Basic Energy Services Commences Private Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing a private exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) with respect to its 10.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Existing Notes”) and related rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”).

Pursuant to the Exchange Offer, Basic is offering to issue, in a private offering to eligible noteholders, new 11.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”) in exchange for the Existing Notes. The aggregate maximum principal amount of New Notes to be issued in the Exchange Offer is limited to $80.0 million (the “New Notes Cap”). The New Notes will at issuance be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis by each of Basic’s domestic subsidiaries, other than certain subsidiaries that engage in no activities other than in connection with the financing of accounts receivable, and will be secured by liens, junior only to the liens securing the New Super Priority Notes and certain other obligations, on substantially all of the property and assets of the Company and the subsidiary guarantors other than the assets that secure the obligations of the Company and the guarantors under the Company’s ABL credit agreement.