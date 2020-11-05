 

Reinsurance Group of America Reports Third Quarter Results

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global provider of life reinsurance, reported third quarter net income of $213 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, compared with $263 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income* totaled $239 million, or $3.51 per diluted share, compared with $256 million, or $4.02 per diluted share, the year before. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of $0.08 per diluted share on net income and adjusted operating income as compared with the prior year.

 

 

Quarterly Results

 

Year-to-Date Results

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net premiums

 

$

2,825

 

 

$

2,809

 

 

$

8,434

 

 

$

8,311

 

Net income

 

213

 

 

263

 

 

283

 

 

635

 

Net income per diluted share

 

3.12

 

 

4.12

 

 

4.36

 

 

9.93

 

Adjusted operating income*

 

239

 

 

256

 

 

415

 

 

634

 

Adjusted operating income per diluted share*

 

3.51

 

 

4.02

 

 

6.39

 

 

9.92

 

Book value per share

 

194.49

 

 

184.06

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)*

 

131.36

 

 

132.02

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

82,127

 

 

75,774

 

 

 

 

 

*

See ‘Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures’ below

In the third quarter, consolidated net premiums totaled $2.8 billion, an increase of 1% over last year’s third quarter, with a favorable net foreign currency effect of $11 million. Compared with the year-ago period, excluding spread-based businesses and the value of associated derivatives, investment income decreased 16%, and the average investment yield decreased from 4.83% in the prior year to 3.66% due to lower variable investment income and an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

The effective tax rate this quarter was 25.5% on pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 20.4% on pre-tax adjusted operating income for the quarter, below the expected range of 23% to 24% due to the release of valuation allowances, bases differences in foreign jurisdictions and favorable adjustments from tax returns filed.

Anna Manning, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our third quarter results and we continue to be proud of the resilience of our business in this challenging environment. While we experienced a material level of COVID-19 claims, the impact was manageable, and many of our segments reported strong results. Excluding COVID-19 claim costs, our U.S. individual mortality performance was very favorable in the quarter driven by positive large claims volatility.

“Estimated COVID-19 individual mortality claim costs in the U.S. were $100 million, at the low end of our range, while COVID-19 claim costs elsewhere totaled $40 million. This was partially offset by an estimated $30 million of favorable longevity experience, which is believed to be COVID-19 related.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, and we ended the quarter with excess capital of approximately $1.5 billion. While there remains uncertainty as to the ongoing and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on our business, we believe that our strong financial condition and global business platform position us to successfully manage through this period.”

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. and Latin America

Traditional

The U.S. and Latin America Traditional segment reported pre-tax income of $14 million, compared with $113 million in the third quarter of 2019. Pre-tax adjusted operating income totaled $22 million, compared with $123 million the year before. Results reflected estimated individual mortality COVID-19 claim costs of $100 million, very favorable large claims experience partially offset by elevated frequency of non-large claims, as well as lower variable investment income.

Traditional net premiums increased 1% from last year’s third quarter to $1,420 million.

Financial Solutions

The Asset-Intensive business reported pre-tax income of $50 million, compared with pre-tax income of $100 million last year. Third quarter pre-tax adjusted operating income totaled $77 million, compared with $65 million a year ago. The current-year period results reflected favorable investment spreads and equity markets.

The Capital Solutions business reported pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income of $24 million, an increase from $19 million the year before due to new business.

Canada

Traditional

The Canada Traditional segment reported pre-tax income of $30 million, compared with $43 million the year before. Pre-tax adjusted operating income totaled $29 million, compared with $44 million a year ago. The current period reflected modestly unfavorable claims experience, primarily due to the impact from COVID-19, while the year-ago period reflected favorable individual mortality experience. Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Reported net premiums totaled $254 million for the quarter, a 6% decrease from the year-ago period due to the non-recurrence of a one-time premium on an existing treaty in 2019. Foreign currency exchange rates adversely affected net premiums by $2 million.

