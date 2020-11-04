 

Bombardier, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Celebrate Official Registration of Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program (BAAP)

  • BAAP officially registered with U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), gains national standing and accreditation
  • DOL accreditation enables Bombardier to attract talented individuals to apprenticeship program from the U.S. and grow dedicated talent pool
  • BAAP supports growth of Global 7500 advanced metal wing manufacturing in Red Oak, Texas, and increases local grassroots aerospace pipeline

RED OAK, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its apprenticeship training program in association with Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Red Oak, Texas, has received official registration by the U.S. Department of Labor. With this important designation, Bombardier can expand its search for talented individuals from across the U.S. to maximize its talent pool and drive regional aerospace growth for the manufacture of the advanced metallic wing for the Global 7500 aircraft at its Red Oak facility.

The two-year Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program (BAAP), launched in December 2019, offers students the opportunity to enter the high-tech aerospace sector with no formal qualifications. It challenges them to present a winning attitude and develop mechanical dexterity and sound logic skills to pass an entry-level aptitude test. In turn, Bombardier and TSTC offer expert training in conjunction with TSTC’s excellent facilities, allowing students to benefit at no cost from industry-tailored modules, experienced instructors, tools and equipment and financial support. Since its inception, some 55 individuals are currently being trained in the program. Bombardier and the TSTC plan to recruit more than 100 individuals to the program over the next two years.

“Achieving official accreditation from the U.S. Department of Labor is crucial as it enables us to increase our scope and search for the best talent available to grow the program – and in turn continue to ramp up Bombardier’s Global 7500 program,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier Aviation. “With more than 50 talented individuals currently being trained in the program, it underscores the importance of fueling the aerospace pipeline in the Red Oak region, bringing world-class training opportunities and cementing Bombardier Aviation into the community. This certificate designation represents an ideal way for Bombardier to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week in the U.S.”

