 

Erdene Executes Project Finance Mandate Letter With Export Development Canada for Bayan Khundii Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a mandate letter with Export Development Canada (“EDC”) for an up to US$55 million senior secured debt facility to develop the Bayan Khundii Gold Project in southwest Mongolia. EDC’s financing for the Project is conditional upon the satisfactory completion of due diligence, which is currently underway and expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2021.

Quotes from the Company:

"Executing the debt financing mandate letter with EDC is an important milestone in the development of our high-grade Bayan Khundii Gold Project,” said Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO. “EDC has assisted many companies in developing mining projects internationally, including in Mongolia. The involvement of EDC, as well as our major shareholder the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will help to ensure that the Project will be developed to the highest environmental and social standards, delivering benefits for Mongolian and international stakeholders.”

“Construction readiness work is underway as we seek to move rapidly through construction to production, with detailed design, scheduling and procurement workstreams well progressed,” continued Mr. Akerley. “Concurrently, the company is focused on expanding the resources throughout our Khundii Gold District as we target first gold in 2022."

Mandate Letter

The senior secured debt facility of up to US$55 million will be used for the development, construction and working capital requirements of the Bayan Khundii Gold Project. Financing under this facility will be subject to customary conditions precedent, including satisfactory technical, legal, social, and environmental due diligence, execution of acceptable terms, and documentation and obtaining final credit approval.

The Company is managing Project expenditures and commitments to synchronize spending with project finance cashflow timelines.

HCF International Advisers (Financial Adviser) and McInnes Cooper LLP (Project Finance Counsel) are acting as Erdene’s advisors. The Lenders are being advised by Fasken Martineau LLP (Lenders' Counsel).

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage. As international risk experts, EDC equips Canadian companies with the tools they need – the trade knowledge, financing solutions, equity, insurance, and connections – to grow their business with confidence. Underlying this support is a commitment to sustainable and responsible business. Further information is available at 1-800-229-0575 or www.edc.ca.

Seite 1 von 3
Erdene Resource Development Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Erdene Executes Project Finance Mandate Letter With Export Development Canada for Bayan Khundii Gold Project HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a mandate letter with Export Development Canada (“EDC”) for an up …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Erdene Intersects High-Grade Gold in Maiden Drilling at Dark Horse Prospect
13.10.20
Erdene Announces Conversion of EBRD Convertible Loan and Provides Bayan Khundii Gold Project Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
10
Erdene Resource Development .....an explorer in highly prospective Mongolia