Financial Solutions

The Canada Financial Solutions business segment, which consists of longevity and fee-based transactions, reported third quarter pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income of $6 million, up $3 million from a year ago due to more favorable longevity experience and increased fees. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Traditional

The EMEA Traditional segment reported pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income of $7 million, compared with $25 million the year before. Results reflected unfavorable mortality experience, driven by COVID-19 claims. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of $2 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Reported net premiums increased 3%, up from last year's third quarter to $371 million. Foreign currency exchange rates favorably affected net premiums by $6 million.

Financial Solutions

The EMEA Financial Solutions business segment, which consists of longevity, asset-intensive and fee-based transactions, reported third quarter pre-tax income of $92 million, compared with $61 million in the year-ago period. Pre-tax adjusted operating income totaled $86 million, compared with $59 million in the year-ago period. Both periods were above expectations, with the current quarter reflecting favorable longevity experience, the majority of which is believed to be COVID-19 related. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of $4 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Asia Pacific

Traditional

The Asia Pacific Traditional segment’s pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income totaled $78 million, compared with $22 million in the prior-year period. The current-period results in Asia reflected very favorable overall experience, and Australia had a modest profit. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of $1 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Reported net premiums totaled $653 million, down slightly from the prior-year period. Foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable effect of $6 million on net premiums.

Financial Solutions

The Asia Pacific Financial Solutions business segment, which consists of asset-intensive and fee-based transactions, reported third quarter pre-tax income of $10 million, compared with $2 million in the prior-year period. Pre-tax adjusted operating income totaled $9 million, compared with $5 million the year before, attributable to growth of existing business in Asia. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Reported net premiums totaled $35 million, up 17% from the year-ago period, due to the addition of new business over the last year. Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on net premiums.

Corporate and Other

The Corporate and Other segment’s pre-tax losses for the third quarter totaled $26 million, compared with pre-tax losses of $41 million the year before. Pre-tax adjusted operating losses totaled $37 million, compared with pre-tax adjusted operating losses of $30 million in the prior-year period. The current-period loss was more than the average expected run rate, primarily due to lower variable investment income, and an increase in interest expense due to the June 2020 senior debt issuance.

Dividend Declaration

The board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable December 3 to shareholders of record as of November 17.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to discuss third quarter results will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6. Interested parties may access the call by dialing 800-458-4121 (domestic) or 323-794-2093 (international). The access code is 5309099. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rgare.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same address for 90 days following the conference call.

The Company has posted to its website an earnings presentation and a Quarterly Financial Supplement that includes financial information for all segments as well as information on its investment portfolio. Additionally, the Company posts periodic reports, press releases and other useful information on its Investor Relations website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

RGA uses a non-GAAP financial measure called adjusted operating income as a basis for analyzing financial results. This measure also serves as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under RGA’s management incentive programs. Management believes that adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, better measures the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company’s continuing operations, primarily because that measure excludes substantially all of the effect of net investment related gains and losses, as well as changes in the fair value of certain embedded derivatives and related deferred acquisition costs. These items can be volatile, primarily due to the credit market and interest rate environment, and are not necessarily indicative of the performance of the Company’s underlying businesses. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes any net gain or loss from discontinued operations, the cumulative effect of any accounting changes, tax reform and other items that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations. The definition of adjusted operating income can vary by company and is not considered a substitute for GAAP net income.

Book value per share excluding the impact of AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is important in evaluating the balance sheet in order to ignore the effects of unrealized amounts primarily associated with mark-to-market adjustments on investments and foreign currency translation.

Adjusted operating income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted operating income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted operating income divided by average stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI. Similar to adjusted operating income, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures better reflect the ongoing profitability and underlying trends of the Company’s continuing operations, they also serve as a basis for establishing target levels and awards under RGA’s management incentive programs.

Reconciliations from GAAP net income, book value per share, net income per diluted share and average stockholders’ equity are provided in the following tables. Additional financial information can be found in the Quarterly Financial Supplement on RGA’s Investor Relations website at www.rgare.com in the “Financial Information” section.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $82.1 billion as of September 30, 2020. Founded in 1973, RGA today is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the Company’s website at www.rgare.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among others, statements relating to projections of the future operations, strategies, earnings, revenues, income or loss, ratios, financial performance and growth potential of the Company. Forward-looking statements often contain words and phrases such as “intend,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results, performance, and achievements could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response thereto on economic conditions, the financial markets and insurance risks, and the resulting effects on the Company’s financial results, liquidity, capital resources, financial metrics, investment portfolio and stock price, could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Further, any estimates, projections, illustrative scenarios or frameworks used to plan for potential effects of the pandemic are dependent on numerous underlying assumptions and estimates that may not materialize. Additionally, numerous other important factors (whether related to, resulting from or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise) could also cause results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (1) adverse changes in mortality, morbidity, lapsation or claims experience, (2) inadequate risk analysis and underwriting, (3) adverse capital and credit market conditions and their impact on the Company’s liquidity, access to capital and cost of capital, (4) changes in the Company’s financial strength and credit ratings and the effect of such changes on the Company’s future results of operations and financial condition, (5) the availability and cost of collateral necessary for regulatory reserves and capital, (6) requirements to post collateral or make payments due to declines in market value of assets subject to the Company’s collateral arrangements, (7) action by regulators who have authority over the Company’s reinsurance operations in the jurisdictions in which it operates, (8) the effect of the Company parent’s status as an insurance holding company and regulatory restrictions on its ability to pay principal of and interest on its debt obligations, (9) general economic conditions or a prolonged economic downturn affecting the demand for insurance and reinsurance in the Company’s current and planned markets, (10) the impairment of other financial institutions and its effect on the Company’s business, (11) fluctuations in U.S. or foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or securities and real estate markets, (12) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the value of the Company’s investment securities or result in the impairment of all or a portion of the value of certain of the Company’s investment securities, that in turn could affect regulatory capital, (13) market or economic conditions that adversely affect the Company’s ability to make timely sales of investment securities, (14) risks inherent in the Company’s risk management and investment strategy, including changes in investment portfolio yields due to interest rate or credit quality changes, (15) the fact that the determination of allowances and impairments taken on the Company’s investments is highly subjective, (16) the stability of and actions by governments and economies in the markets in which the Company operates, including ongoing uncertainties regarding the amount of U.S. sovereign debt and the credit ratings thereof, (17) the Company’s dependence on third parties, including those insurance companies and reinsurers to which the Company cedes some reinsurance, third-party investment managers and others, (18) financial performance of the Company’s clients, (19) the threat of natural disasters, catastrophes, terrorist attacks, epidemics or pandemics anywhere in the world where the Company or its clients do business, (20) competitive factors and competitors’ responses to the Company’s initiatives, (21) development and introduction of new products and distribution opportunities, (22) execution of the Company’s entry into new markets, (23) integration of acquired blocks of business and entities, (24) interruption or failure of the Company’s telecommunication, information technology or other operational systems, or the Company’s failure to maintain adequate security to protect the confidentiality or privacy of personal or sensitive data and intellectual property stored on such systems, (25) adverse litigation or arbitration results, (26) the adequacy of reserves, resources and accurate information relating to settlements, awards and terminated and discontinued lines of business, (27) changes in laws, regulations, and accounting standards applicable to the Company or its business, (28) the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 may be different than expected and (29) other risks and uncertainties described in this document and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, including those mentioned in this document and described in the periodic reports the Company files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even though the Company’s situation may change in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you are advised to see Item 1A - “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may be supplemented by Item 1A - “Risk Factors” in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

 

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

Diluted
Earnings Per
Share

 

 

 

Diluted
Earnings Per
Share

Net income (loss)

$

213

 

 

$

3.12

 

 

$

263

 

 

$

4.12

 

Reconciliation to adjusted operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains/losses, net

13

 

 

0.20

 

 

(61

)

 

(0.95

)

Capital (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses

(1

)

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Embedded derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Included in investment related gains/losses, net

(69

)

 

(1.01

)

 

26

 

 

0.41

 

Included in interest credited

5

 

 

0.07

 

 

28

 

 

0.44

 

DAC offset, net

62

 

