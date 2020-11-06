DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures PVA TePla increases sales revenues and earnings in the first nine months 2020 06.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- EBIT increase of almost 11% over the previous year

- EBIT margin in double digits at 10.3%

- Equity ratio increases to 35.4% due to increased profitability

- Sales revenues expectations in 2020 in the scale of EUR 130 million and operating profit (EBITDA) in the scale of EUR 17 million

In a challenging overall economic environment, PVA TePla again performed very well in the first nine months of 2020. In a strong third quarter, the Group increased both sales revenues and earnings significantly compared to the two previous quarters. At EUR 96.9 million after nine months, consolidated sales revenues are now slightly higher than in the same period of the previous year. The operating result EBIT has improved overproportionately. At 10.3%, the EBIT margin is in the double-digit range. For the current 2020 fiscal year, PVA TePla AG expects sales revenues in the scale of EUR 130 million and an operating result (EBITDA) in the scale of EUR 17 million.

"Our good result in the first three quarters is all the more pleasing given that the Corona pandemic has caused many uncertainties and obstacles in recent months," says Alfred Schopf, CEO of PVA TePla AG. "The fact that we have been able to stand our ground so successfully even under these challenging conditions shows how well positioned we are both in terms of products and structures. Our set of measures to increase profitability is also paying off.

Overproportional increases

At EUR 96.9 million in the first three quarters, the PVA TePla Group exceeded the previous year's level of EUR 96.2 million in terms of sales revenues. The Semiconductor Systems division made a significant contribution to this, increasing sales revenues to EUR 64.2 million (previous year: EUR 62.6 million). As in previous quarters, orders for the supply of crystal growing systems and ultrasonic measuring systems for the semiconductor production were among the most important sales drivers. With sales revenues of EUR 32.7 million, the Industrial Systems division achieved the previous year's level (EUR 33.6 million).