23
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
TOTAL
|
(unaudited)
|
|
9 months
|
|
9 months
|
(M$)(a)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
102,742
|
|
151,036
|
Excise taxes
|
(15,386)
|
|
(18,172)
|
Revenues from sales
|
87,356
|
|
132,864
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases, net of inventory variation
|
(56,978)
|
|
(88,009)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(18,875)
|
|
(20,165)
|
Exploration costs
|
(393)
|
|
(554)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|
(18,721)
|
|
(11,300)
|
Other income
|
1,399
|
|
735
|
Other expense
|
(809)
|
|
(957)
|
|
|
|
|
Financial interest on debt
|
(1,646)
|
|
(1,727)
|
Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents
|
(16)
|
|
(70)
|
Cost of net debt
|
(1,662)
|
|
(1,797)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial income
|
741
|
|
649
|
Other financial expense
|
(507)
|
|
(561)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
|
379
|
|
2,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
(169)
|
|
(5,020)
|
Consolidated net income
|
(8,239)
|
|
8,789
|
Group share
|
(8,133)
|
|
8,667
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(106)
|
|
122
|
Earnings per share ($)
|
(3.22)
|
|
3.22
|
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
|
(3.22)
|
|
3.20
|
(a) Except for per share amounts.
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
TOTAL
|
(unaudited)
|
|
9 months
|
|
9 months
|
(M$)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Consolidated net income
|
(8,239)
|
|
8,789
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses
|
(229)
|
|
(54)
|
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
|
147
|
|
126
|
Tax effect
|
86
|
|
13
|
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
|
3,467
|
|
(3,994)
|
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
|
3,471
|
|
(3,909)
|
Currency translation adjustment
|
(2,770)
|
|
1,394
|
Cash flow hedge
|
(930)
|
|
(575)
|
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
|
35
|
|
50
|
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
|
(1,731)
|
|
326
|
Other
|
(4)
|
|
(4)
|
Tax effect
|
252
|
|
176
|
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
|
(5,148)
|
|
1,367
|
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
|
(1,677)
|
|
(2,542)
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
(9,916)
|
|
6,247
|
Group share
|
(9,888)
|
|
6,099
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(28)
|
|
148
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
(M$)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
33,145
|
|
33,114
|
|
33,178
|
|
31,539
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
104,355
|
|
104,925
|
|
116,408
|
|
116,900
|
Equity affiliates : investments and loans
|
27,386
|
|
27,470
|
|
27,122
|
|
27,172
|
Other investments
|
1,822
|
|
1,627
|
|
1,778
|
|
1,738
|
Non-current financial assets
|
3,155
|
|
2,431
|
|
912
|
|
767
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,952
|
|
7,257
|
|
6,216
|
|
5,689
|
Other non-current assets
|
2,570
|
|
2,539
|
|
2,415
|
|
2,264
|
Total non-current assets
|
179,385
|
|
179,363
|
|
188,029
|
|
186,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories, net
|
12,373
|
|
12,688
|
|
17,132
|
|
16,226
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
12,893
|
|
13,481
|
|
18,488
|
|
18,568
|
Other current assets
|
14,637
|
|
17,155
|
|
17,013
|
|
14,925
|
Current financial assets
|
6,011
|
|
6,570
|
|
3,992
|
|
3,781
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
30,593
|
|
29,727
|
|
27,352
|
|
27,454
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
1,090
|
|
421
|
|
1,288
|
|
418
|
Total current assets
|
77,597
|
|
80,042
|
|
85,265
|
|
81,372
|
Total assets
|
256,982
|
|
259,405
|
|
273,294
|
|
267,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
8,267
|
|
8,159
|
|
8,123
|
|
8,300
|
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
|
107,632
|
|
107,934
|
|
121,170
|
|
123,805
|
Currency translation adjustment
|
(12,275)
|
|
(13,265)
|
|
(11,503)
|
|
(13,297)
|
Treasury shares
|
(1,390)
|
|
(1,623)
|
|
(1,012)
|
|
(3,814)
|
Total shareholders' equity - Group share
|
102,234
|
|
101,205
|
|
116,778
|
|
114,994
|
Non-controlling interests
|
2,177
|
|
2,334
|
|
2,527
|
|
2,319
