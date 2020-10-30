 

NAVIENT INVESTIGATION Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct

Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) and encourages stock, option, and derivative purchasers to contact the firm.

The New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sued Navient Corporation (NAVI) on October 21, alleging the student loan servicing giant deployed “deceptive, misleading” tactics to boost its profits.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court in Essex County, argues that Navient is “engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers’ student loans.” The lawsuit also states that Navient has violated New Jersey consumer protection laws.

On this news, Navient stock is down over 5% on substantial volume.

If you are a current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Navient and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

