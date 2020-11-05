 

Astec Industries to present at Baird Global Industrials Conference 2020

05.11.2020   

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announces today it will present during the Baird Global Industrials Conference 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer, Becky A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will participate in the conference. This event is being hosted by Baird. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of clients and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.

The Astec presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 7:55 AM to 8:25 AM Eastern Time and can be obtained at:

Webcast Link

https://kvgo.com/baird-global-industrials/astec-industries-november-20 ...

About Astec Industries, Inc.
Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes aggregate processing equipment.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: (423) 899-5898
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com


ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Astec Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
20.10.20
Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Third Quarter Conference Call November 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time