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
104,411
|
|
103,539
|
|
119,305
|
|
117,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
10,367
|
|
10,346
|
|
11,858
|
|
11,333
|
Employee benefits
|
3,719
|
|
3,612
|
|
3,501
|
|
3,273
|
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
|
19,351
|
|
19,487
|
|
20,613
|
|
20,903
|
Non-current financial debt
|
61,477
|
|
61,540
|
|
47,773
|
|
47,923
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
94,914
|
|
94,985
|
|
83,745
|
|
83,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
18,880
|
|
19,198
|
|
28,394
|
|
26,237
|
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
|
22,806
|
|
24,790
|
|
25,749
|
|
24,728
|
Current borrowings
|
14,980
|
|
16,154
|
|
14,819
|
|
14,631
|
Other current financial liabilities
|
196
|
|
411
|
|
487
|
|
769
|
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
|
795
|
|
328
|
|
795
|
|
331
|
Total current liabilities
|
57,657
|
|
60,881
|
|
70,244
|
|
66,696
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
256,982
|
|
259,405
|
|
273,294
|
|
267,441
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
2nd quarter
|
|
3rd quarter
|
(M$)
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
181
|
|
(8,422)
|
|
2,845
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
|
3,634
|
|
11,701
|
|
4,242
|
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
|
(88)
|
|
(796)
|
|
235
|
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
|
(309)
|
|
(131)
|
|
(74)
|
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
|
178
|
|
978
|
|
(876)
|
(Increase) decrease in working capital
|
980
|
|
431
|
|
1,523
|
Other changes, net
|
(225)
|
|
(282)
|
|
311
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
4,351
|
|
3,479
|
|
8,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
|
(2,157)
|
|
(2,409)
|
|
(2,210)
|
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,385)
|
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
|
(229)
|
|
(136)
|
|
(258)
|
Increase in non-current loans
|
(301)
|
|
(733)
|
|
(242)
|
Total expenditures
|
(2,687)
|
|
(3,278)
|
|
(7,095)
|
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
|
363
|
|
219
|
|
63
|
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
|
4
|
|
12
|
|
(1)
|
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
|
77
|
|
20
|
|
40
|
Repayment of non-current loans
|
342
|
|
99
|
|
162
|
Total divestments
|
786
|
|
350
|
|
264
|
Cash flow used in investing activities
|
(1,901)
|
|
(2,928)
|
|
(6,831)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Parent company shareholders
|
-
|
|
374
|
|
1
|
- Treasury shares
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
(420)
|
Dividends paid:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Parent company shareholders
|
(825)
|
|
(1,928)
|
|
-
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
(103)
|
|
(76)
|
|
(21)
|
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
|
331
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
|
(22)
|
|
(134)
|
|
-
|
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
|
(75)
|
|
(22)
|
|
-
|
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
|
224
|
|
15,430
|
|
4,466
|
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
|
(2,343)
|
|
(6,604)
|
|
(3,209)
|
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
|
730
|
|
449
|
|
(310)
|
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
|
(2,083)
|
|
7,487
|
|
507
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
367
|
|
8,038
|
|
1,882
|
Effect of exchange rates
|
499
|
|
55
|
|
(1,151)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
29,727
|
|
21,634
|
|
26,723
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
30,593
|
|
29,727
|
|
27,454
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
9 months
|
|
9 months
|
(M$)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
(8,239)
|
|
8,789
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
|
19,065
|
|
11,777
|
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
|
(1,545)
|
|
614
|
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
|
(649)
|
|
(438)
|
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
|
569
|
|
(1,350)
|
(Increase) decrease in working capital
|
527
|
|
(1,764)
|
Other changes, net
|
(599)
|
|
458
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
