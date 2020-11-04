 

Werner Named a Finalist for Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Employment and Mentoring Award

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named as a finalist for the Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Military Spouse Employment and Mentoring Award.

In 2011, the Hiring Our Heroes initiative was launched by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It’s a nationwide effort to employ and connect veterans, service members and military spouses to employment opportunities.

The 2020 Military Spouse Employment and Mentoring Award recipient will be announced at the 10th Annual Lee Anderson Awards Gala on Nov. 18, 2020. This award recognizes a company or organization for its leadership and commitment to hiring military spouses. Other criteria include remote and flexible work opportunities, working to keep military spouses employed through change-of-duty station moves and research to address and enhance military spouse employment.

“At Werner, we hire the best, and our nation’s service members, veterans and their families are truly some of the hardest working people we have in the industry,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Our commitment to our nation’s military has never wavered, and we will continue to do our part in supporting the next phase of their career.”

“Being named a finalist shows that the programs we offer the military community are making a difference,” said Vice President of Field and Government Recruiting Jim Morbach. “We are proud to provide a career for those who have served and sacrificed, and being a military-ready employer is something that gives us great pride.”

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com 


