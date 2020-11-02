 

Liquidia Reschedules Special Meeting of Stockholders and Reaffirms Recommendation to Approve Proposed Acquisition of RareGen, LLC

Company Determines Unsolicited Offer does not Constitute Superior Proposal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology, today announced it has rescheduled its special meeting of stockholders, which was originally scheduled for October 21, 2020, to be held at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 13, 2020. The special meeting will be a virtual meeting conducted solely online via live webcast and can be attended by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/287587626.

As previously announced, on October 16, 2020, the Company received an unsolicited offer to enter into a License Agreement for the Company’s LIQ861 product candidate (the “Alternative Proposal”). The Alternative Proposal was conditioned upon the Company terminating the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 29, 2020, by and among the Company, RareGen, LLC, Liquidia Corporation, Gemini Merger Sub I, Inc., Gemini Merger Sub II, LLC, and PBM RG Holdings, LLC (the “Merger Agreement”). On November 1, 2020, the Company’s board of directors (the “Board of Directors”) has determined that the Alternative Proposal does not constitute a Superior Proposal and the Company subsequently informed the counterparty that it is terminating discussions with respect to such Alternative Proposal.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors has unanimously reaffirmed its recommendations that the Company’s stockholders vote “FOR” each proposal being submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Special Meeting.

About Liquidia
Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com

