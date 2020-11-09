 

Stantec announces renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 12:45  |  65   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN

Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) respecting the renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”). Pursuant to the NCIB documentation filed with the TSX, Stantec may purchase up to 5,605,224 common shares, representing approximately 5% of Stantec’s 112,104,491 issued and outstanding common shares as of November 2, 2020. The purchases may commence on November 16, 2020 and will terminate no later than November 15, 2021. Except for block purchases permitted under the rules and policies of the TSX, the number of shares to be purchased per day will not exceed 56,146 or approximately 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six full calendar months ending October 31, 2020, which is 224,586 shares. Stantec will make the purchases on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or any alternative Canadian trading system, and the prices that Stantec will pay for any common shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition. All shares purchased by Stantec will be cancelled.

The renewal of the NCIB follows on the conclusion of Stantec’s previous NCIB that expires November 13, 2020. From November 14, 2019 to November 6, 2020, Stantec purchased 1,151,244 common shares at a weighted average price of $36.82 per share.

Stantec also announced today that, in connection with its intention to implement the NCIB, Stantec has renewed its automatic share purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of its common shares under the NCIB, once effective, at times when Stantec normally would not be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or internal trading black-out periods. Before the commencement of any particular internal trading black-out period, Stantec may, but is not required to, instruct its designated broker to make purchases of Stantec’s common shares under the NCIB during the ensuing black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Stantec prior to commencement of the applicable black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP and applicable TSX rules. Outside of these black-out periods, common shares will be purchasable by Stantec at its discretion under its NCIB, once effective.

Seite 1 von 3
Stantec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stantec announces renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TSX, NYSE: STN Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) respecting the renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Stantec Reports 5.1% Increase in Adjusted Diluted EPS in Third Quarter of 2020, Reiterates 2020 Targets, and Provides 2021 Targets
27.10.20
Stantec to lead multibillion-dollar initiative to supply local sustainable water to San Diego’s 1.4 million residents