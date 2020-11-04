Alexion Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

In addition, an observational analysis of U.S. claims databases will be presented, highlighting the complexity of identifying patients with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). The retrospective study shows that prespecified triggers of aHUS were reported in approximately one-third of patients with aHUS, and that long-term clinical disease manifestations persisted in the majority of patients with aHUS who were not treated with SOLIRIS (eculizumab).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that six abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 62 nd Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), taking place virtually from December 5 to 8, 2020. Accepted data include a new analysis from two Phase 3 extension studies that demonstrate similar safety and consistent and durable efficacy of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) through 52 weeks when used to treat adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who are greater than 65 years old compared to those who are 65 years old or younger. New data will also be presented that show the safety and efficacy of ULTOMIRIS when used concomitantly with immunosuppressive therapy (IST) in patients with PNH. A retrospective analysis from the Phase 3 extension study will show the majority of adult patients with PNH and aplastic anemia who received treatment with ULTOMIRIS avoided the need for a transfusion for a period of up to 52 weeks, supporting the use of ULTOMIRIS in PNH patients with or without a history of bone marrow disorder who have not previously received treatment with a complement inhibitor.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and are now available on the ASH website:

ePoster Presentations

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Abstracts

Phase 3 Study of Danicopan, an Oral Complement Factor D Inhibitor, As Add-on Therapy to a C5 Inhibitor in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria with Clinically Evident Extravascular Hemolysis. Abstract ID #756 poster presentation, Dec. 5, 2020, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Efficacy and Safety of Concomitant Use of Ravulizumab and IST in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria up to 52 Weeks. Abstract ID #1686 – poster presentation, Dec. 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Risk Factors for Thrombotic Events in Patients with PNH: A Nested Case-Control Study in the International PNH Registry. Abstract ID #2457– poster presentation, Dec. 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Efficacy and Safety of Ravulizumab in Older Patients Aged >65 years With Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria in the 301 and 302 Phase 3 Extension studies. Abstract ID #2586 – poster presentation, Dec. 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Transfusion Requirements in Adult Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria with or without a History of Bone Marrow Disorder Receiving Ravulizumab and Eculizumab: Results from a Phase 3 Non-Inferiority Study Extension. Abstract ID #2575 – poster presentation, Dec. 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) Abstracts

Triggers in Patients with Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome: An Observational Cohort Study Using a U.S. Claims Database. Abstract ID #1579– poster presentation, Dec. 5, 2020, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

About Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

PNH is a serious ultra-rare blood disorder with devastating consequences. It is characterized by the destruction of red blood cells, which is also referred to as hemolysis. PNH occurs when the complement system—a part of the body’s immune system—over-responds, leading the body to attack its own red blood cells. PNH often goes unrecognized, with delays in diagnosis from one to more than five years. Patients with PNH may experience a range of symptoms, such as fatigue, difficulty swallowing, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, erectile dysfunction, dark-colored urine and anemia. The most devastating consequence of chronic hemolysis is the formation of blood clots, which can occur in blood vessels throughout the body, damage vital organs, and potentially lead to premature death. PNH can strike men and women of all races, backgrounds and ages without warning, with an average age of onset in the early 30s.

About Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS)

aHUS is an ultra-rare disease that can cause progressive injury to vital organs, primarily the kidneys, via damage to the walls of blood vessels and blood clots. aHUS occurs when the complement system—a part of the body’s immune system—over-responds, leading the body to attack its own healthy cells. aHUS can cause sudden organ failure or a slow loss of function over time—potentially resulting in the need for a transplant, and in some cases, death. aHUS affects both adults and children, and many patients present in critical condition, often requiring supportive care, including dialysis, in an intensive care unit. The prognosis for patients with aHUS can be poor in many cases, so a timely and accurate diagnosis—in addition to treatment—is critical to improving patient outcomes. Available tests can help distinguish aHUS from other hemolytic diseases with similar symptoms.

About ULTOMIRIS

ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) is the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor. The medication works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade, a part of the body’s immune system. When activated in an uncontrolled manner, the complement cascade over-responds, leading the body to attack its own healthy cells. ULTOMIRIS is administered intravenously every eight weeks or, for pediatric patients less than 20 kg, every four weeks, following a loading dose. ULTOMIRIS is approved in the United States (U.S.), European Union (EU) and Japan as a treatment for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). It is also approved in the U.S. and Japan for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) in adult and pediatric (one month of age and older) patients, as well as in the EU for the treatment of adults and children with a body weight of at least 10 kg with aHUS. In the U.S., ULTOMIRIS is available in two formulations with the same mechanism of action and consistent safety and efficacy. ULTOMIRIS 100 mg/mL is an advanced formulation of ULTOMIRIS 10 mg/mL that reduces average annual infusion time for patients with aHUS and PNH by approximately 60 percent (to approximately 45 minutes for adults in the average weight cohort). To learn more about the regulatory status of ULTOMIRIS in the countries that we serve, please visit www.alexion.com.

About SOLIRIS

SOLIRIS (eculizumab) is a first-in-class C5 complement inhibitor. The medication works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade, a part of the body’s immune system. When activated in an uncontrolled manner, the terminal complement cascade over-responds, leading the body to attack its own healthy cells. SOLIRIS is administered intravenously every two weeks, following an introductory dosing period. In many countries around the world, SOLIRIS is approved to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody positive and/or adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive. SOLIRIS is not indicated for the treatment of patients with Shiga-toxin E. coli-related hemolytic uremic syndrome (STEC-HUS). To learn more about the regulatory status of SOLIRIS in the countries that we serve, please visit www.alexion.com.

About Alexion

Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases and devastating conditions through the discovery, development and commercialization of life-changing medicines. As a leader in rare diseases for more than 25 years, Alexion has developed and commercializes two approved complement inhibitors to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), as well as the first and only approved complement inhibitor to treat anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Alexion also has two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders, hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) as well as the first and only approved Factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent. In addition, the company is developing several mid-to-late-stage therapies, including a copper-binding agent for Wilson disease, an anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) antibody for rare Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated diseases and an oral Factor D inhibitor as well as several early-stage therapies, including one for light chain (AL) amyloidosis, a second oral Factor D inhibitor and a third complement inhibitor. Alexion focuses its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement cascade and its development efforts on hematology, nephrology, neurology, metabolic disorders, cardiology, ophthalmology and acute care. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Alexion has offices around the globe and serves patients in more than 50 countries. This press release and further information about Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.

