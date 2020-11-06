 

Luminar to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (“Gores Metropoulos”) (Nasdaq: GMHI, GMHIU, GMHIW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Luminar Technologies (“Luminar”), with which Gores Metropoulos has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences. Luminar is the global leader in automotive lidar technology powering the introduction of highway autonomy. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Gores Metropoulos will change its name to Luminar Technologies, Inc. and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “LAZR”.

  • Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference
    Date:     November 10, 2020
    Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Baird Annual Global Industrial Conference
    Date:     November 12, 2020
    Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Barclays Global Automotive Conference
    Date:     November 18, 2020
    Presentation Time: 12:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Jefferies Virtual Truck Summit
    Date:     November 23, 2020
    Presentation Time: TBC
  • Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conference
    Date:     December 4, 2020
    Presentation Time: TBC
  • Macquarie Next Generation Automotive Technologies Corporate Day (Japan)
    Date:     December 7, 2020 (December 8, 2020 in Japan)
    Presentation Time: 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Barclays Global Technology Conference
    Date:     December 9, 2020
    Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET

Webcast information for these events will be available in the “investor” section of the Luminar website at https://luminartech.com/investors.

About Luminar

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make self-driving safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and perception platform that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs, and has received minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo, a global leader in automotive safety, to bring autonomous trucks and cars to highways, respectively. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 350-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich.

