Basic Energy Services Commences Private Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation
Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing a private exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) with respect to its 10.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Existing Notes”) and related rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”).
Pursuant to the Exchange Offer, Basic is offering to issue, in a private offering to eligible noteholders, new 11.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”) in exchange for the Existing Notes. The aggregate maximum principal amount of New Notes to be issued in the Exchange Offer is limited to $80.0 million (the “New Notes Cap”). The New Notes will at issuance be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis by each of Basic’s domestic subsidiaries, other than certain subsidiaries that engage in no activities other than in connection with the financing of accounts receivable, and will be secured by liens, junior only to the liens securing the New Super Priority Notes and certain other obligations, on substantially all of the property and assets of the Company and the subsidiary guarantors other than the assets that secure the obligations of the Company and the guarantors under the Company’s ABL credit agreement.
Pursuant to the Rights Offering, Basic is offering, in a private offering to eligible noteholders who validly tender their Existing Notes on or prior to the Early Deadline (as defined herein), the right to subscribe (each, a “Subscription Right”) to purchase its pro rata portion of 9.75% Super Priority Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of $20.0 million (the “New Super Priority Notes”) to be issued by Basic. The New Super Priority Notes will at issuance be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis by each of Basic’s domestic subsidiaries that guarantees the New Notes, and will be secured by first priority liens subject to limited exceptions on all of the property and assets of the Company and the subsidiary guarantors that secure the New Notes. Ascribe Investments III LLC (“Ascribe”) has provided a commitment to purchase $15.0 million aggregate principal amount of the New Super Priority Notes not otherwise validly subscribed and paid for pursuant to the Rights Offering. As consideration for its commitment, Ascribe shall be entitled to receive a commitment cash premium of 1.25% of the aggregate principal amount of the New Super Priority Notes issued to it. Each eligible holder that participates in the Rights Offering will also receive a commitment cash premium of 1.25% of the aggregate principal amount of the New Super Priority Notes issued to such holder. Neither Ascribe nor any participating holders will be entitled to the commitment cash premium if the Exchange Offer is not completed.