 

0.91

 

 

(10

)

 

(0.16

)

Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities

1

 

 

0.01

 

 

(9

)

 

(0.14

)

Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities

(1

)

 

(0.01

)

 

9

 

 

0.14

 

Interest expense on uncertain tax positions

1

 

 

0.01

 

 

7

 

 

0.11

 

Non-investment derivatives and other

1

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items

14

 

 

0.21

 

 

3

 

 

0.05

 

Adjusted operating income

$

239

 

 

$

3.51

 

 

$

256

 

 

$

4.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

Diluted
Earnings Per
Share

 

 

 

Diluted
Earnings Per
Share

Net income

$

283

 

 

$

4.36

 

 

$

635

 

 

$

9.93

 

Reconciliation to adjusted operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains/losses, net

(15

)

 

(0.24

)

 

(68

)

 

(1.06

)

Capital (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses

(5

)

 

(0.08

)

 

4

 

 

0.06

 

Embedded derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Included in investment related gains/losses, net

129

 

 

1.99

 

 

24

 

 

0.38

 

Included in interest credited

20

 

 

0.31

 

 

44

 

 

0.69

 

DAC offset, net

(23

)

 

(0.35

)

 

(22

)

 

(0.34

)

Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities

2

 

 

0.03

 

 

(21

)

 

(0.33

)

Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities

(2

)

 

(0.03

)

 

21

 

 

0.33

 

Interest expense on uncertain tax positions

7

 

 

0.11

 

 

11

 

 

0.17

 

Non-investment derivatives and other

2

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items

17

 

 

0.26

 

 

6

 

 

0.09

 

Adjusted operating income $

415

$

6.39

$

634

$

9.92

 

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Consolidated Effective Income Tax Rates

(Dollars in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Pre-tax Income
(loss)

 

Income Taxes

 

Effective Tax
Rate

GAAP income (loss)

$

285,408

 

 

$

72,798

 

 

25.5

%

Reconciliation to adjusted operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains/losses, net

16,579

 

 

3,365

 

 

 

Capital (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses

(1,095

)

 

(230

)

 

 

Embedded derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

Included in investment related gains/losses, net

(87,393

)

 

(18,352

)

 

 

Included in interest credited

5,558

 

 

1,167

 

 

 

DAC offset, net

79,610

 

 

16,718

 

 

 

Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities

608

 

 

127

 

 

 

Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities

(608

)

 

(127

)

 

 

Interest expense on uncertain tax positions

1,329

 

 

279

 

 

 

Non-investment derivatives and other

452

 

 

95

 

 

 

Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items

 

 

(14,563

)

 

 

Adjusted operating income

$

300,448

 

 

$

61,277

 

 

20.4

%

 

Reconciliation of Consolidated Income before Income Taxes to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income

(Dollars in millions)

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

285

 

 

$

347

 

 

$

384

 

 

$

824

 

Reconciliation to pre-tax adjusted operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains/losses, net

17

 

 

(77

)

 

(20

)

 

(86

)

Capital (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses

(1

)

 

 

 

(6

)

 

5

 

Embedded derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Included in investment related gains/losses, net

(87

)

 

33

 

 

163

 

 

30

 

Included in interest credited

6

 

 

36

 

 

25

 

 

56

 

DAC offset, net

79

 

 

(13

)

 

(29

)

 

(28

)

Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities

1

 

 

(12

)

 

2

 

 

(27

)

Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities

(1

)

 

12

 

 

(2

)

 

27

 

Interest expense on uncertain tax positions

1

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

14

 

Non-investment derivatives and other

1

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Pre-tax adjusted operating income

$

301

 

 

$

335

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

815

 

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Pre-tax Income to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Pre-tax income
(loss)

 

Capital

(gains) losses,

derivatives

and other, net

 

Change in

value of

embedded

derivatives, net

 

Pre-tax adjusted
operating

income (loss)

U.S. and Latin America:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traditional

$

14

 

 

$

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

22

 

Financial Solutions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Intensive

50

 

 

48

 

(1)

