Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
Amundi Pioneer Asset Management today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for November 2020.
|
Ex Date:
|
November 16, 2020
Record Date:
November 17, 2020
Payable:
November 30, 2020
|
Ticker
|
Taxable Funds
|
Distribution
|
Change From
|
HNW
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|
$0.1100
|
$0.0075
|
PHD
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
|
$0.0625
|
-
|
PHT
|
Pioneer High Income Trust
|
$0.0725
|
$0.0050
|
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
Tax-Exempt Funds
|
Distribution
|
Change From
|
MAV
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
|
$0.0525
|
$0.0075
|
MHI
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
|
$0.0525
|
$0.0075
|
|
|
Market
|
|
Market Price
|
|
NAV
|
|
NAV
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
