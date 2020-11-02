 

Albioma The capital increase reserved for employees is a success

Press release

Paris La Défense, 2 November 2020

The capital increase reserved for employees is a success

The capital increase reserved for members of Albioma's group savings plan was completed on 12 October 2020. More than 43% of the eligible current and former employees chose to take part in the operation, the first of its kind in the Group's history, resulting in a total subscription of nearly €1.4 million.

Frédéric Moyne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am delighted at this sign of our teams’ confidence in Albioma's future. Those who participated in this operation made a choice in favour of supporting the Group in its future successes, which will depend on our ability to meet the many challenges ahead, and in particular that of converting our legacy plants to biomass. We will continue this process of structuring solid employee shareholding in the future.”

As authorised by the General Meeting of 27 May 2019, the capital increase enabled employees and certain former employees of the Group’s French companies to invest in Albioma shares through a bridge fund (the Albioma Relais 2020 FCPE), at a unit price of €34.48, reflecting the average opening share price from 19 August to 15 September 2020 reduced by 20%, and benefiting, under the conditions provided for in the regulations of the Group savings plan, from a contribution from their employer. The Albioma Relais 2020 FCPE is soon to merge with the Albioma fund.

The subscriptions received resulted in the issue, on 30 October 2020, of 39,927 new shares with a par value of €0.0385, accounting for 0.13% of the capital, for a total issue of €1,376,682.96. The shares created, which will carry immediate dividend rights, were admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on the same day.

About Albioma
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.
 Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
 Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment B, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 		www.albioma.com

 

