DELFINGEN Industry Net Sales for 3rd quarter 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.11.2020, 09:08 | 56 | 0 | 0 06.11.2020, 09:08 | DELFINGEN gets back to growth and significantly outperforms the market

In the third quarter, in a 5 %** market down, the Automotive Division grew by 7 % on a constant perimeter basis.

In September, Delfingen achieved its highest ever revenue level, up + 15 % compared to September 2019 at constant scope of consolidation and + 63 % with the consolidation of Schlemmer’s Europe-Africa activities. Consolidated sales for 3rd quarter In millions euro Q3 2020* Q3 2019 Published Organic Exchange rates Change of perimeter Net sales 67.1 58.4 14.9 % 2.3 % - 3.3 % 16.0 % In millions euro Q3 2020* Q3 2019 Published Organic Exchange rates Change of perimeter Automotive 49.0 47.5 3.3 % 6.7 % - 3.4 % - Industrial 8.8 10.9 - 19.8 % - 16.7 % - 3.0 % - Schlemmer 9.3 - - - - 16.0 % * Unaudited Consolidated sales at the end of September 2020 In millions euro 2020* 2019 Published Organic Exchange rates Change of perimeter Net sales 151.1 172.9 - 12.6 % - 17.3 % - 0.6 % 5.4 %

In millions euro 2020* 2019 Published Organic Exchange rates Change of perimeter Automobile 115.5 139.1 - 17.0 % - 16.2 % - 0.8 % - Industriel 26.3 33.8 - 22.1 % - 22.1 % 0.0 % - Schlemmer 9.3 - - - - 5.4 % Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3 Delfingen Industry Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer