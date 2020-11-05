Field Trip Health Ltd. Prepares to Enter Oregon Market following the Passage of Measure 109 in Oregon, Creating the First Legal Market for Psilocybin Services

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), one of the leaders in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it is in advanced stages of identifying potential sites for Field Trip Health centers to treat people in Oregon with psilocybin therapies following the passage of Measure 109 (“Measure 109” or the “Measure”).

Field Trip, which has been legally cultivating a variety of psilocybin-producing mushrooms in Jamaica, and is rolling out Field Trip Health centers for the delivery of psychedelic therapies, is positioned be a leader in the emerging psychedelic renaissance

Measure 109, which was approved by voters in Oregon on November 3, 2020, requires the Oregon Health Authority to create a licensing system that will create a regulated program for the cultivation of psilocybin-producing mushrooms and the provision of supervised psilocybin therapy, effectively creating the first legal market for psilocybin therapies in North America.

Field Trip, which has been cultivating twenty-five species and strains of psilocybin-producing mushrooms at its research facility at the University of West Indies (Mona) in Jamaica since January, also announced its intention to seek licenses for cultivation in the State of Oregon when regulations following from Measure 109 are established.

“Based on its geography and climate, Oregon is an ideal place for cultivation of psilocybin-producing mushrooms. But cultivation that meets all quality standards and analytical testing requirements is complex,” said Marshall Tyler, Field Trip’s Director of Research. “Our current cultivation research, which is focused on developing safety methods for microbial contamination, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and analyzing tryptamine content from all psychoactive species at all stages of growth, positions us well to establish effective cultivation operations in Oregon and, subject to the regulations that are established, to be able to offer a wide variety of products and therapies to the people in Oregon.”



Studies from institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, New York University and Imperial College London have demonstrated that psilocybin therapy, when performed by qualified professionals, can have profoundly positive effects on treating mental and emotional health challenges such as depression, anxiety, end of life distress and addiction. Similar studies have demonstrated that psychedelic therapies may also increase a person’s creativity, empathy, openness to others viewpoints and regard for the environment and planet.