 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:00  |  24   |   |   
Company Announcement
No. 38/2020

 

Copenhagen, 5 November 2020

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
 Henrik Brandt
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
95.5372 21,000 shares


d)
Aggregated information
 -  Aggregated volume
 -  Price

-
-
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-11-05
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

                                                        

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.
 
The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.
 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment


Scandinavian Tobacco Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Company AnnouncementNo. 38/2020   Copenhagen, 5 November 2020 Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 1. Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2020
02.11.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
30.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Q3 2020 Conference Call
26.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
19.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
12.10.20
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme