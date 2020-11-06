6 November 2020

PayPoint plc - Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’) announces that Rosie Shapland, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Workspace Group PLC as a non-executive director effective from today, 6 November 2020.

