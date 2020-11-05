Eyenovia to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, November 10

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm ET on that day

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc., (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after market close. Following the release, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Financial Officer John Gandolfo, and Vice President of Commercial Michael Rowe, will host a conference call to review the financial and operating results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Participants should dial 877-407-9039 (domestic) or 201-689-8470 (international) with the conference code 13713084. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.