 

New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress

31.10.2020   

First complete dataset in the IL-23p19 class demonstrates ILUMETRI▼ (tildrakizumab) long term efficacy and safety through 5 years in Patients with Moderate to Severe Psoriasis   

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 31, 2020

  • Tildrakizumab is the first  anti-IL-23p19 to deliver a full complete dataset analysis demonstrating long-term psoriasis control with a consistent long-term safety profile through 5 years (256 weeks)1
  • The data was presented in a late-breaking session at the EADV 29th Congress. In addition, 6 abstracts were accepted, presenting the long-term efficacy and safety of ILUMETRI in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. PASI and PGA response rates were high and durable in the studies1
  • Safety was further explored in different analyses examining incidence rates of severe infections, malignancies, and major adverse cardiovascular events, as well as overall safety in patients over 65 years of age. No new reported signals were found in any of the sub-groups.

Almirall, S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, announced today  that the full 5 year data analysis from two phase III clinical studies, reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE2 of ILUMETRI (tildrakizumab), an IL-23p19 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, has been presented this Saturday in a late-breaking session at the 29th EADV (European Association of Dermatology and Venereology) Virtual Congress 2020.

The late-breaking session and the 6 abstracts presented pooled long term data from  reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2, phase III clinical trials showing that, following up to 5 years of treatment with tildrakizumab, PASI and PGA response rates remain high and durable.1 This is the longest complete dataset available on an anti-IL23p19 inhibitor, the most innovative class of drugs for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

"We are delighted and very proud that we are able to be the first anti-IL-23 to disclose a complete dataset of 5-year data on tildrakizumab. This new data demonstrate maintained response rates with a consistent safety profile. We are confident this evidence will help doctors in their clinical decision-making, further adding to our understanding of the role that the IL-23p19 class can play in achieving long-term control." said Dr Volker Koscielny, Chief Medical Officer of Almirall, S.A.

