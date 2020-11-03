Velocity Financial, Inc. Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in small balance real estate lending, today provided a business update and announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Restarted loan production activities in September to strong demand

– Applications totaled $226 million in September and $252 million in October, similar to our 2020 Q1 pre-COVID levels

– October loan production volume totaled $63 million in UPB

– Applications totaled $226 million in September and $252 million in October, similar to our 2020 Q1 pre-COVID levels – October loan production volume totaled $63 million in UPB Expect to complete Velocity’s next securitization in the first quarter of 2021, backed by newly originated 30-year investor loans

Pretax Income for third quarter expected to range from $4.8 million to $5.1 million, an increase from $2.6 million in the second quarter

Loan portfolio benefits from improved delinquency trends and continued strong resolution activities

– Net interest margin (NIM) expected to improve by 20 to 25 basis points from the second quarter of 2020

“Our team is excited to be originating new loans and the pipeline is building much faster than we projected,” said Joe Cowell, Chief Operating Officer. “We are very encouraged by the tremendous response from our loyal customers.”

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on November 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vel201111roBZnCkl.html

The earnings discussion can also be accessed by dialing 1-866-807-9684 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers must dial 1-412-317-5415. Callers should ask to be joined into the Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings call. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocity’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed software.

Management’s slide presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.velfinance.com after the market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

A replay of the call will be available through midnight on November 18, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering access code #10148332. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.”