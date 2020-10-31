 

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Credit Acceptance Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CACC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.10.2020, 00:41  |  29   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Credit Acceptance investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Credit Acceptance class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1851.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (4) Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (5) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and adherence to appropriate laws and regulations were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1851.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Credit Acceptance Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Moderna Named Top Employer by Science for Sixth Consecutive Year
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Increase in Price Range and Extension of Expiration Date of Current ...
Mylan and Pfizer Receive Clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Proposed Combination ...
Non-Financial Reporting: Total Discloses Its First SASB Report (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board)
Waste Management Completes $4.6 Billion Acquisition of Advanced Disposal
Total: Third Quarter 2020 Results
Daimler Trucks and Torc Partner With Luminar to Enable Automated Trucking – Daimler Trucks ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Credit Acceptance Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
22.10.20
Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $600.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing
22.10.20
Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast
15.10.20
CACC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Acceptance Corporation
14.10.20
CACC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Credit Acceptance Corporation
09.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Acceptance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Acceptance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Investors
06.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Investors
05.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Investors