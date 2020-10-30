 

AKVA group ASA Buyback of own shares

30.10.2020, 18:00  |  23   |   |   

On 30 October 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 5,194 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 69,60.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 256,846 of its own shares.

Dated: 30 October 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
29.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q3 2020 financial results – update
28.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
27.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
26.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
24.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
22.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
21.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
20.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
20.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares