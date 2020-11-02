Atlas Technical Consultants Welcomes Raquel G. Richmond to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental and consulting services, announced today the appointment of Raquel G. Richmond to its board of directors, effective November 2, 2020.



Raquel G. Richmond has over 25 years of financial, business development and professional services experience, currently serving as a Senior Account Manager at Greenup Industries, LLC., a technical solutions company focused on large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Prior to that, Raquel served for almost a decade as an Independent Contractor and Project Manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on the Hurricane Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (HSDRRS), a $14 billion dollar infrastructure system in Southern Louisiana. During that time, Raquel utilized her expertise in administrative services, personnel management, and federal regulation compliance. Raquel received her B.A. in Psychology and M.A. in Higher Education Administration from the University of New Orleans.