(21

)

(2)

77

 

Capital Solutions

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

Total U.S. and Latin America

88

 

 

48

 

 

(13

)

 

123

 

Canada Traditional

30

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

29

 

Canada Financial Solutions

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

Total Canada

36

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

35

 

EMEA Traditional

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

EMEA Financial Solutions

92

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

86

 

Total EMEA

99

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

93

 

Asia Pacific Traditional

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

78

 

Asia Pacific Financial Solutions

10

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

9

 

Total Asia Pacific

88

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

87

 

Corporate and Other

(26

)

 

(11

)

 

 

 

(37

)

Consolidated

$

285

 

 

$

29

 

 

$

(13

)

 

$

301

 

 

(1) Asset-Intensive is net of $11 DAC offset.

(2) Asset-Intensive is net of $68 DAC offset.

 

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Pre-tax income
(loss)

 

Capital
(gains) losses,
derivatives
and other, net

 

Change in
value of
embedded
derivatives, net

 

Pre-tax adjusted
operating
income (loss)

U.S. and Latin America:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traditional

$

113

 

 

$

 

 

$

10

 

 

$

123

 

Financial Solutions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Intensive

100

 

 

(104

)

(1)

69

 

(2)

65

 

Capital Solutions

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

Total U.S. and Latin America

232

 

 

(104

)

 

79

 

 

207

 

Canada Traditional

43

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

44

 

Canada Financial Solutions

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Total Canada

46

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

47

 

EMEA Traditional

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

EMEA Financial Solutions

61

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

59

 

Total EMEA

86

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

84

 

Asia Pacific Traditional

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

Asia Pacific Financial Solutions

2

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

5

 

Total Asia Pacific

24

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

27

 

Corporate and Other

(41

)

 

11

 

 

 

 

(30

)

Consolidated

$

347

 

 

$

(91

)

 

$

79

 

 

$

335

 

 

(1) Asset-Intensive is net of $(23) DAC offset.

(2) Asset-Intensive is net of $10 DAC offset.

 

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Pre-tax Income to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income

(Dollars in millions)

 

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Pre-tax income
(loss)

 

Capital
(gains) losses,
derivatives
and other, net

 

Change in
value of
embedded
derivatives, net

 

Pre-tax adjusted
operating
income (loss)

U.S. and Latin America:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traditional

$

(206

)

 

$

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

(198

)

Financial Solutions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Intensive

105

 

 

(61

)

(1)

139

 

(2)

183

 

Capital Solutions

71

 

 

 

 

 

 

71

 

Total U.S. and Latin America

(30

)

 

(61

)

 

147

 

 

56

 

Canada Traditional

97

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

105

 

Canada Financial Solutions

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

Total Canada

110

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

118

 

EMEA Traditional

40

 

 

 

 

 

 

40

 

EMEA Financial Solutions

220

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

201

 

Total EMEA

260

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

241

 

Asia Pacific Traditional

149

 

 

 

 

 

 

149

 

Asia Pacific Financial Solutions

11

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

31

 

Total Asia Pacific

160

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

180

 

Corporate and Other

(116

)

 

49

 

 

 

 

(67

)

Consolidated

$

384

 

 

$

(3

)

 

$

147

 

 

$

528

 

 

(1) Asset-Intensive is net of $12 DAC offset.

(2) Asset-Intensive is net of $(41) DAC offset.

 

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Pre-tax income
(loss)

 

Capital
(gains) losses,
derivatives
and other, net

 

Change in
value of
embedded
derivatives, net

 

Pre-tax adjusted
operating
income (loss)

U.S. and Latin America:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traditional

$

180

 

 

$

 

 

$

20

 

 

$

200

 

Financial Solutions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Intensive

237

 

 

(141

)

(1)

98

 

(2)

194

 

Capital Solutions

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

57

 

Total U.S. and Latin America

474

 

 

(141

)

 

118

 

 

451

 

Canada Traditional

140

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

134

 

Canada Financial Solutions

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

Total Canada

148

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

142

 

EMEA Traditional

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

57

 

EMEA Financial Solutions

151

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

143

 

Total EMEA

208

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

200

 

Asia Pacific Traditional

93

 

 

 

 

 

 

93

 

Asia Pacific Financial Solutions

10

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

12

 

Total Asia Pacific

103

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

105

 

Corporate and Other

(109

)

 

26

 

 

 

 

(83

)

Consolidated

$

824

 

 

$

(127

)

 

$

118

 

 

$

815

 

 

(1) Asset-Intensive is net of $(60) DAC offset.

(2) Asset-Intensive is net of $32 DAC offset.

 

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Per Share and Shares Data

(In millions, except per share data)

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Earnings per share from net income:

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

3.13

 

 

$

4.19

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

3.12

 

 

$

4.12

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share from adjusted operating income

$

3.51

 

 

$

4.02

 

Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding

68,170

 

 

63,789

 

 

(Unaudited)

At September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Treasury shares

17,374

 

 

16,529

 

Common shares outstanding

67,937

 

 

62,609

 

Book value per share outstanding

$

194.49

 

 

$

184.06

 

Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI

$

131.36

 

 

$

132.02

 

 

Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share to Book Value Per Share Excluding AOCI

 

(Unaudited)

At September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Book value per share outstanding

$

194.49

 

 

$

184.06

 

Less effect of AOCI:

 

 

 

Accumulated currency translation adjustments

(2.51

)

 

(2.51

)

Unrealized appreciation of securities

66.86

 

 

55.46

 

Pension and postretirement benefits

(1.22

)

 

(0.91

)

Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI

$

131.36

 

 

$

132.02

 

 

Reconciliation of Stockholders' Average Equity to Stockholders' Average Equity Excluding AOCI

(Dollars in millions)

 

(Unaudited)

 

Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020:

Average Equity

Stockholders' average equity

$

11,639

 

Less effect of AOCI:

 

Accumulated currency translation adjustments

(171

)

Unrealized appreciation of securities

3,366

 

Pension and postretirement benefits

(72

)

Stockholders' average equity, excluding AOCI

$

8,516

 

 

Reconciliation of Trailing Twelve Months of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and

Related Return on Equity

(Dollars in millions)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Return on
Equity

Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020:

Income

 

Net Income

$

518

 

 

4.5

%

Reconciliation to adjusted operating income:

 

 

 

Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net

19

 

 

 

Change in fair value of embedded derivatives

104

 

 

 

Deferred acquisition cost offset, net

(26

)

 

 

Tax expense on uncertain tax positions

19

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

$

634

 

 

7.4

%

 

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in millions)

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums

$

2,825

 

 

$

2,809

 

 

$

8,434

 

 

$

8,311

 

Investment income, net of related expenses

654

 

 

679

 

 

1,893

 

 

1,843

 

Investment related gains (losses), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities

13

 

 

(9

)

 

(21

)

 

(18

)

Other investment related gains (losses), net

53

 

 

58

 

 

(117

)

 

87

 

Total investment related gains (losses), net

66

 

 

49

 

 

(138

)

 

69

 

Other revenue

98

 

 

91

 

 

264

 

 

292

 

Total revenues

3,643

 

 

3,628

 

 

10,453

 

 

10,515

 

Benefits and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Claims and other policy benefits

2,530

 

 

2,470

 

 

7,894

 

 

7,494

 

Interest credited

196

 

 

226

 

 

529

 

 

517

 

Policy acquisition costs and other insurance expenses

374

 

 

322

 

 

912

 

 

894

 

Other operating expenses

211

 

 

210

 

 

594

 

 

634

 

Interest expense

43

 

 

46

 

 

126

 

 

129

 

Collateral finance and securitization expense

4

 

 

7

 

 

14

 

 

23

 

Total benefits and expenses

3,358

 

 

3,281

 

 

10,069

 

 

9,691

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

285

 

 

347

 

 

384

 

 

824

 

Provision for income taxes

72

 

 

84

 

 

101

 

 

189

 

Net income (loss)

$

213

 

 

$

263

 

 

$

283

 

 

$

635

 

 

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

