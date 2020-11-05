Opera Limited to announce third quarter 2020 financial results on November 19, 2020

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.



Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 19th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).