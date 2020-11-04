IntriCon to Present at the Virtual 2020 Stifel Healthcare Conference

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of body-worn devices, today announced that Scott Longval, IntriCon’s President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the upcoming Virtual 2020 Stifel Healthcare Conference.



IntriCon is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.intricon.com.