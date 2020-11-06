 

Hibbett Sports Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

06.11.2020   

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB) today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Hibbett plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on November 20, 2020, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2939.  A replay of the conference call will be available until November 27, 2020, by dialing (402) 977‑9140 and entering the passcode, 21970559.

The live broadcast of Hibbett's quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on November 20, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide.  Celebrating its 75th year, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas.  Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com.  Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. 

CONTACT: Contacts:
Robert Volke – SVP, Chief Financial Officer
Jason Freuchtel – Director, Investor Relations
(205) 380-7121

