Closing of Debt Conversion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to announce the closing of the debt conversion transaction (the “Debt Conversion”) previously announced on October 20, 2020. Pursuant to the Debt Conversion, the Company converted an aggregate of US$10 million of outstanding debt owed by the Company to Tim Hunt and his related parties and issued 44,040,277 common shares (“Shares”) to a related party of Mr. Hunt (the “Acquiror”) at price of approximately $0.30 per Share.

As a result of the Debt Conversion, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership and control and direction over a total of 44,040,277 Shares, which represents 12.17% of the outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis. Prior to the completion of the Debt Conversion, Mr. Hunt and his related parties (which includes the Acquiror) owned, directly and indirectly, 53,653,625 Shares, representing 16.88% of the then outstanding Shares. Accordingly, the Debt Conversion represents an increase in his ownership from 16.88% to 27% of the outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis. Mr. Hunt also holds 1,000,000 options of the Company exercisable into 1,000,000 Shares and which, when aggregated with the Shares he holds, would represent a total of 27.2% of the Shares on a partially diluted basis. The acquisition of Shares in connection with the Debt Conversion was in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes. Mr. Hunt and/or the Acquiror may increase or decrease their beneficial ownership of Shares or other securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities legislation. A copy of the Early Warning Report in relation to the Debt Conversion can be obtained from the Company (please contact Matias Argarate at +54 11 5278 6950) or on the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com.

