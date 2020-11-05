Astec Industries to present at Baird Global Industrials Conference 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announces today it will present during the Baird Global Industrials Conference 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer, Becky A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will participate in the conference. This event is being hosted by Baird. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of clients and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.



The Astec presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 7:55 AM to 8:25 AM Eastern Time and can be obtained at: