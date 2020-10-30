 

Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings Comment on Recent CoreLogic News

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), (“Cannae”) today issued the following statement regarding CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX), (“CoreLogic” or the “Company”):

“As we have always stated, our goal is to see CoreLogic carry out a legitimate sales process, whether that results in a sale to us or a sale to a higher bidder. We will vote in favor of and support any deal that maximizes value for all shareholders of the Company. Given CoreLogic’s recent announcement that it is engaging with potential acquirers at a value of at least $80 a share, we expect the Company to move forward promptly and arrive at a signed deal with the highest bidder. While we are not a bidder at these prices, it would be a great outcome for shareholders.

Unfortunately, given CoreLogic’s history, there are reasons to have doubts about the Company’s commitment to carrying out a full and fair sales process. Even in just the last few days, media reports have raised serious questions. It has been widely reported that the current bidders interested in acquiring the Company were rebuffed for months – meaning that CoreLogic is only now presenting itself as engaging with those bidders as proxy advisory services are about to issue their opinions. Further, within one day of CoreLogic’s announcement, it was reported1 that the Company is not engaging in good faith and that one potential acquirer (and most likely the buyer best positioned to pay the highest value for the Company) is asking CoreLogic to stop playing games and to engage in a formal sales process.

We are the Company’s largest shareholder, and in order to ensure a legitimate sales process occurs at CoreLogic, we will move forward with our effort to elect fully independent and highly qualified director candidates. The nominees we have put forward have the right track records and possess the right relevant experience to give shareholders confidence that their interests will be protected. We look forward to continuing to engage with shareholders to help deliver the best outcome possible at CoreLogic.”

 

The time to act is NOW. To protect the value of your investment vote on the GOLD Proxy Card “FOR” the removal of ALL nine targeted CoreLogic directors, “FOR” the election of ALL of our nine highly qualified nominees and “FOR” the two By-Law proposals.

 

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call today D.F. King & Co., Inc., our proxy solicitor, at (877) 478-5047. Also for additional information, please visit us at https://www.UnlockingCoreLogic.com.

