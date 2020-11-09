 

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade Employee Share Saving Plan

Schibsted ASA has on 06 November 2020 sold 21,861 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 339.80 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program during a two day period subsequent to the release of Schibsted's Q3 2020 report, the closing price on 29 October 2020). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the third enrollment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2020 which closed in June 2020, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2020.

In addition, Schibsted ASA has on 06 November 2020 transferred 7,701 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 342.60 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 30 October 2020). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2018.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions, Schibsted ASA holds 3,543,657 treasury A-shares and 1,294,915 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 09 April 2014.

Oslo, 09 November 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA

 


 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


