Sassy Stacks of Circles Ring Stacker Wins Newsweek’s Best in STEM 2021 Award

GONZALES, La., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sassy Baby, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS), (the “Company”) today announced that its Stacks of Circles Ring Stacker had received Newsweek’s Best in STEM 2021 Award for all age categories.



“We are very proud to receive this award. Sassy Baby prides itself on creating products that meet the high standards of parents. Our products are centered on infants’ developmental milestones to reinforce the child’s progression in language, social and motor skills,” said Susan Hinshaw, Senior Vice President of Marketing.