9,129
|
|
18,086
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
|
(6,930)
|
|
(7,795)
|
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|
(188)
|
|
(4,593)
|
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
|
(1,899)
|
|
(1,448)
|
Increase in non-current loans
|
(1,329)
|
|
(742)
|
Total expenditures
|
(10,346)
|
|
(14,578)
|
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
|
626
|
|
226
|
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
|
158
|
|
145
|
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
|
392
|
|
306
|
Repayment of non-current loans
|
567
|
|
649
|
Total divestments
|
1,743
|
|
1,326
|
Cash flow used in investing activities
|
(8,603)
|
|
(13,252)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
|
|
|
|
- Parent company shareholders
|
374
|
|
451
|
- Treasury shares
|
(611)
|
|
(2,190)
|
Dividends paid:
|
|
|
|
- Parent company shareholders
|
(4,635)
|
|
(4,765)
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
(179)
|
|
(114)
|
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
|
331
|
|
-
|
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
|
(253)
|
|
(315)
|
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
|
(145)
|
|
(150)
|
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
|
15,696
|
|
8,047
|
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
|
(6,162)
|
|
(4,698)
|
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
|
(1,816)
|
|
(368)
|
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
|
2,600
|
|
(4,102)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
3,126
|
|
732
|
Effect of exchange rates
|
115
|
|
(1,185)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
27,352
|
|
27,907
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
30,593
|
|
27,454
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
TOTAL
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Common shares issued
|
Paid-in surplus
|
Currency
|
|
Treasury
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Non-controlling
|
|
Total shareholders'
|
(M$)
|
Number
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
Amount
|
|
|
As of January 1, 2019
|
2,640,602,007
|
8,227
|
120,569
|
(11,313)
|
|
(32,473,281)
|
(1,843)
|
|
115,640
|
2,474
|
|
118,114
|
Net income of the first nine months 2019
|
-
|
-
|
8,667
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
8,667
|
122
|
|
8,789
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(584)
|
(1,984)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(2,568)
|
26
|
|
(2,542)
|
Comprehensive Income
|
-
|
-
|
8,083
|
(1,984)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
6,099
|
148
|
|
6,247
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(5,781)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(5,781)
|
(114)
|
|
(5,895)
|
Issuance of common shares
|
26,388,503
|
73
|
1,269
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,342
|
-
|
|
1,342
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(40,871,207)
|
(2,189)
|
|
(2,189)
|
-
|
|
(2,189)
|
Sale of treasury shares(a)
|
-
|
-
|
(218)
|
-
|
|
4,278,158
|
218
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based payments
|
-
|
-
|
157
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
157
|
-
|
|
157
|
Share cancellation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net issuance (repayment) of
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(4)
|
-
|
|
(4)
|
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
|
-
|
-
|
(280)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(280)
|
-
|
|
(280)
|
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(150)
|
|
(150)
|
Other items
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
10
|
(39)
|
|
(29)
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
2,666,990,510
|
8,300
|
123,805
|
(13,297)
|
|
(69,066,330)
|
(3,814)
|
|
114,994
|
2,319
|
|
117,313
|
Net income of the fourth quarter 2019
|
-
|
-
|
2,600
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
2,600
|
49
|
|
2,649
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(75)
|
1,794
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,719
|
42
|
|
1,761
|
Comprehensive Income
|
-
|
-
|
2,525
|
1,794
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
4,319
|
91
|
|
4,410
