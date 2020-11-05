Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Thanks to the incredible work of our teams and everything they continue to do for players while working from home, we’re delivering more fan-favorite games, growing our leading live services, and engaging more players across more platforms than ever before,” said CEO Andrew Wilson. “Our business has grown significantly this year, and we are projecting continued expansion into FY22 and beyond.”
“We delivered a quarter well above our guidance, driven by our live services, particularly Madden and FIFA. This resulted in a new record trailing twelve-month cash flow of $2.04 billion. We are pleased to announce a new share repurchase program and also to initiate a dividend for the first time in EA history,” said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “We are on track to deliver strong growth this year and expect continued growth in fiscal 2022 and in the years to come. Apex Legends is on track to become our latest billion-dollar franchise by the end of the fiscal year. All of our studios continue to execute amazingly well and have enabled us to launch an industry-leading eight games since the beginning of the fiscal year, while continuing to deliver live services content and expand onto new platforms.”
Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics
- Net bookings* for the trailing twelve months was $5.577 billion, up 8% year-over-year.
- Launched EA SPORTS UFC 4, Madden NFL 21, Rocket Arena, and Star Wars: Squadrons during the quarter.
- Madden NFL 21 has nearly 30% more players year-over-year.
- Life to date, FIFA 20 has reached nearly 35 million players on console and PC.
- EA Play now has more than 6.5 million paid subscribers.
- During the fiscal year, EA launched more than 125 games and content packs on the Steam platform.
* Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.
Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $61 million for the quarter and a record $2.041 billion for the trailing twelve months.
- EA announced a new $2.6 billion, two-year stock repurchase program and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share.
Quarterly Financial Highlights
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|(in $ millions, except per share amounts)
|Full game
|
282
|
580
|Live services and other
|
869
|
768
|Total net revenue
|
1,151
|
1,348
|Net income
|
185
|854*
|Diluted earnings per share
|
0.63
|2.89*
|Operating cash flow
|
61
|
37
|Value of shares repurchased
|
-
|
306
|Number of shares repurchased
|
-
|
3.3
|*Includes the impact of one-time tax benefits recognized during the fiscal quarter.
The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|GAAP-Based Financial Data
|(in $ millions)
|
Statement of
|
Acquisition-
|
Change in
|
Stock-based
|Total net revenue
|
1,151
|
|
-
|
|
(241
|
)
|
-
|
|Cost of revenue
|
286
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2
|
)
|Gross profit
|
865
|
|
-
|
|
(241
|
)
|
2
|
|Total operating expenses
|
716
|
|
(6
|
)
|
-
|
|
(111
|
)
|Operating income
|
149
|
|
6
|
|
(241
|
)
|
113
|
|Interest and other income, net
|
(10
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
139
|
|
6
|
|
(241
|
)
|
113
|
|Number of shares used in computation:
|Diluted
|
293
|
For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the Trailing Twelve Months
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|(in $ millions)
|Full game
|
1,686
|
1,726
|Live services and other
|
3,904
|
3,358
|Total net revenue
|
5,590
|
5,084
|Net income
|
1,314
|2,746*
|Operating cash flow
|
2,041
|
1,748
|Value of shares repurchased
|
674
|
1,204
|Number of shares repurchased
|
6.5
|
12.9
|*Includes the impact of one-time tax benefits recognized during the period.
The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:
|Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020
|GAAP-Based Financial Data
|(in $ millions)
|
Statement of
|
Acquisition-
|
Change in
|
Stock-based
|Total net revenue
|
5,590
|
-
|
|
(13
|
)
|
-
|
|Cost of revenue
|
1,351
|
(8
|
)
|
-
|
|
(5
|
)
|Gross profit
|
4,239
|
8
|
|
(13
|
)
|
5
|
|Total operating expenses
|
2,857
|
(24
|
)
|
-
|
|
(392
|
)
|Operating income
|
1,382
|
32
|
|
(13
|
)
|
397
|
|Interest and other income, net
|
13
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
1,395
|
32
|
|
(13
|
)
|
397
|
For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
Operating Metric
The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019*
|
2020*
|
2019*
|(in $ millions)
|Total net revenue
|
1,151
|
|
1,348
|
|
5,590
|
|
5,084
|Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
|
(241
|
)
|
(35
|
)
|
(13
|
)
|
79
|Net bookings
|
910
|
|
1,313
|
|
5,577
|
|
5,163
|*At the beginning of FY21, EA changed the way in which it presents net bookings. Periods prior to the first quarter of FY21 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information, please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our IR website.
Stock Repurchase Program and Dividend
EA’s Board of Directors has approved a new two-year program to repurchase up to $2.6 billion of EA's common stock.
