Atlas Technical Consultants Welcomes Raquel G. Richmond to its Board of Directors
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering,
environmental and consulting services, announced today the appointment of Raquel G. Richmond to its board of directors, effective November 2, 2020.
Raquel G. Richmond has over 25 years of financial, business development and professional services experience, currently serving as a Senior Account Manager at Greenup Industries, LLC., a technical solutions company focused on large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Prior to that, Raquel served for almost a decade as an Independent Contractor and Project Manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on the Hurricane Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (HSDRRS), a $14 billion dollar infrastructure system in Southern Louisiana. During that time, Raquel utilized her expertise in administrative services, personnel management, and federal regulation compliance. Raquel received her B.A. in Psychology and M.A. in Higher Education Administration from the University of New Orleans.
“We are pleased to welcome Raquel to our board of directors and look forward to working with her,” said Brian Ferraioli, chairman of the board of directors. “She brings a breadth of project management acumen and years of experience driving effective solutions across our complex sector. Her hands on appreciation for the mission-critical nature our highly technical services will serve our board and our company well.”
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With approximately 140 offices in 41 states and approximately 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.