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(1,949)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(1,949)
|
(1)
|
|
(1,950)
|
Issuance of common shares
|
-
|
1
|
(4)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(11,518,129)
|
(621)
|
|
(621)
|
-
|
|
(621)
|
Sale of treasury shares(a)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
|
790
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based payments
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
50
|
-
|
|
50
|
Share cancellation
|
(65,109,435)
|
(178)
|
(3,244)
|
-
|
|
65,109,435
|
3,422
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net issuance (repayment) of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
|
-
|
-
|
(73)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(73)
|
-
|
|
(73)
|
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
55
|
108
|
|
163
|
Other items
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
6
|
10
|
|
16
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
2,601,881,075
|
8,123
|
121,170
|
(11,503)
|
|
(15,474,234)
|
(1,012)
|
|
116,778
|
2,527
|
|
119,305
|
Net income of the first nine months 2020
|
-
|
-
|
(8,133)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(8,133)
|
(106)
|
|
(8,239)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(983)
|
(772)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(1,755)
|
78
|
|
(1,677)
|
Comprehensive Income
|
-
|
-
|
(9,116)
|
(772)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(9,888)
|
(28)
|
|
(9,916)
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(5,829)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(5,829)
|
(234)
|
|
(6,063)
|
Issuance of common shares
|
51,242,950
|
144
|
1,470
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,614
|
-
|
|
1,614
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(13,236,044)
|
(611)
|
|
(611)
|
-
|
|
(611)
|
Sale of treasury shares(a)
|
-
|
-
|
(233)
|
-
|
|
4,297,502
|
233
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based payments
|
-
|
-
|
144
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
144
|
-
|
|
144
|
Share cancellation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net issuance (repayment) of
|
-
|
-
|
331
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
331
|
-
|
|
331
|
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
|
-
|
-
|
(227)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(227)
|
-
|
|
(227)
|
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
(63)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(63)
|
(82)
|
|
(145)
|
Other items
|
-
|
-
|
(15)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(15)
|
(6)
|
|
(21)
|
As of September 30, 2020
|
2,653,124,025
|
8,267
|
107,632
|
(12,275)
|
|
(24,412,776)
|
(1,390)
|
|
102,234
|
2,177
|
|
104,411
|
(a)Treasury shares related to the restricted stock grants.
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
3rd quarter 2020
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
1,142
|
1,995
|
13,607
|
16,397
|
1
|
-
|
33,142
|
Intersegment sales
|
4,248
|
480
|
4,167
|
63
|
24
|
(8,982)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(658)
|
(5,267)
|
-
|
-
|
(5,925)
|
Revenues from sales
|
5,390
|
2,475
|
17,116
|
11,193
|
25
|
(8,982)
|
27,217
|
Operating expenses
|
(2,435)
|
(1,880)
|
(16,799)
|
(10,301)
|
(201)
|
8,982
|
(22,634)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|
(2,187)
|
(342)
|
(678)
|
(270)
|
(16)
|
-
|
(3,493)
|
Operating income
|
768
|
253
|
(361)
|
622
|
(192)
|
-
|
1,090
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
251
|
225
|
(247)
|
14
|
(4)
|
-
|
239
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(243)
|
(266)
|
(51)
|
(187)
|
3
|
-
|
(744)
|
Net operating income
|
776
|
212
|
(659)
|
449
|
(193)
|
-
|
585
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(404)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2020 (adjustments)(a)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
-
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenues from sales
|
-
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
Operating expenses
|
(51)
|
(49)
|
(48)
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
(154)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
-
|
-
|
(290)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(290)
|
Operating income (b)
|
(51)
|