Under the program, EA may purchase stock in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws, including pursuant to pre-arranged stock trading plans. The timing and actual amount of the stock repurchases will depend on several factors including price, capital availability, regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities and other market conditions. EA is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares under the program and the repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.
In addition, EA’s Board of Directors initiated a quarterly dividend and declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share of EA’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 23, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020.
Business Outlook as of November 5, 2020
The following forward-looking statements reflect expectations as of November 5, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these statements. Results may be materially different and are affected by many factors detailed in this release and in EA’s annual and quarterly SEC filings.
Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2021
Financial metrics:
- Net revenue is expected to be approximately $5.625 billion.
- Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $325 million.
- Net income is expected to be approximately $924 million.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $3.15.
- Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.850 billion.
- The Company estimates a share count of 293 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2021 diluted earnings per share.
Operational metric:
- Net bookings is expected to be approximately $5.950 billion.
In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:
|
Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021
|
GAAP-Based Financial Data
|
GAAP
|
Acquisition-
|
Change in
|
Stock-based
|(in $ millions)
|Total net revenue
|
5,625
|
-
|
|
325
|
-
|
|Cost of revenue
|
1,485
|
-
|
|
-
|
(3
|
)
|Operating expense
|
3,022
|
(20
|
)
|
-
|
(442
|
)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
1,086
|
20
|
|
325
|
445
|
|Net income
|
924
|Number of shares used in computation:
|Diluted shares
|
293
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending December 31, 2020
Financial metrics:
- Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.675 billion.
- Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $675 million.
- Net income is expected to be approximately $180 million.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.61.
- The Company estimates a share count of 294 million for purposes of calculating third quarter fiscal year 2021 diluted earnings per share.
Operational metric:
- Net bookings is expected to be approximately $2.350 billion.
In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:
|
Three Months Ending December 31, 2020
|
GAAP-Based Financial Data
|
GAAP
|
Acquisition-
|
Change in deferred
|
Stock-based
|(in $ millions)
|Total net revenue
|
1,675
|
-
|
|
675
|
-
|
|Cost of revenue
|
599
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|Operating expense
|
840
|
(5
|
)
|
-
|
(115
|
)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
227
|
5
|
|
675
|
115
|
|Net income
|
180
|Number of shares used in computation:
|Diluted shares
|
294
For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
|
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in $ millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net revenue
|
1,151
|
|
1,348
|
|
2,610
|
|
2,557
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
286
|
|
405
|
|
574
|
|
592
|
|
Gross profit
|
865
|
|
943
|
|
2,036
|
|
1,965
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
421
|
|
387
|
|
859
|
|
768
|
|
Marketing and sales
|
156
|
|
152
|
|
277
|
|
262
|
|
General and administrative
|
133
|
|
128
|
|
269
|
|
238
|
|
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
|
—
|
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
3
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
716
|
|
675
|
|
1,416
|
|
1,282
|
|
Operating income
|
149
|
|
268
|
|
620
|
|
683
|
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
(10
|
)
|
16
|
|
(13
|
)
|
37
|
|
Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
139
|
|
284
|
|
607
|
|
720
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
(46
|
)
|
(570
|
)
|
57
|
|
(1,555
|
)
|
Net income
|
185
|
|
854
|
|
550
|
|
2,275
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.64
|
|
2.89
|
|
1.90
|
|
7.69
|
|
Diluted
|
0.63
|
|
2.89
|
|
1.88
|
|
7.66
|
|
Number of shares used in computation
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
289
|
|
295
|
|
289
|
|
296
|
|
Diluted
|
293
|
|
296
|
|
292
|
|
297
|
Results (in $ millions, except per share data)
The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on July 30, 2020 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Guidance
|
|
Variance
|
|
Actuals
|
|
Actuals
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
1,125
|
|
26
|
|
1,151
|
|
1,348
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
|
(250
|
)
|
9
|
|
(241
|
)
|
(35
|
)
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
280
|
|
6
|
|
286
|
|
405
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
|
(2
|
)
|
(2
|
)
|
(1
|
)
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
755
|
|
(39
|
)
|
716
|
|
675
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
(5
|
)
|
(1
|
)
|
(6
|
)
|
(8
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(110
|
)
|
(1
|
)
|
(111
|
)
|
(91
|
)
|
Income before tax
|
|
|
|
|
Income before tax
|
83
|
|
56
|
|
139
|
|
284
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
5
|
|
1
|
|
6
|
|
10
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
|
(250
|
)
|
9
|
|
(241
|
)
|
(35
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
110
|
|
3
|
|
113
|
|
92
|
|
Tax rate used for management reporting
|
18
|
%
|
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.21
|
|
0.43
|
|
0.64
|
|
2.89
|
|
Diluted
|
0.21
|
|
0.42
|
|
0.63
|
|
2.89
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
289
|
|
—
|
|
289
|
|
295
|
|
Diluted
|
293
|
|
—
|
|
293
|
|
296
|
|
1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.
