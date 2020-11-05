Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

 

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for November 2020.

Ex Date:

November 16, 2020

Record Date:

November 17, 2020

Payable:

November 30, 2020

Ticker

Taxable Funds

Distribution
Per Share

Change From
Previous Month

HNW

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

$0.1100

$0.0075

PHD

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

$0.0625

-

PHT

Pioneer High Income Trust

$0.0725

$0.0050

 

 

 

 

Ticker

Tax-Exempt Funds

Distribution
Per Share

Change From
Previous Month

MAV

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

$0.0525

$0.0075

MHI

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

$0.0525

$0.0075

 

 

Market
Price

 

Market Price
Distribution Rate

 

NAV

 

NAV
Distribution Rate

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

