 

Hexagon Purus to supply composite high-pressure cylinders for the development of the first hydrogen powered commuter train in the U.S.

Hexagon Purus has signed a contract with Stadler Rail to develop cylinder storage system for the first hydrogen commuter train in the U.S.

The contract includes the development and homologation of a new cylinder and tank system to be approved in the U.S. The train will be built and tested in Switzerland and other European locations, then transferred to California in 2023.

“In the midst of the climate crisis, the demand for solutions that help reduce emissions across transport industries is growing rapidly. Hydrogen-powered trains are a smart solution to reduce local emissions without incurring the high cost of electrifying the tracks,” says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Purus. “We are pleased to help with the further development of the infrastructure need for this ground-breaking move in public transit.”


About the market

Replacing diesel trains with hydrogen-powered trains is an innovative way of reducing local emissions on train lines and to reduce the overall emission of harmful substances and greenhouse gas. It does not require massive track overhauls.


Driving energy transformation

Hydrogen is a clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as fuel for power in numerous applications. Hexagon Purus’ lightweight, durable all-composite Type 4 pressure vessel technology serves a wide range of mobility and storage applications in the hydrogen industry. This contract represents the second hydrogen rail project that Hexagon Purus has supported since the introduction of the world’s first hydrogen powered commuter train in 2018.


Timing

Hexagon Purus’ storage system is due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.


Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com 

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions. 

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


About Stadler

Stadler has been building trains for over 75 years. The provider of rail vehicle construction solutions has its headquarters in Bussnang in eastern Switzerland. It has a workforce of around 12,000 based in various production and engineering locations as well as more than 40 service locations. The company is conscious of its social responsibility for sustainable mobility and therefore stands for innovative, sustainable and durable quality products. The product range in the field of mainline railways and city transport includes high-speed trains, intercity trains, regional and suburban trains, metros, tramways and trams. Stadler also manufactures main-line locomotives, shunting locomotives and passenger carriages. It is the world’s leading manufacturer in the rack-and-pinion rail vehicle industry.