|
|
In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it presents net revenue. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our Investor Relations Website.
|
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
March 31, 20202
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,059
|
|
3,768
|
|
Short-term investments
|
1,972
|
|
1,967
|
|
Receivables, net
|
423
|
|
461
|
|
Other current assets
|
376
|
|
321
|
|
Total current assets
|
6,830
|
|
6,517
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
458
|
|
449
|
|
Goodwill
|
1,891
|
|
1,885
|
|
Acquisition-related intangibles, net
|
42
|
|
53
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
1,937
|
|
1,903
|
|
Other assets
|
312
|
|
305
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
11,470
|
|
11,112
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
164
|
|
68
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
1,083
|
|
1,052
|
|
Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
|
639
|
|
945
|
|
Senior notes, current, net
|
599
|
|
599
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,485
|
|
2,664
|
|
Senior notes, net
|
397
|
|
397
|
|
Income tax obligations
|
301
|
|
373
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
Other liabilities
|
211
|
|
216
|
|
Total liabilities
|
3,395
|
|
3,651
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
145
|
|
—
|
|
Retained earnings
|
8,016
|
|
7,508
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(89
|
)
|
(50
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
8,075
|
|
7,461
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
11,470
|
|
11,112
|
|
2Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
|
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
185
|
|
854
|
|
550
|
|
2,275
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
40
|
|
35
|
|
77
|
|
72
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
113
|
|
92
|
|
215
|
|
165
|
|
Change in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables, net
|
83
|
|
(529
|
)
|
39
|
|
(235
|
)
|
Other assets
|
(157
|
)
|
9
|
|
(113
|
)
|
33
|
|
Accounts payable
|
109
|
|
91
|
|
106
|
|
51
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
(30
|
)
|
144
|
|
(96
|
)
|
88
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(42
|
)
|
(626
|
)
|
(32
|
)
|
(1,800
|
)
|
Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
|
(240
|
)
|
(33
|
)
|
(307
|
)
|
(454
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
61
|
|
37
|
|
439
|
|
195
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(25
|
)
|
(27
|
)
|
(63
|
)
|
(72
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments
|
724
|
|
435
|
|
1,418
|
|
793
|
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
(752
|
)
|
(721
|
)
|
(1,416
|
)
|
(1,984
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(53
|
)
|
(313
|
)
|
(61
|
)
|
(1,263
|
)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
40
|
|
30
|
|
43
|
|
33
|
|
Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees
|
(8
|
)
|
(4
|
)
|
(77
|
)
|
(55
|
)
|
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|
—
|
|
(306
|
)
|
(78
|
)
|
(611
|
)
|
Payment of contingent consideration
|
—
|
|
(32
|
)
|
—
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
32
|
|
(312
|
)
|
(112
|
)
|
(697
|
)
|
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
6
|
|
(5
|
)
|
25
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
46
|
|
(593
|
)
|
291
|
|
(1,768
|
)
|
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|
4,013
|
|
3,533
|
|
3,768
|
|
4,708
|
|
Ending cash and cash equivalents
|
4,059
|
|
2,940
|
|
4,059
|
|
2,940
|
|
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
|
(in $ millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
YOY %
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY21
|
|
Change
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
1,348
|
|
1,593
|
|
1,387
|
|
1,459
|
|
1,151
|
|
(15
|
%)
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
|
(35
|
)
|
428
|
|
(131
|
)
|
(69
|
)
|
(241
|
)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
943
|
|
1,085
|
|
1,118
|
|
1,171
|
|
865
|
|
(8
|
%)
|
Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)
|
70
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
81
|
%
|
80
|
%
|
75
|
%
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
|
(35
|
)
|
428
|
|
(131
|
)
|
(69
|
)
|
(241
|
)
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
268
|
|
361
|
|
401
|
|
471
|
|
149
|
|
(44
|
%)
|
Operating income (as a % of net revenue)
|
20
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
10
|
|
12
|
|
9
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
|
(35
|
)
|
428
|
|
(131
|
)
|
(69
|
)
|
(241
|
)
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
92
|
|
91
|
|
91
|
|
102
|
|
113
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
854
|
|
346
|
|
418
|
|
365
|
|
185
|
|
(78
|
%)
|
Net income (as a % of net revenue)
|
63
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
10
|
|
12
|
|
9
|
|
5
|
|
6
|
|
|
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
|
(35
|
)
|
428
|
|
(131
|
)
|
(69
|
)
|
(241
|
)
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
92
|
|
91
|
|
91
|
|
102
|
|
113
|
|
|
Tax rate used for management reporting
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
2.89
|
|
1.18
|
|
1.43
|
|
1.25
|
|
0.63
|
|
(78
|
%)
|
Number of diluted shares used in computation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
295
|
|
292
|
|
290
|
|
288
|
|
289
|
|
|
Diluted
|
296
|
|
294
|
|
292
|
|
292
|
|
293
|
|
|
1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.
|
|
In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it presents net revenue. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our Investor Relations Website.
|
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
YOY %
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY21
|
|
Change
|
QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue by composition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full game downloads
|
181
|
|
286
|
|
211
|
|
223
|
|
163
|
|
(10
|
%)
|
Packaged goods
|
399
|
|
403
|
|
145
|
|
136
|
|
119
|
|
(70
|
%)
|
Full game
|
580
|
|
689
|
|
356
|
|
359
|
|
282
|
|
(51
|
%)
|
Live services and other
|
768
|
|
904
|
|
1,031
|
|
1,100
|
|
869
|
|
13
|
%
|
Total net revenue
|
1,348
|
|
1,593
|
|
1,387
|
|
1,459
|
|
1,151
|
|
(15
|
%)
|
Full game
|
43
|
%
|
43
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
|
Live services and other
|
57
|
%
|
57
|
%
|
74
|
%
|
75
|
%
|
75
|
%
|
|
Total net revenue %
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
Full game downloads
|
(5
|
)
|
31
|
|
(21
|
)
|
(5
|
)
|
(2
|
)
|
|
Packaged goods
|
62
|
|
60
|
|
(67
|
)
|
(67
|
)
|
(14
|
)
|
|
Full game
|
57
|
|
91
|
|
(88
|
)
|
(72
|
)
|
(16
|
)
|
|
Live services and other
|
(92
|
)
|
337
|
|
(43
|
)
|
3
|
|
(225
|
)
|
|
Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1
|
(35
|
)
|
428
|
|
(131
|
)
|
(69
|
)
|
(241
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue by platform
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Console
|
923
|
|
1,163
|
|
928
|
|
932
|
|
714
|
|
(23
|
%)
|
PC & Other
|
248
|
|
261
|
|
274
|
|
325
|
|
249
|
|
—
|
|
Mobile
|
177
|
|
169
|
|
185
|
|
202
|
|
188
|
|
6
|
%
|
Total net revenue
|
1,348
|
|
1,593
|
|
1,387
|
|
1,459
|
|
1,151
|
|
(15
|
%)
|
GAAP-based financial data
|
|
|
|
Console
|
8
|
|
388
|
|
(143
|
)
|
(108
|
)
|
(201
|
)
|
|
PC & Other
|
(32
|
)
|
24
|
|
7
|
|
15
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
Mobile
|
(11
|
)
|
16
|
|
5
|
|
24
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1
|
(35
|
)
|
428
|
|
(131
|
)
|
(69
|
)
|
(241
|
)
|
|
1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.
|
|
In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it presents net revenue. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our Investor Relations Website.
|
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
|
(in $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
YOY %
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY21
|
|
Change
|
CASH FLOW DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow
|
37
|
1,104
|
498
|
378
|
61
|
65
|
%
|
Operating cash flow - TTM
|
1,748
|
1,898
|
1,797
|
2,017
|
2,041
|
17
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
27
|
28
|
40
|
38
|
25
|
(7
|
%)
|
Capital expenditures - TTM
|
128
|
135
|
140
|
133
|
131
|
2
|
%
|
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|
306
|
305
|
291
|
78
|
—
|
(100
|
%)
|
DEPRECIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
30
|
29
|
31
|
31
|
32
|
7
|
%
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,940
|
3,603
|
3,768
|
4,013
|
4,059
|
|
Short-term investments
|
1,943
|
1,999
|
1,967
|
1,947
|
1,972
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments
|
4,883
|
5,602
|
5,735
|
5,960
|
6,031
|
24
|
%
|
Receivables, net
|
856
|
798
|
461
|
507
|
423
|
(51
|
%)
|
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
|
Research and development
|
61
|
60
|
59
|
66
|
74
|
|
Marketing and sales
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
|
General and administrative
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
24
|
25
|
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
92
|
91
|
91
|
102
|
113
|
