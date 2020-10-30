Waste Management Completes $4.6 Billion Acquisition of Advanced Disposal

This acquisition grows Waste Management’s footprint and allows the Company to deliver unparalleled access to differentiated, sustainable waste management and recycling services to approximately 3 million new commercial, industrial and residential customers primarily located in 16 states in the eastern half of the United States.

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) announced today that it completed its acquisition of all outstanding shares of Advanced Disposal on October 30, following the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The previously announced purchase price of $30.30 per share in cash represents a total enterprise value of $4.6 billion when including approximately $1.8 billion of Advanced Disposal’s net debt. Advanced Disposal stock will no longer be traded on the NYSE.

“We are excited to reach the finish line on this compelling acquisition, and I would like to welcome the Advanced Disposal team members to the WM family,” said Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management. “The acquisition expands Waste Management’s reach and positions us for significant earnings and cash flow growth. The hard work our integration teams have done has prepared us to provide a seamless transition for employees and customers.”

Immediately following the completion of the Advanced Disposal acquisition, Waste Management and Advanced Disposal completed the sale to GFL Environmental of all of the assets required by the U.S. Department of Justice to be divested in connection with the Advanced Disposal acquisition.

Waste Management funded the transaction using a combination of credit facilities and commercial paper. Waste Management expects to maintain a strong balance sheet and solid investment-grade credit profile with leverage ratios well within the financial covenants of its credit facilities.

“With integration getting underway, the team is focused on a strong finish to 2020,” Fish concluded. “We look forward to providing our 2021 outlook for the combined organization when we announce fourth quarter and full-year earnings.”