(16)
|
(338)
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
(411)
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
8
|
(64)
|
(215)
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
(277)
|
Tax on net operating income
|
18
|
7
|
(18)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
Net operating income (b)
|
(25)
|
(73)
|
(571)
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
(681)
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(646)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- On operating income
|
-
|
-
|
95
|
(5)
|
-
|
|
|
- On net operating income
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
(6)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2020 (adjusted)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
1,142
|
1,962
|
13,607
|
16,397
|
1
|
-
|
33,109
|
Intersegment sales
|
4,248
|
480
|
4,167
|
63
|
24
|
(8,982)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(658)
|
(5,267)
|
-
|
-
|
(5,925)
|
Revenues from sales
|
5,390
|
2,442
|
17,116
|
11,193
|
25
|
(8,982)
|
27,184
|
Operating expenses
|
(2,384)
|
(1,831)
|
(16,751)
|
(10,295)
|
(201)
|
8,982
|
(22,480)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(2,187)
|
(342)
|
(388)
|
(270)
|
(16)
|
-
|
(3,203)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
819
|
269
|
(23)
|
628
|
(192)
|
-
|
1,501
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
243
|
289
|
(32)
|
20
|
(4)
|
-
|
516
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(261)
|
(273)
|
(33)
|
(187)
|
3
|
-
|
(751)
|
Adjusted net operating income
|
801
|
285
|
(88)
|
461
|
(193)
|
-
|
1,266
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(433)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Adjusted net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2020
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Total expenditures
|
1,291
|
874
|
317
|
185
|
20
|
|
2,687
|
Total divestments
|
362
|
380
|
17
|
25
|
2
|
|
786
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
2,043
|
654
|
1,027
|
1,033
|
(406)
|
|
4,351
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2020
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
992
|
3,313
|
9,433
|
11,986
|
6
|
-
|
25,730
|
Intersegment sales
|
3,097
|
301
|
2,956
|
107
|
31
|
(6,492)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(469)
|
(3,699)
|
-
|
-
|
(4,168)
|
Revenues from sales
|
4,089
|
3,614
|
11,920
|
8,394
|
37
|
(6,492)
|
21,562
|
Operating expenses
|
(2,405)
|
(3,406)
|
(10,895)
|
(7,931)
|
(315)
|
6,492
|
(18,460)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(9,667)
|
(1,282)
|
(393)
|
(229)
|
(22)
|
-
|
(11,593)
|
Operating income
|
(7,983)
|
(1,074)
|
632
|
234
|
(300)
|
-
|
(8,491)
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
17
|
21
|
(35)
|
22
|
40
|
-
|
65
|
Tax on net operating income
|
398
|
322
|
(132)
|
(127)
|
(26)
|
-
|
435
|
Net operating income
|
(7,568)
|
(731)
|
465
|
129
|
(286)
|
-
|
(7,991)
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(431)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,369)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2020 (adjustments)(a)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
-
|
(18)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(18)
|
Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenues from sales
|
-
|
(18)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(18)
|
Operating expenses
|
(27)
|
(199)
|
(48)
|
5
|
(36)
|
-
|
(305)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(7,338)
|
(953)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,291)
|
Operating income (b)
|
(7,365)
|
(1,170)
|
(48)
|
5
|
(36)
|
-
|
(8,614)
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
(57)
|
(217)
|
(63)
|
(5)
|
-
|
-
|
(342)
|
Tax on net operating income
|
63
|
330
|
1
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
406
|
Net operating income (b)
|
(7,359)
|
(1,057)
|
(110)
|
-
|
(24)
|
-
|
(8,550)
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,495)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- On operating income
|
-
|
-
|
(26)
|
(16)
|
-
|
|
|
- On net operating income
|
-
|
-
|
(86)
|
(9)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2020 (adjusted)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
992
|
3,331
|
9,433
|
11,986
|
6
|
-
|
25,748
|
Intersegment sales
|
3,097
|
301
|
2,956
|
107
|
31
|
(6,492)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(469)
|
(3,699)
|
-
|
-
|
(4,168)
|
Revenues from sales
|
4,089
|
3,632
|
11,920
|
8,394
|
37
|
(6,492)
|
21,580
|
Operating expenses
|
(2,378)
|
(3,207)
|
(10,847)
|
(7,936)
|
(279)
|
6,492
|
(18,155)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(2,329)
|
(329)
|
(393)
|
(229)
|
(22)
|
-
|
(3,302)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
(618)
|
96
|
680
|
229
|
(264)
|
-
|
123
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
74
|
238
|
28
|
27
|
40
|
-
|
407
|
Tax on net operating income
|
335
|
(8)
|
(133)
|
(127)
|
(38)
|
-
|
29
|
Adjusted net operating income
|
(209)
|
326
|
575
|
129
|
(262)
|
-
|
559
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(464)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Adjusted net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2020
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Total expenditures
|
1,606
|
1,170
|
307
|
174
|
21
|
|
3,278
|
Total divestments
|
204
|
89
|
22
|
26
|
9
|
|
350
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
910
|
1,389
|
1,080
|
819
|
(719)
|
|
3,479
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2019
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
1,631
|
3,667
|
21,338
|
21,951
|
2
|
-
|
48,589
|
Intersegment sales
|
7,761
|
573
|
8,341
|
155
|
15
|
(16,845)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(713)
|
(5,338)
|
-
|
-
|
(6,051)
|
Revenues from sales
|
9,392
|
4,240
|
28,966
|
16,768
|
17
|
(16,845)
|
42,538
|
Operating expenses
|
(3,999)
|
(3,558)
|
(27,518)
|
(15,963)
|
(163)
|
16,845
|
(34,356)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(3,136)
|
(361)
|
(413)
|
(247)
|
(16)
|
-
|
(4,173)
|
Operating income
|
2,257
|
321
|
1,035
|
558
|
(162)
|
-
|
4,009
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
77
|
898
|
5
|
(15)
|
9
|
-
|
974
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(1,094)
|
(222)
|
(221)
|
(164)
|
70
|
-
|
(1,631)
|
Net operating income
|
1,240
|
997
|
819
|
379
|
(83)
|
-
|
3,352
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(507)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(45)
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2019 (adjustments)(a)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenues from sales
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Operating expenses
|
(100)
|
(41)
|
(96)
|
22
|
-
|
-
|
(215)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(153)
|
(9)
|
(22)
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
(186)
|
Operating income (b)
|
(253)
|
(38)
|
(118)
|
20
|
-
|
-
|
(389)
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
(90)
|
599
|
(23)
|
(53)
|
-
|
-
|
433
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(151)
|
(138)
|
8
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(282)
|
Net operating income (b)
|
(494)
|
423
|
(133)
|
(34)
|
-
|
-
|
(238)
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(217)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- On operating income
|
-
|
-
|
(94)
|
25
|
-
|
|
|
- On net operating income
|
-
|
-
|
(90)
|
19
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2019 (adjusted)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
1,631
|
3,655
|
21,338
|
21,951
|
2
|
-
|
48,577
|
Intersegment sales
|
7,761
|
573
|
8,341
|
155
|
15
|
(16,845)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(713)
|
(5,338)
|
-
|
-
|
(6,051)
|
Revenues from sales
|
9,392
|
4,228
|
28,966
|
16,768
|
17
|
(16,845)
|
42,526
|
Operating expenses
|
(3,899)
|
(3,517)
|
(27,422)
|
(15,985)
|
(163)
|
16,845
|
(34,141)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(2,983)
|
(352)
|
(391)
|
(245)
|
(16)
|
-
|
(3,987)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
2,510
|
359
|
1,153
|
538
|
(162)
|
-
|
4,398
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
167
|
299
|
28
|
38
|
9
|
-
|
541
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(943)
|
(84)
|
(229)
|
(163)
|
70
|
-
|
(1,349)
|
Adjusted net operating income
|
1,734
|
574
|
952
|
413
|
(83)
|
-
|
3,590
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(503)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(70)
|
