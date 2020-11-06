Jean-Pierre Colin Joins Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. as its Strategy Consultant

Jean-Pierre Colin (“JP Colin”) brings 40 years of investment banking and corporate governance knowledge as a Strategy Consultant to numerous high-profile Canadian and international publicly-listed resource and technology companies. He was advisor to some of the uppermost senior political figures within the Canadian Federal Government and the Privy Council of Canada through five of Petro-Canada’s acquisitions of the country’s then largest oil & gas corporations in the 1980’s. Subsequently, his firm served as lead underwriter of the NCE Oil & Gas funds that raised over $500,000,000 through the 1990’s and later became the foundation for the Sentry Group of Funds (now CI Investments).

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ("Saturn" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is pleased to announce that Jean-Pierre Colin has joined the team as Strategy Consultant to John Jeffrey, CEO, and the Company’s Board of Directors.

JP Colin is a director of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA), a public, international “clean tech” carbon emission reduction technology company aiming to reduce global diesel fuel consumption with its leading proprietary technology, and also serves as Executive Vice President & Corporate Secretary, Chair of the Compensation Committee and Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee for dynaCERT.

Prior thereto, JP Colin has served on the boards of many successful junior resource companies including Pelangio Mines Inc.; Virginia Gold Inc., which sold its Eleonor Project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Corporation) for over $1 billion; Premier Gold Mines Limited, which owns several mines in the U.S. and is developing its Hardrock project in Canada along with partner Centerra Gold Inc.; and Wolfden Resources, which sold its assets to Zinifex for $500,000,000 in a friendly takeover. JP Colin was also one of the original founders of Detour Gold Mines Inc., one of Canada’s largest gold mining companies.

For 30 years, JP Colin was an international securities industry executive, a resource financier and a mergers & acquisitions (M&A) specialist, and spent the past ten years providing strategic consulting services to numerous public companies world-wide. Through his tenure as a highly-esteemed investment banking professional, JP Colin managed several successful mid-cap corporate finance departments, including at JP Colin Securities, Deacon Capital Corporation and Octagon Capital Corporation, and was a senior officer managing international corporate finance clients at Richardson Greenshields of Canada and Desjardins Securities.