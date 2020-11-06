DELFINGEN Industry Net Sales for 3rd quarter 2020
DELFINGEN gets back to growth and significantly outperforms the market
In the third quarter, in a 5 %** market down, the Automotive Division grew by 7 % on a constant perimeter basis.
In September, Delfingen achieved its highest ever revenue level, up + 15 % compared to September 2019 at constant scope of consolidation and + 63 % with the consolidation of Schlemmer’s Europe-Africa activities.
Consolidated sales for 3rd quarter
|In millions euro
|Q3 2020*
|Q3 2019
|Published
|Organic
|Exchange rates
|Change of perimeter
|Net sales
|67.1
|58.4
|14.9 %
|2.3 %
|- 3.3 %
|16.0 %
|In millions euro
|Q3 2020*
|Q3 2019
|Published
|Organic
|Exchange rates
|Change of perimeter
|Automotive
|49.0
|47.5
|3.3 %
|6.7 %
|- 3.4 %
|-
|Industrial
|8.8
|10.9
|- 19.8 %
|- 16.7 %
|- 3.0 %
|-
|Schlemmer
|9.3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.0 %
* Unaudited
Consolidated sales at the end of September 2020
|In millions euro
|2020*
|2019
|Published
|Organic
|Exchange rates
|Change of perimeter
|Net sales
|151.1
|172.9
|- 12.6 %
|- 17.3 %
|- 0.6 %
|5.4 %
|In millions euro
|2020*
|2019
|Published
|Organic
|Exchange rates
|Change of perimeter
|Automobile
|115.5
|139.1
|- 17.0 %
|- 16.2 %
|- 0.8 %
|-
|Industriel
|26.3
|33.8
|- 22.1 %
|- 22.1 %
|0.0 %
|-
|Schlemmer
|9.3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5.4 %