Adjusted net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2019
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Total expenditures
|
2,077
|
4,331
|
386
|
276
|
25
|
|
7,095
|
Total divestments
|
23
|
192
|
14
|
30
|
5
|
|
264
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
5,007
|
401
|
1,575
|
1,483
|
(260)
|
|
8,206
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months 2020
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
3,716
|
10,398
|
41,563
|
47,058
|
7
|
-
|
102,742
|
Intersegment sales
|
12,909
|
1,375
|
13,218
|
259
|
83
|
(27,844)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(1,777)
|
(13,609)
|
-
|
-
|
(15,386)
|
Revenues from sales
|
16,625
|
11,773
|
53,004
|
33,708
|
90
|
(27,844)
|
87,356
|
Operating expenses
|
(8,483)
|
(10,278)
|
(52,535)
|
(32,031)
|
(763)
|
27,844
|
(76,246)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(14,498)
|
(1,958)
|
(1,466)
|
(743)
|
(56)
|
-
|
(18,721)
|
Operating income
|
(6,356)
|
(463)
|
(997)
|
934
|
(729)
|
-
|
(7,611)
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
691
|
645
|
(339)
|
46
|
160
|
-
|
1,203
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(299)
|
64
|
152
|
(346)
|
5
|
-
|
(424)
|
Net operating income
|
(5,964)
|
246
|
(1,184)
|
634
|
(564)
|
-
|
(6,832)
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,407)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,133)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months 2020 (adjustments)(a)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
-
|
17
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenues from sales
|
-
|
17
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
Operating expenses
|
(88)
|
(367)
|
(1,685)
|
(347)
|
(91)
|
-
|
(2,578)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(7,338)
|
(953)
|
(290)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,581)
|
Operating income (b)
|
(7,426)
|
(1,303)
|
(1,975)
|
(347)
|
(91)
|
-
|
(11,142)
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
79
|
(356)
|
(486)
|
(11)
|
-
|
-
|
(774)
|
Tax on net operating income
|
88
|
381
|
408
|
100
|
12
|
-
|
989
|
Net operating income (b)
|
(7,259)
|
(1,278)
|
(2,053)
|
(258)
|
(79)
|
-
|
(10,927)
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(39)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,888)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- On operating income
|
-
|
-
|
(1,509)
|
(239)
|
-
|
|
|
- On net operating income
|
-
|
-
|
(1,357)
|
(169)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months 2020 (adjusted)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
3,716
|
10,381
|
41,563
|
47,058
|
7
|
-
|
102,725
|
Intersegment sales
|
12,909
|
1,375
|
13,218
|
259
|
83
|
(27,844)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(1,777)
|
(13,609)
|
-
|
-
|
(15,386)
|
Revenues from sales
|
16,625
|
11,756
|
53,004
|
33,708
|
90
|
(27,844)
|
87,339
|
Operating expenses
|
(8,395)
|
(9,911)
|
(50,850)
|
(31,684)
|
(672)
|
27,844
|
(73,668)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(7,160)
|
(1,005)
|
(1,176)
|
(743)
|
(56)
|
-
|
(10,140)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
1,070
|
840
|
978
|
1,281
|
(638)
|
-
|
3,531
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
612
|
1,001
|
147
|
57
|
160
|
-
|
1,977
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(387)
|
(317)
|
(256)
|
(446)
|
(7)
|
-
|
(1,413)
|
Adjusted net operating income
|
1,295
|
1,524
|
869
|
892
|
(485)
|
-
|
4,095
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,368)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Adjusted net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months 2020
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Total expenditures
|
4,556
|
4,335
|
850
|
519
|
86
|
|
10,346
|
Total divestments
|
687
|
813
|
118
|
97
|
28
|
|
1,743
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
6,876
|
1,554
|
924
|
1,453
|
(1,678)
|
|
9,129
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months 2019
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
5,698
|
13,875
|
65,558
|
65,901
|
4
|
-
|
151,036
|
Intersegment sales
|
23,063
|
1,832
|
24,651
|
456
|
78
|
(50,080)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(2,250)
|
(15,922)
|
-
|
-
|
(18,172)
|
Revenues from sales
|
28,761
|
15,707
|
87,959
|
50,435
