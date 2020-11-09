 

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 12:25  |  28   |   |   

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) has released its third quarter 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Cannae investor relations website at investor.cannaeholdings.com to view the third quarter 2020 financial results, which are included in its Letter to Shareholders.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $100 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 11% of Ceridian representing approximately 16.1 million shares.

Cannae Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) has released its third quarter 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Cannae investor relations website at investor.cannaeholdings.com to view the third …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
NOXXON Announces That Data Safety Monitoring Board Validates Further NOX-A12 Dose Escalation in ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Arizona Metals Corp Announces That an Independent Metallurgical Review of the Kay Mine Demonstrates ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three Additional Directors – and Recommends Shareholders Vote for Senator and Cannae Nominees on the Gold Card
31.10.20
ISS Concludes Shareholders Must Vote on the Gold Card for Senator and Cannae Nominees to Ensure Legitimate Sales Process
30.10.20
Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings Director Nominees Issue Open Letter to CoreLogic Shareholders
30.10.20
Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings Comment on Recent CoreLogic News
26.10.20
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
21.10.20
Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group Issue Detailed Investor Presentation Highlighting Case for Electing Nine New Independent Directors to CoreLogic Board