 

COVID-19 Roblon lowers profit guidance for 2019/20

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 14:31  |  51   |   |   


The ongoing COVID-19 situation has had a further adverse impact on Roblon in Q4 2020 compared with Management's previous expectations.

Since March 2020, the Group has seen adverse impacts of COVID-19 in most markets, but in particular in North and South America, two important markets for Roblon.

At present, most of the Group’s composite-related business is derived from the oil and gas offshore industry in South America, including Brazil. In late spring 2020, Brazil was severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, bringing expected projects to a standstill. This meant that expected project orders were suspended, but we expect them to be realised at a later date. Consequently, Roblon lowers its full-year guidance for 2019/20 further relative to the reduction announced at the release of the interim report for Q2.

The FOC product group is supported by favourable market conditions in North America with strong and growing customer demand throughout the financial year. During this period, demand has exceeded the capacity of Roblon’s US subsidiary. The Group is working to expand capacity and implement productivity improvements.

Efforts to achieve these improvements have been, and will continue to be, hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused delays relative to the original schedule. Deliveries of essential machine parts for the improvement measures at Roblon’s US factory have been delayed, and the current travel restrictions are also taking a toll, preventing the physical presence of critical competences from Roblon DK. Finally, key employees at the US subsidiary have been directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.

The Group has furthermore incurred a number of follow-on expenses related to COVID-19, for example for recruitment of temporary staff as a result of increased sickness absence.

Based on revenue and profit developments for the year to date and the mentioned issues related to COVID-19, Management now expects revenue at around DKKm 250 (2018/19: DKKm 267.2; DKKm 241.8 ex. Senvion), against the earlier guidance of DKKm 250-270, and a profit before tax in the DKKm 35-38 range; a loss of DKKm 7-10 ex. Senvion (2018/19: a loss of DKKm 19.7; a profit of DKKm 4.4 ex. Senvion), against the earlier guidance of DKKm 45-50; DKKm 0-5 ex. Senvion. The guided profit before tax for 2019/20 is lifted by the forgiveness of a COVID-19 loan of DKKm 4.7 in the US.

Management expects that Roblon’s revenue and operations will continue to be adversely affected by COVID-19 in the coming financial year.

Frederikshavn, 30 October 2020

Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen                                                     Lars Østergaard
Chairman of the Board                                                      Managing Director and CEO

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
 Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300

Attachment


Roblon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Highest Operating Cash Flows Since ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...