|
82
|
(50,080)
|
132,864
|
Operating expenses
|
(12,233)
|
(13,845)
|
(84,020)
|
(48,141)
|
(569)
|
50,080
|
(108,728)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(8,352)
|
(1,004)
|
(1,176)
|
(717)
|
(51)
|
-
|
(11,300)
|
Operating income
|
8,176
|
858
|
2,763
|
1,577
|
(538)
|
-
|
12,836
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
444
|
1,939
|
265
|
86
|
36
|
-
|
2,770
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(3,679)
|
(845)
|
(467)
|
(498)
|
194
|
-
|
(5,295)
|
Net operating income
|
4,941
|
1,952
|
2,561
|
1,165
|
(308)
|
-
|
10,311
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,522)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(122)
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months 2019 (adjustments)(a)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
-
|
(74)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(74)
|
Intersegment sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenues from sales
|
-
|
(74)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(74)
|
Operating expenses
|
(100)
|
(153)
|
353
|
62
|
-
|
-
|
162
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(196)
|
(20)
|
(32)
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
(250)
|
Operating income (b)
|
(296)
|
(247)
|
321
|
60
|
-
|
-
|
(162)
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
(90)
|
1,012
|
(70)
|
(60)
|
-
|
-
|
792
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(151)
|
(408)
|
(113)
|
(14)
|
-
|
-
|
(686)
|
Net operating income (b)
|
(537)
|
357
|
138
|
(14)
|
-
|
-
|
(56)
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
Net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- On operating income
|
-
|
-
|
392
|
65
|
-
|
|
|
- On net operating income
|
-
|
-
|
254
|
46
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months 2019 (adjusted)
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Non-Group sales
|
5,698
|
13,949
|
65,558
|
65,901
|
4
|
-
|
151,110
|
Intersegment sales
|
23,063
|
1,832
|
24,651
|
456
|
78
|
(50,080)
|
-
|
Excise taxes
|
-
|
-
|
(2,250)
|
(15,922)
|
-
|
-
|
(18,172)
|
Revenues from sales
|
28,761
|
15,781
|
87,959
|
50,435
|
82
|
(50,080)
|
132,938
|
Operating expenses
|
(12,133)
|
(13,692)
|
(84,373)
|
(48,203)
|
(569)
|
50,080
|
(108,890)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
|
(8,156)
|
(984)
|
(1,144)
|
(715)
|
(51)
|
-
|
(11,050)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
8,472
|
1,105
|
2,442
|
1,517
|
(538)
|
-
|
12,998
|
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
534
|
927
|
335
|
146
|
36
|
-
|
1,978
|
Tax on net operating income
|
(3,528)
|
(437)
|
(354)
|
(484)
|
194
|
-
|
(4,609)
|
Adjusted net operating income
|
5,478
|
1,595
|
2,423
|
1,179
|
(308)
|
-
|
10,367
|
Net cost of net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,510)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(194)
|
Adjusted net income - group share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months 2019
|
Exploration
&
Production
|
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
|
Refining
&
Chemicals
|
Marketing
&
Services
|
Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
Total
|
(M$)
|
Total expenditures
|
6,359
|
6,306
|
1,034
|
803
|
76
|
|
14,578
|
Total divestments
|
112
|
766
|
253
|
187
|
8
|
|
1,326
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
12,711
|
1,934
|
2,695
|
2,326
|
(1,580)
|
|
18,086
|
Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements
|
3rd quarter 2020
|
Adjusted
|
|
Adjustments(a)
|
|
Consolidated
|
Sales
|
33,109
|
|
33
|
|
33,142
|
Excise taxes
|
(5,925)
|
|
-
|
|
(5,925)
|
Revenues from sales
|
27,184
|
|
33
|
|
27,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases net of inventory variation
|
(16,942)
|
|
57
|
|
(16,885)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(5,399)
|
|
(211)
|
|
(5,610)
|
Exploration costs
|
(139)
|
|
-
|
|
(139)
|
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|
(3,203)
|
|
(290)
|
|
(3,493)
|
Other income
|
310
|
|
147
|
|
457
|
Other expense
|
(115)
|
|
(166)
|
|
(281)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial interest on debt
|
(549)
|
|
2
|
|
(547)
|
Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents
|
49
|
|
40
|
|
89
|
Cost of net debt
|
(500)
|
|
42
|
|
(458)
|
|
|
|