 

GBT Commenced Design Productivity Software Solutions Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 12:00  |  59   |   |   

Part of its 3D Monolithic, Multi-Dimensional/Plane, Memory Structure - Integrated Circuits Allowance Commercialization

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) announced that GBT together with Alpha EDA (“Alpha”), its joint venture partner, have developed IC design productivity enhancement algorithms and methods. This technology is aiming to accelerate microchips design process with a focus on advanced nodes of 7nm and below. The IC industry has been following Moore’s law for many decades which provides that “The number of transistors on a chip becomes double approximately every two years”.

As the demand for semiconductor products and features continues to grow, the industry demands advanced IC design technology in order to be able to provide affordable, smart chips, with low power consumption and high performance. Foundries (the factories that manufacturing the actual chips) are moving toward lower geometries (FinFET 7nm, 5nm and the upcoming 3nm) for fabricating next generation electronics. Designing microchips in lower geometries has become a major challenge. The geometrical/physical design rules of the tiny transistors are becoming a bottleneck when it comes to achieving reasonable chips design time. The physical limitations of the small node silicon device create steep challenges to handle and cause long and expensive IC design time. Another significant aspect is the time to market factor. Projects are taking much longer time due to complex design rules and process related constraints. This fact enforces Electronic Design Automation (“EDA”) vendors to constantly develop new solutions and approaches for the industry’s needs but they are not able to catch up with the advancements of the deep nanometer progress. As processes are moving into 7nm and below, the current physical design/verification tools do not provide sufficient performance.

Consequently, designs do not meet their tape-out schedules and furthermore, fail to meet functionalities and electrical rules. New approaches and methods are needed to address deep nanometer design requirements, in a reasonable time manner.

Alpha has developed new systems and methods to enhance the productivity of ICs design process. In addition, GBT’s existing technology is designed to enhance performance and shorten the scope of physical verification checks to quickly resolve complicated nanometer manufacturing design rules. Chips will become more power efficient, higher performance and more compact, which will have a significant impact on the silicon yield. We conservatively estimate that using Alpha developments with GBT's technologies may save between 40%-50% of an IC design cycle, eliminating design rules automatically and during early stages. These interactive technologies identify design violations during the construction of IC layout and eliminate them in real-time. In addition, Alpha's productivity solutions address electrical rules violations in order to maintain chip's power efficiency, high reliability, and high performance operation.

Seite 1 von 3
GBT Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
European Commission approves Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of ...
Novartis announces positive results from a Phase IV study showing superior tolerability and ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Maisons du Monde: Strong Third Quarter 2020 Activity
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
GBT's Patent for 3D Monolithic, Multi-Dimensional/Plane, Memory Structure - Integrated Circuits - Received a Notice of Allowance
27.10.20
GBT Tokenize Concludes qTerm’s Features
05.10.20
GBT's Mobile Management and Sharing Database Patent Received a Notice of Allowance