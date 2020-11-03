Balchem Corporation to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on November 17, 2020

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Balchem’s presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. (EST).



Presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference at www.balchem.com/investor-relations/